Science
The federal government and the federal states agree on the extensive closure of businesses
Most stores have to close
In the fight against the coronavirus, the federal government and the federal states have agreed to close business in Germany to a large extent. Exceptions include grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and petrol stations, it said in a statement on Monday in Berlin. (dpa)
Von der Leyen suggests a stop in the EU
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed a temporary entry ban into the EU. Von der Leyen said in a video message on Monday that she would present the EU heads of state and government with a corresponding proposal for “unnecessary trips” to the Union. The entry stop should first be for 30 days apply, but can be extended if necessary.
The EU heads of state and government discuss on Tuesday how to proceed in the crisis surrounding the viral disease Covid – 19. You are holding a video conference. (AFP)
The fewer trips there are, the more we can contain the virus.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Playgrounds are closed, services are prohibited
The federal and state governments want to fight against the corona virus also close the playgrounds in Germany . A decision by the federal government and the heads of state on Monday said that in addition to public and private sports facilities, swimming pools, fun pools and fitness studios, playgrounds should also be closed to the public.
As has already happened in various federal states, facilities such as bars, clubs and pubs, theaters, opera houses and museums as well as casinos, brothels and sports facilities are closed. This also applies to playgrounds.
Restaurants and hotels should be allowed to remain open, but only under Pads. Accordingly, restaurants and dining establishments may open at the earliest from six
in the morning and must be open at the latest 18 close the clock again .
Meetings in churches, mosques, synagogues and in
Institutions of other faith communities are said to have agreed are also prohibited such as taking advantage of offers in adult education centers,
music schools and others Educational institution gene. Travel by coach
is also prohibited. (AFP, dpa)
Recommendations of the Cabinet Committee
In addition to the closure of many stores, the federal government has recommended that the federal states take a number of other measures to contain the corona epidemic. The following must therefore be closed to the public:
- Bars, clubs, discotheques and similar facilities
- theaters, operas, concert halls, museums and similar facilities
- Trade fairs, exhibitions, leisure and animal parks and providers of leisure activities (indoor and outdoor), special markets, casinos, casinos, betting shops and similar facilities
- prostitution centers, brothels and similar facilities
- the sports operation on and in all public and private sports facilities, swimming pools and fun pools, gyms and similar Similar facilities
Moscow says events with more than 5000 Participants from: Rammstein singer plays two instead of one concert
Moscow also reacted to the spread of the corona virus and said events with more than 5000 Participants. Rammstein singer Till Lindemann played anyway – and performed in a giant plastic bubble, as videos of concert goers show.
The organizers had previously pointed out “that you do everything necessary to to ensure a safe concert “. Instead of one concert, Lindemann, who is currently performing with his solo project, played two concerts on Sunday – each with the permitted number of participants. The organizers say that all surfaces are regularly disinfected.
In the video recordings of the concert you can see the fans standing close together in front of the stage.
Since Moscow's coronavirus measures include a ban on events with more than 5, 00 0 people, Rammstein's Till Lindemann played not 1 but 2 shows … inside a giant bubble https://t.co/LUEc3aQJcV
– Alec luhn on twitter (@asluhn) https://twitter.com/ASLuhn/status/1239486407472807936
Söder calls disaster for Bavaria
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced the catastrophe for the Free State on Monday. This is intended to slow the progressive spread of the corona virus. Public life is further restricted,
many facilities and shops are to remain closed for the time being from Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The situation is very serious and changes daily, unfortunately not for the better,” said Söder. “The challenge grows every day, so we have to react consistently but appropriately.”
Here are the measures in detail, which for 14 days apply:
- After kindergartens and schools should also Sports fields and playgrounds should be blocked.
- From Tuesday bars, Kin os and swimming pools closed, from Wednesday also selected shops, which are not necessary for basic care.
- In order to ensure the basic supply of food and other important products, Bavaria is expanding the opening hours for certain shops : Supermarkets, grocery stores, drug stores, pharmacies, petrol stations, banks and some other shops are now allowed during the week to 22. 00 open the clock and also open on Sundays .
- Dining rooms should also only be available from 6. 00 to 15. 00 May open clock. There should be minimum distances between the guests indoors.
- To protect the economy from the consequences of the corona crisis, Bavaria an aid package in the amount of ten billion euros ready .
Unlike in other countries, there should initially be no curfews because of the corona virus in Bavaria. “This is not currently planned,” said Söder. However, he appealed to all citizens to think carefully about which places to visit.
The number of confirmed infections with the novel corona virus has been increasing rapidly in Bavaria for days . By Sunday noon, the State Office for Health and Food Safety reported 886 cases in which people tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 in the Free State. These are 205 more cases than the day before. Four older people died, as of Sunday evening, so far demonstrably to Covid – 19. (dpa)
Young people spread the coronavirus particularly strongly
The pronounced social life of young adults contributes to the spread of the coronavirus, writes Harvard professor Eric Feigl-Ding on Twitter. In South Korea it would have been shown: Young people between 20 and 29 are for 30 Percentage of corona cases responsible. They often showed only mild symptoms and therefore did not restrict their social life, according to Feigl-Ding.
