the-first-bundesliga-professionals-forego-salary

On Wednesday Matthias Ginter put on a jersey of the German national team. He held his smartphone in front of his face and spoke a short video message for the followers of his Instagram channel. The international Ginter reported on the action of the national football team, which had donated 2.5 million euros as emergency aid in the corona crisis. “Let us set an example by simply standing together in difficult times,” said the national defender at the end of his short speech.

On Thursday Matthias Ginter could have put himself in front of the cell phone camera again, only this time in a jersey of his club Borussia Mönchengladbach. Its players have voluntarily agreed to forego part of their salary. Borussia's sports director Max Eberl said in an interview on the club's homepage.

“The players know what's going on,” said Eberl. They would have informed themselves and thought about it and finally offered to “waive their salary if they can help the club and thus also the employees”. According to Eberl, the coaching staff has already followed the example of the professionals, as have the managers and directors of the association. “I am very proud of the boys,” said Borussia's sports director. This is a “clear signal: We stand together for Borussia, in good times and in bad times.”

BVB boss Watzke also wants to do without

Gladbach's players are the first in German football to have agreed to waive their wages. Given the general situation, it was only a matter of time before they would find imitators. The second division club Karlsruher SC soon followed.

At Hertha BSC, communication with the players is somewhat more complicated due to their quarantine at home, “but it is clear that we are already having discussions about this internally,” said Manager Michael Preetz. At local rival 1. FC Union, goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz has already announced that he will give up “to help my club get through this difficult time.”

TSG Hoffenheim is launching a corona fund to support important ones To be able to support institutions, institutions or sports clubs in the Rhine-Neckar region if necessary. In addition to a contribution by the club, patron Dietmar Hopp also makes a contribution, as do the club's players. That goes without saying, said Captain Benjamin Hübner. According to “Kicker”, Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund, offered to forego a third of his salary.

Rouven Schröder, the sports director of the 1. FSV Mainz 05, reported on Thursday at a press conference of good conversations with the players. The team came to the board on their own initiative. “The readiness is definitely there,” said Schröder. Player consultant Stefan Backs, whose clients include Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, said that he wanted to waive half of his commissions in the year 2020.

Regardless of the health effects of the corona virus, professional clubs are also financially affected by the pandemic. Since the ball is currently at rest and will continue to do so indefinitely, the clubs lack viewer and sponsorship revenues, and possibly also the money from television marketing.

According to financial director Ingo Schiller, this would be Hertha BSC 18 million euros. First estimates assume that the 36 German first and second division clubs will be lost until the end of the season 750 million euros. “It's all about survival,” said Christian Seifert, Managing Director of the German Football League (DFL) on Monday.

The biggest slump in club spending naturally comes from the players' salaries . Accordingly, there were early voices that the major earners in the clubs should forego part of their salary so that the so-called small employees from the fan shops, in the accounting or at the reception can continue to be paid.

Professional football revises the bad impression

Markus Söder, the Bavarian Prime Minister, said on Monday: “For example, I think it would be okay if players who get very big salaries to maintain would be a little more reluctant to play with their employer when it comes to money. ”Which in turn prompted Horst Heldt, the sports director of 1. FC Köln, to replicate:“ I think it would be absolutely sensible to hold back with populist shit terms for now . My expectation is that politics will lead and give people a plan and not move into sections with suggestions just to be populist. ”

Heldt's statement fit the picture that the Football gave up in the first days of the worsening crisis. It was not a good thing – and above all it solidified the impression that professional football is far removed from normal life. In the meantime, however, he is busy trying to dispel this impression.

The appearance of DFL Managing Director Seifert on Monday, the postponement of the European Championship on Tuesday, the video press conference of the German Football Association with the vigorous plea by national coach Joachim Löw on Wednesday, the national team's donation of millions – and now the first voluntary salary waiver at a Bundesliga club.

Löw and Oliver Bierhoff, the manager of the national team, have also suggested that their employer they waive part of their salary. Bierhoff said: “In a community based on solidarity, the big ones support the community.”