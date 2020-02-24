Science
The federal government is currently not planning to close borders
Federal government does not plan to close borders
Even after the spread of the corona virus in the north Italy's federal government is currently not planning any border closures. There are no such considerations in the Federal Ministry of the Interior, said a department spokesman on Monday in Berlin. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health said that in Germany it has so far been possible to treat people with the Covid – 19 – Virus infected, isolate and treat. There is currently no evidence of a continuing virus circulation in Germany , said the spokesman, citing the Robert Koch Institute. However, the situation assessment could change.
The speakers assured that the situation would be observed very closely. A spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office referred to changed travel advice for Italy , according to which you may have to contact the Italian Ministry of Health on + before the trip 39 1500 or in the region of Lombardy concerned under 800 894545 should inform.
Italy is currently the country with d most of the cases recorded in Europe. In Lombardy, the number of infected people increased on Monday 165. (AP)
About 3000 Infected in healthcare
More than 3000 Employee in Chinese health care According to the authorities, have now contracted the corona virus. Most cases are in the particularly affected province of Hubei , presumably because there is a lack of protective equipment or due to exhaustion. (Reuters)
Coronavirus fear causes Dax to collapse
Concerns about the economic consequences of the coronavirus epidemic hit the German stock market with full force on Monday , After investors had acted carefree for a long time, the leading index Dax plummeted to the lowest level since the beginning of February at the beginning of February . By late morning the stock market barometer fell by 3, 65 percent on 13 084, 34 points from. In the meantime, the Dax had lost almost 4 percent. (Reuters)
Tel-Aviv-Marathon does not allow foreign runners
Israel is worried about the spread of the Coronavirus runners from abroad Marathon in Tel Aviv prohibited. Originally around Friday 3000 Foreigners A spokeswoman for the city of Tel Aviv confirmed on Monday that she would take part in the sporting event. Scarce 1000 Runners from Asian countries have already canceled because Israel currently prohibits entry from there. The Ministry of Health has now decided to also 2000 not to allow other foreign runners.
The marathon in Tel Aviv should now be run alone with around 40 00 0 Israeli participants start. According to the city administration, the foreign runners get their entry fee back. In Israel, a human had tested positive for the Sars CoV-2 virus for the first time on Friday. (AP)
Fifth death in Italy confirmed
During the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy According to official information, another person died. This increases the death toll to five. (Reuters)
Study: Tourism burglary due to corona virus costs Asia up to 115 billion dollars
The slump in tourism as a result of the coronavirus epidemic costs one study According to Asia alone up to 115 billion dollars in economic output . The Experts from the Dutch bank ING go with the title in the investigation “Vacation in Hell” assumes that trips to and from China are as good as be deleted entirely. “This is obviously a major simplification , but it fits a scenario where the epidemic continues after its climax continues, “says Robert Carnell, ING chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region Room. (Reuters)
Iraq reports first infection
Iraq confirms the First coronavirus case in the Gulf state . The patient comes from Iran , reports the Ministry of Health in Baghdad. Authorities of the Shiite holy city of Najaf had found an infection in the theology student. The man had come to Iraq before border crossings were closed and non-Iraqis were prohibited from entering Iran. (Reuters)
Corona virus: fourth death in Italy
The whole topic is getting closer to us, and with it the fear of one grows global paralysis of the economy
Analyst Jochen Stanzl from online broker CMC Markets on the Corona outbreak in Italy
In panic would now have expired the wrong thing – a comment on the coronavirus in Germany:
The virus called Sars-CoV-2 is probably no longer contained. The biggest mistake now would be to panic. A comment.
Daily mirror | Richard Friebe
Milan in crisis mode
Ob Schools, theaters, museums, cinemas, bars or night clubs – many facilities in Milan will gradually be used for seven days closed. The Italian news site “Ansa Lombardia” reports. The landmark of the city, the cathedral, is accordingly until 25. Closed February for tourists . Believers can come to pray, but cannot attend masses, as the Archbishop of Milan said. The Diocese of Padua and the Patriarchate of Venice also suspended all services until Sunday.
Regional President Attilio Fontana sees According to the Italian news site, the situation in public life is currently under control . However, if the situation worsens, Fontana says “more drastic and rigorous initiatives should be taken” – as in Wuhan, China. However, he was convinced that it would not happen. (with dpa)
Number of dead in Iran increases 12
The number of coronavirus victims in Iran is according to media reports on 12 gone up. According to the news portal Khabar-Online on Monday, total 47 People tested positive for the virus . The reports are based on sources in the Ministry of Health, but have not yet been confirmed by the Ministry itself. (AP)
EU plans over 230 Millions Aid funds
The EU wants 232 Million Euros for the global fight against the corona virus. “With more than 2600 dead there is no other option than to prepare at all levels “, said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, in Brussels on Monday. The new aid package should support the World Health Organization WHO and be available to countries with a weaker health system. Alone 90 million euros should be invested in the search for a vaccine . “There should be no doubt that this is a global challenge.” (Dpa)
Deutsche Bahn continues to Italy
Passenger and goods traffic by Deutsche Bahn from and to Italy also runs on Monday morning. There are currently no restrictions , the state-owned company said. (Reuters)
Hamster purchases in Milan
Lombardy is the region most affected by the corona virus in Italy. Ten municipalities in the province of Lodi have been declared restricted zones. Photos and videos showed cleared shelves in supermarkets in Milan – and l queues at ticket offices . Regional President Attilio Fontana spoke out against buying hamsters. “The race for food doesn't make sense. The deliveries are secured, ”he said. (AP)
Five people in Saxony are currently not allowed to leave their homes because of the corona virus. The MDR reports. The people had previously been on a cruise ship on which there had been a coronavirus case. Here are the backgrounds:
You need Javascript to display our website optimally. Please enable this in your browser. Five people in Saxony are currently not allowed to leave their homes because of the corona virus. At the request of MDR SACHSEN, the Saxon Ministry of Health announced that the people were on the cruise ship “Westerdam”.
Mdr | mdr.de
China postpones popular congress because of coronavirus
one week after Announcing the postponement of this year's People's Congress, the Parliament's Standing Committee also formally approved the decision. A new date for the plenary session was not announced, as the state television reported in Beijing on Monday.
It is the first time in the recent history of the People's Republic that the meeting of the People's Congress is being postponed. The main political ritual of the year should have started on March 5th in Beijing. Round 6000 MPs of the People's Congress and members of the consultative consultative conference, which was held in parallel, would have from all provinces in the capital has to come.
The unusual postponement was also justified by the fact that many of the MPs were “on the front line” fighting the epidemic. (AP)
Fourth dead from coronavirus in Italy
In northern Italy a fourth person died with was infected with the virus. The 84 Year-old man was killed in a hospital in Bergamo, the region of Lombardy reported on Monday. The man had other medical conditions, regional president Attilio Fontana said in a radio interview. The number of infected in Lombardy alone is 165) – increased the day before in all of Italy according to civil protection, around 150 (dpa)