the-federal-government-cannot-do-better-in-education-either

There was this old senator in Rome, Marcus Porcius Cato, who supposedly ended each of his speeches with the sentence: “Incidentally, I believe that Kathargo must be destroyed.”

In today's educational policy there is also a sentence that not only one but many politicians always use. Fortunately, it is not about war, but he also wants to make short work of an eternal enemy: with educational federalism as we know it.

Finally, the FDP chief demanded more responsibility for the Bund

In the end it was FDP boss Christian Lindner who called for “more responsibility for the Bund” in the “FAZ”. The German educational landscape has fallen out of time, a “fundamental system change” is necessary to a cooperation between the federal and state governments.

And, as Cato promised, once Carthage had been put down, Rome would be responsible Linder promises great advancement before, once the cultural sovereignty of the federal states has wiped out, Germany's advancement to a “real educational nation”.

The problem with the sentence is that it lacks the empirical basis. The federal government has long been given more responsibility. The federal government and the states work together continuously at the latest after several changes to the Basic Law in science and education. But the hoped-for leap in quality is a long time coming.

So far, hardly any euro has been paid out with the digital pact

For example, with the digital pact, the federal and state governments After a long decision together, have hardly ever paid a euro. In the planned legal right to all-day care for elementary school students, the federal-state rioters will go to the next round about the costs. The federal government in turn decides on the student loan 2015 entirely because it pays for it alone. The balance sheet 2019: Almost 900 Millions of euros were not spent.

All in all, the federal government was in the beginning 2020 more than 19 billion euros in various investment funds that he would like to spend on education and other things, but that flows Money often only at a snail's pace – also because the states and municipalities are reluctant to take it off.

That is the real problem

The federal government does not have it Lindner & Co. counteract enough responsibility, a logic that is difficult to argue with. The facts suggest otherwise. The real problem is that tax revenue in Germany is still not distributed among tasks, which is why the complicated federal-state money transfers are necessary at all. The problem is also that the regulations are too complicated, the funding policy too jagged – and the administration in the states and municipalities cannot keep up with the processing of applications.

The pressure on the Minister of Education the federal states are right to be immense to finally make their school-leaving qualifications more comparable, to harmonize the final exams and to learn lessons from the catastrophic, largely homemade, shortage of teachers. If they do not deliver in the form of an ambitious state education contract this year, their club, the Conference of Education Ministers, would have come one step closer to their own abolition.

The fate of the education system is decided in the countries

But even that would not change the fact that the fate of the German education system is decided in the federal states, and not in the federal government.

Instead of an anti-federalism- To ignite fog candles after another, which only distract from the responsibility of the ministers of culture, it would be time to put federalism in a position to show its strengths. In a transparent coexistence of well-funded education systems that compete for the best solutions on the basis of common rules and standards. In which the federal government provides impulses and does not fund basic tasks because the federal states lack the money.

Then politicians would finally talk less about power and its distribution and more about good ideas in education issues.