I'm NERVOUS again- about young adults. Korea's pop wide #COVID 19 tests have revealed something scary: YOUNG PEOPLE are leading carriers. (Italy only tests the rather sick, biases to old people). If the socially active age 20 – 29 truly carry 30% of all cases- that means trouble! 😨
– Eric Feigl-Ding on Twitter (@drericding) https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1239041092978343937
Flight operations in Ljubljana should be discontinued
Operations at the airport of the Slovenian Capital Ljubljana is set at midnight. The Tagesspiegel editor Albrecht Meier reports, citing information from the German embassy there. (Tsp)
IS exhorts followers: “Wash your hands”
The terror militia has now also become concerned about the spread of the corona virus Islamic State (IS) recorded. In the latest issue of their weekly “Al-Naba”, the extremists on the last page give tips on how followers v or protect against the Sars-CoV-2 virus . “Wash your hands” and “cover your mouth when yawning and sneezing” is the name of an overview that is illustrated with purple viruses.
IS also advises when traveling to countries affected by the coronavirus, who otherwise calls for attacks in Europe and the USA: “Healthy people should not enter the country of the epidemic, and infected people should not leave it.” Europe, which is very badly affected by the virus, is not named literally.
According to the homeland security magazine “Homeland Security Today”, IS had reported about the new corona virus since January and celebrated the outbreak. “A new virus spreads death and terror in China,” wrote “Al-Naba” a few weeks ago. “Panic” has broken out in China. The extremists had previously taken up natural disasters as supposed evidence that God supported their struggle. (dpa)
NRW prohibits public events – including demos
The State of North Rhine-Westphalia has all public in a new decree Events prohibited. “This basically includes bans for outdoor gatherings how Demonstrations a “, says the new decree. These could only be approved if they were checked individually. “This does not apply to events that are designed to maintain public security and order or to serve or provide for the general public or to serve the population (e.g. weekly markets),” it says. (dpa)
Ryanair cancels most of the flights
Europe's largest Low cost airline Ryanair is canceling because of the coronavirus crisis flight program by up to 80 percent together. CEO Michael O'Leary wants to defy the challenges and steer the airline safely through the turbulence. “Ryanair is a resilient airline company with a strong balance sheet and substantial cash reserves,” the manager said on Monday, according to the announcement. “We can and will survive a longer time with fewer or even no flights if we act appropriately and in good time.”
In the months April and May Ryanair's flight offer is expected to be by up to 80 drive back percent . However, within the next seven to ten days, the majority of the fleet in Europe will no longer be able to take off. In the meantime, Ryanair wants to continue the planned flights as far as allowed to bring customers back home. However, some countries have banned international flights. Ryanair also includes the Austrian airline Lauda and the Polish airline Buzz.
The top management is now trying to cut operating costs and otherwise the money hold together. Based on the numbers from 12. In March, Ryanair recently had liquidity of more than four billion euros. In addition, the group temporarily suspends the buyback of own shares and investments. There should not be any new hires for the time being. Employees should be encouraged to voluntarily leave their employment contracts. Ryanair also wants to cut working hours and pay. (dpa)
How is public transport protected?
The train restricts its regional traffic . But it is not only the timetable that is likely to unsettle passengers – the question is also: is the virus traveling with them? While German public transport providers rely on cleaning, other metropolises regularly disinfect their trains. How useful is that?
The Robert Koch Institute does not want to “concrete settings” express , i.e. to the question of whether and for how long the coronavirus on metal surfaces, such as handles and rods as well as handles and buttons for opening train or bus doors. The “survival time” depends on the amount of virus, surface quality, temperature, air humidity: “There are any number of combinations that you could never test. In addition, the question of infectiousness can hardly be tested, ”said a spokeswoman.
The Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) therefore does not consider additional disinfection of buses, S- and U-Bahn to be useful. “As soon as an infected passenger gets in, the protection is gone,” said VDV spokesman Lars Wagner to Tagesspiegel Background.
“Our previous cleaning after closing is sufficient.” Only if it were clear that a carrier of the virus, for example, in a certain U- Train wagon, this wagon would be disinfected specifically. But that is difficult to determine. Accordingly, this case had not yet occurred.
The transport companies in German cities are all based on this requirement. At the BVG in Berlin, the Hamburger Hochbahn, the Münchner Verkehrsgesellschaft and the Kölner Verkehrsbetriebe, cleaning is usually only done, not disinfected.
You can read more about this in our daily decision-maker briefing “Daily mirror Background Mobility & Transport “
Federal government wants to protect companies against bankruptcy
The federal government is preparing a legal regulation to protect companies affected by the corona pandemic before bankruptcies to protect. Role models are that which already exist during the flood disasters 2002), 2013 and 2016) had been applied, the Ministry of Justice announced on Monday in Berlin. “We want to prevent companies from having to file for bankruptcy only because the aid decided by the federal government does not reach them in time. The The regular three-week period the bankruptcy code is for these cases too short “, explained Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht . “That is why we are flanking the aid package already decided by the federal government with a suspension of the insolvency application until 30. 09. 2020 for the companies concerned. “
Prerequisite for the suspension should be that the bankruptcy reason follows the pandemic is based. In addition, public aid must have been applied for and there must be opportunities for reorganization. The Federal Government had recently promised unlimited aid and guarantees. Tax measures should also take the pressure off companies. Short-time work benefits have also been expanded. (Reuters)
Perhaps a good consequence of the corona crisis: Appreciation (including financial) is increasing for careers.
