the-first-coronavirus-vaccine-is-expected-to-be-tested-at-the-end-of-april

Dozens of cases of coronavirus in South Korean sect – Sick believers refused tests

A sect has developed into a breeding ground for the new corona virus in South Korea: Alone 38 Members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus Religious Community in the city of Daegu have been infected with the virus so far, as the authorities said on Thursday. So they stuck to a 61 – year old follower of the sect who initially refused virus tests and continued to religious Masses had gone.

According to authorities, around a thousand people who had previously attended the same services as the sick woman were called on to to issue a self-imposed quarantine. The authorities asked Daegu residents to stay at home if possible. The emergency rooms of all large hospitals were closed for security reasons.

The Shincheonji community has since closed its facilities nationwide. “We deeply regret that one of our members, who thought his condition was a cold, had many infected in our church,” said a statement.

The 61 – According to media reports, the year-old had attended at least four services before her coronavirus diagnosis. Before, she complained about fever, but twice refused to be tested for the corona virus. So far 37 other cases within the local Shincheonji community confirmed, the woman in the hospital is said to have infected another patient. So far, at least 82 people infected with the virus.

The followers of the Shincheonji movement are convinced that its founder Lee Man Hee put on the coat of Jesus Christ and on the day of the Last Judgment 144. 00 0 people with body and soul will take you to heaven. (AFP)