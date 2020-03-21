the-federal-government-wants-to-acquire-competencies-in-the-express-procedure

For days there has been a debate in Germany as to whether German structures or whether federalism is preventing the fight against the spread of the corona virus in Germany. Many citizens do not see how quick decisions at the federal level are not possible in such a dramatic situation. Now this should be reorganized – and very quickly: The federal government is demanding more competencies in the fight against the corona virus.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) wants to introduce stricter rules for infection protection in a rapid procedure. The corresponding draft is available to the Tagesspiegel. Accordingly, the federal government should in future be given more opportunities to intervene across the country. The law, together with other government aid and protection laws, is to be passed by the Bundestag and Bundesrat in a large package as early as next week.

The law empowers the federal government to determine that serious Public health is at risk throughout the Federal Republic of Germany. The prerequisites for this are that “either the World Health Organization has itself identified an emergency of international importance” and threatens to introduce serious communicable diseases into the Federal Republic of Germany, or that, regardless of a finding by the World Health Organization, “such diseases spread through the area more than one country is threatening “.

In Spahn's draft it says,” the current outbreak of the disease Covid caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 – 19 shows that in an emergency under epidemic law, the functioning of the community can be significantly endangered “. In a dynamically developing outbreak situation, public health in the whole of Germany could be at considerable risk from a communicable disease spreading across borders, which could only be met to a limited extent at the state level.

“In order to prevent destabilization of the entire health system, the federal government must be able to intervene quickly with protective measures. The federal government is authorized to determine an epidemic situation of national importance.” According to the draft, the Federal Ministry of Health will thus be able “to take measures for basic care with medicines, medicines and aids as well as for strengthening human resources in the health system by order or ordinance without the consent of the Federal Council” .

According to the draft, the federal government has to “immediately declare the epidemic situation of national importance to be over when the conditions for its determination are no longer met”. In this case, all measures that have been taken should lose their validity.

Important points contained in the “Draft Law on Protection of the population in an epidemic situation of national importance “are listed:

Those who are still allowed to enter Germany or who have entered from risk areas are legally obliged to provide information about their travel route and their state of health or to tolerate certain “measures”

The competent health authorities should be given the authority to identify contact persons of sick people using cell phone location data, thereby to track their movement and, if suspected, to track them to contact

The responsible authorities should be allowed to use traffic data to determine their whereabouts – for example, to inform the person concerned about their personal Risk too in form. The mobile phone providers should be able to provide the health authorities with the location data

The Federal Ministry of Health should also be able to order measures to ensure that Basic supply of medicines – for example, if certain medications need to be kept in stock

Doctors, health professionals and medical students should be obliged can help to combat communicable diseases

Health facilities should be able to be obliged to maintain certain capacities and these and their Report occupancy to a location to be determined

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI ), the draft goes on to say, after establishing an epidemic situation of national importance, cooperation between the federal states, between the federal states and the federal government as well as other authorities involved Coordinate other bodies involved and exchange information. Alternatives which are equally effective as the measures laid down in the draft law would “not be available, since the responsibility for the enforcement of the Infection Protection Act, which normally applies, will reach its limits” if, as in the current situation, “cross-border crisis management is absolutely necessary”. This is particularly evident when it comes to the restriction of cross-border travel, in particular, and the securing of personnel and material resources across federal states.

Spahn told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” that the federal and state governments worked hand in hand to deal with this epidemic. Competencies should now be pooled. “And more importantly, in a situation like this we will be able to work within hours for doctors, nurses, pharmacists and everyone else who goes beyond the normal level, takes away bureaucracy, adjusts the rules, increases remuneration.”

The CEO of the DAK health insurance company, Andreas Storm, told the Tagesspiegel on Saturday: “For security in a crisis like the one we are currently experiencing, a limited reorganization of the competences of the federal government is required to ensure accuracy, uniformity and The draft law presented by Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn strengthens the federal government's ability to act in the fight against the pandemic in a sensible manner, which is why these regulations should be adopted swiftly by the parliamentary committees next week because every day counts . ”