As of tomorrow, I will be in the home office and otherwise dealing with childcare while my wife continues to work because it is system-relevant. I can't help but notice that this system relevance is in 15 common years never in our Reflected income.
– Christian Reinboth on Twitter (@reinboth) https://twitter.com/reinboth/status/1239281642671390720
Banks close branches
Banks close nationwide due to Corona branches. The Berliner Sparkasse announced on Monday morning that in consultation with the Senate initially two thirds of the branches remain closed . According to this, currently only 28 branches that are spread over the city area. An overview of which branches have opened further can be found here: The customer service is limited to “mandatory consultation”, it said. The Sparkasse is thus following the recommendations to reduce social contacts . However, cash will still be available at the machines. “The elementary basic supply of cash for Berliners is guaranteed across the board,” says a statement.
Other institutes are also temporarily closing branches. At the Hypovereinsbank a third of the branches nationwide remain closed. As a precautionary measure, several hundred branches across Germany should remain closed at Commerzbank. (Carla Neuhaus)
Pope walks through deserted Rome
Usually he does not go out of the Vatican for a walk: In the corona crisis, everyone else must stay at home – and Pope Francis can walk almost alone through the deserted streets of Rome. In the church of Santa Maria Maggiore and in front of the plague cross in the church of San Marcello al Corso, the pontiff begged God for the end of the corona pandemic on Sunday, the Vatican said. He went a bit on the Via del Corso along the center of Rome, where traffic usually rages and people shop frenetically.
Also stood on Monday the corona crisis at the center of the thoughts of the 83 year old Pope . At his morning prayer, he campaigned for families of the time at home to also gain something positive. “It's a nice opportunity to find new ways to stay together so that family relationships will always thrive for the good.” Italy is the hardest after China from the Covid – 19 – Disease affected, more than 1800 People have already died. (dpa)
At the Berlin airports, the situation is somewhat lax.
@ronzheimer @PhilHackemann A friend of mine arrived in Berlin Tegel from Singapore yesterday. On board: Round 200 Asian returnees from all over Europe. In Singapore, there were three fever checks at the airport and a health form to be completed for everyone. In Berlin: “Nothing.
– Julian röpcke on twitter (@julianroepcke) https://twitter.com/JulianRoepcke/status/1239492154747228160
Italy: peak of the Corona crisis not yet reached
The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte did it People prepared for the climax of the virus crisis. “The scientists tell us that we have not yet reached the climax that these are the most risky weeks and we have to exercise the greatest caution, “said Conte of the newspaper” Corriere della Sera “.
Italy is so bad from the Covid – 19 – Lung disease affected like no other country except China . More than 1800 People have already died, more than 20 00 0 are infected. The entire country is restricted area , nobody is allowed to leave the house if not absolutely necessary. Despite the closures, the number of infected people continues to rise.
“We have to wait a few more weeks to check the results of our decisions “Said Conte. “We don't need any new bans for the rest.” It is important to follow the measures that already exist. All people should stay at home. Individual exercise is allowed, “but jogging together is forbidden”. (dpa)
Baden-Württemberg wants to stop air traffic
The state government of Baden-Württemberg wants the operation at all airports in the state because of the corona virus to adjust. The German press agency learned this on Monday from government circles in Stuttgart. Travelers from abroad would still be brought back. Anyone who comes from a crisis region must be in quarantine. The decision should therefore come into force during the week.
Baden-Württemberg is next to North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria most severely affected by the spread of the coronavirus. Until Sunday were in Baden-Württemberg with the authorities 977 infections confirmed. Three verifiably infected people have died so far.
An The Baden-Wuerttemberg borders with France and Switzerland, tightened controls started on Monday morning to slow the spread of the corona virus. Commuters and goods vehicles may continue to cross the borders. The inspectors carry out surveys and, in consultation with the local health authorities, could reject travelers if there is evidence of infection or contact with infected people. (dpa)
Braun: “Inflows of goods not endangered”
According to the head of the Chancellor's Office, Helge Braun (CDU), the Federal Government wants bottlenecks in the supply of its citizens avoid. “ The supermarkets, the pharmacies, the banks – they all remain open ”, said Braun on Monday in the“ Image ”talk“ The right questions ”. “We will maintain economic life so that there are no bottlenecks.” At the same time, he emphasized: “The inflows of goods are not at risk. The hamster is not necessary .”
Around 11. 00 o'clock the Cabinet Committee wanted to meet in the Chancellery to fight the crisis of the new corona virus under the direction of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). In addition to Merkel, according to a government spokesman on Sunday, Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD), Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU), Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD), Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) at the meeting take part. In a video conference in the afternoon, Merkel wanted (15. 00)) with the heads of state and government of the G7 countries advise on the corona pandemic and its consequences. (dpa)