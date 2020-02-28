“the-first-quarter-is-extremely-weak”

Mr. Dullien, are we experiencing a “Lehman moment” as your colleague Felbermayr thinks?

me I'm careful there. Our growth forecast of 0.8 percent for Germany 2020 can still be achieved if it remains with only a weak quarter.

The players in the financial markets obviously see it differently, the shares are in free fall.

The risk of contagion in other markets due to the falling share prices is there and increases the uncertainty. But the stock markets are only part of the financial markets. High risk premiums, for example for Italian government bonds, would now be more dangerous for the real economy. However, there is not much to see of this at the moment.



Italy is probably slipping into recession.

In any case, the risk is greater than in Germany. The anti-crisis measures cost money, and when consumers and businesses spend less, of course, it is a burden. The state earns less, also because tourists stay away, so the scope for stimulus programs is small.



Different than in Germany. But would it make any sense to increase public investment now, or will the money not be left behind due to bottlenecks in the administration, construction and crafts?

Large investment programs always stabilize expectations and the economy. Concerning the bottlenecks: There are, but they are not an insurmountable obstacle: In the past few years, the federal government has increased investment funds massively, and 2019 they are also more than 98 percent flowed off.



The US economist Nouriel Roubini sees growth in China slowing massively this year. How hard would that hit us?

The first quarter will certainly be extremely weak. 2003 it was because of the Sars crisis and the war in Iraq, but then the Chinese economy recovered and the weakness of the first quarter largely compensated for the rest of the year , This is also possible 2020.



What about the fragile supply chains?

So far there is no relevant company in this country that has applied for short-time work due to missing parts from China. And if I, as a consumer, can't buy an iphone in the first quarter, I'll catch up in a few months. In short: To speak of a global economic crisis at the moment is far too early and only contributes to the uncertainty.

