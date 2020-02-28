the-first-endgame-for-hertha-bsc

The Danish pop singer Dorthe Kollo had such an idea. “Would you have stayed in Dusseldorf,” she said 1968. Her sung advice was for a Playboy who tried in vain as a cowboy in the wide world. Michael Preetz, who was born in Düsseldorf a year earlier and started a career as a professional soccer player at the local Fortuna, will have thought of it in a difficult moment. And he has just enough hard minutes.

As managing director of sports and communications at Hertha BSC, his head has only been racing for weeks. Well 14 days ago a certain Jürgen Klinsmann slammed the door in front of his nose and towered as head coach. This Wednesday, the former world champion and former national coach accused him of inability and failure as a Berlin executive.

Michael Preetz travels to his old home

All this Preetz, like the whole club, comes at an untimely time. The sporty team, which has suffered from a lot of confusion and changes in coaching this season, has to compete in Düsseldorf. Preetz will certainly make this trip back home with – let's say – mixed feelings.

For his club, the game on Friday evening is (20. 30 o'clock / Dazn) almost a first endgame for relegation. One would try to block out the background noises, “as best as possible,” as Preetz said. So that the team moves so closely together that “a good result will come out.”

A lot is really coming together at the moment. The Berliner would say that for Hertha it will be fat. In the muddy battle between the club and Klinsmann, there are actually only losers, and it is also clear that “the club is being damaged”, as Preetz suspected. Herthas top of the club is counted, the players are eaten up.

Nothing going on without a ball. Hertha, here with Dedryck Boyata (r.) Has to pull the game back to him so as not to get under the wheels … Photo: Andreas Gora / dpa

In a protocol intended for the investor Klinsmann warned the complete exchange of the club management as mandatory and at the same time carried out a kind of market value analysis about individual players. Both in a little squeamish diction. He discussed individual players' technical talent or ability to suffer, others were too old or full and no longer able to generate added value, as Klinsmann wrote.

All of this complicates the task in Düsseldorf. Fortuna is currently on the relegation place with twenty points, Hertha is only two places and six points better. There has also recently been a change of coach for the Rhinelanders. Uwe Rösler replaced Friedhelm Funkel.

Of the five competitive games under the new coach, Fortuna has won two and played a draw. “You have worked out a good balance from a new basic formation. They have a good wing play, we will keep that in mind, ”said Alexander Nouri.

Nouri relies on a defiant reaction

The 40 – Year-olds, first brought in by Klinsmann as an assistant coach and then let down, relies on a reaction of defiance. “We focus on the things that we can influence,” he said, listing “mentality, compliance, and unity.” He demands from his players “full concentration” on “an extremely important game”.

Two weeks ago, when his boss was practically overnight, he had to prepare his team for the game in Paderborn, which worked better than had been feared. “The reaction on the pitch was really good, and now we hope that it will be similar now.”

And there is actually something that could give Hertha a little courage in the currently difficult situation. The small away series. Berliners have been unbeaten in the Bundesliga since the end of November, when Klinsmann and Nouri came. Three of the four games were won (in Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Paderborn). The series started with a draw in Frankfurt.

Hertha in Düsseldorf has to do without Santiago Ascacibar and Niklas Stark, who were last in the starting line-up. Both players are yellow-blocked. But only in the case of personnel changes will it not remain after the past 0: 5 home game swatter against 1. FC Köln. Could be that Nouri uses a back four in defense, which should give the team more stability. “We want to win the game and so we go in there,” said Nouri. He kept the how to himself.

Yes, Hertha is now returning to the site of one of the greatest embarrassments in the club's history. In the relegation second leg in May 2012 there were scandalous scenes on both sides. Hertha descended for the second time in three years. Even then, one or the other Hertha fan might have thought of the hit from the past.