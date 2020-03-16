the-federal-government-and-the-federal-states-agree-on-the-extensive-closure-of-businesses

How is public transport protected?

The train restricts its regional traffic . But it is not only the timetable that is likely to unsettle passengers – the question is also: is the virus traveling with them? While German public transport providers rely on cleaning, other metropolises regularly disinfect their trains. How useful is that?

The Robert Koch Institute does not want to “concrete settings” express , i.e. to the question of whether and for how long the coronavirus on metal surfaces, such as handles and rods as well as handles and buttons for opening train or bus doors. The “survival time” depends on the amount of virus, surface quality, temperature, air humidity: “There are any number of combinations that you could never test. In addition, the question of infectiousness can hardly be tested, ”said a spokeswoman.

The Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) therefore does not consider additional disinfection of buses, S- and U-Bahn to be useful. “As soon as an infected passenger gets in, the protection is gone,” said VDV spokesman Lars Wagner to Tagesspiegel Background.

“Our previous cleaning after closing is sufficient.” Only if it were clear that a carrier of the virus, for example, in a certain U- Train wagon, this wagon would be disinfected specifically. But that is difficult to determine. Accordingly, this case had not yet occurred.

The transport companies in German cities are all based on this requirement. At the BVG in Berlin, the Hamburger Hochbahn, the Münchner Verkehrsgesellschaft and the Kölner Verkehrsbetriebe, cleaning is usually only done, not disinfected.

