the-federal-government-is-currently-not-planning-to-close-borders

Federal government does not plan to close borders

Even after the spread of the corona virus in the north Italy's federal government is currently not planning any border closures. There are no such considerations in the Federal Ministry of the Interior, said a department spokesman on Monday in Berlin. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health said that in Germany it has so far been possible to treat people with the Covid – 19 – Virus infected, isolate and treat. There is currently no evidence of a continuing virus circulation in Germany , said the spokesman, citing the Robert Koch Institute. However, the situation assessment could change.

The speakers assured that the situation would be observed very closely. A spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office referred to changed travel advice for Italy , according to which you may have to contact the Italian Ministry of Health on + before the trip 39 1500 or in the region of Lombardy concerned under 800 894545 should inform.

Italy is currently the country with d most of the cases recorded in Europe. In Lombardy, the number of infected people increased on Monday 165. (AP)