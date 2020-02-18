the-federal-foreign-office-wants-to-bring-german-passengers-back-to-the-“diamond-princess”

Apple abandons sales target due to corona epidemic

Apple will miss the sales forecast for the current quarter, which was only a few weeks old, due to the corona virus outbreak in China. There are delivery bottlenecks for iPhones because production in China is ramping up more slowly than planned, the group said on Monday. In addition, the sales of Apple devices in China had recently been subdued , as many stores – and also the company's stores – were temporarily closed remained and had been visited poorly.

For these reasons, Apple will only make the Miss sales forecast for this quarter , it said. At that time, Apple already had an unusually wide range of 12 to 67 Billion dollars (58,1 to 62, 8 billion euros). There was no new forecast now. The restrictions for the business are only temporary , the group emphasized. In the previous quarter Apple 58 billion dollar sales.

The factories of Apple manufacturers such as Foxconn and Pegatron as well as the most important suppliers are outside of the new lung disease Covid – 19 affected province of Hubei. But elsewhere in China, the traditional Chinese New Year holidays were extended to avoid spreading. All production plants were running again. But: “The iPhone supply bottlenecks will temporarily affect sales worldwide.”

The situation is in flux – and more information about the effects the Apple business should only come with the figures for the current quarter in April. The health of employees is a priority, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in an email to the workforce, which was published by the financial service Bloomberg.

It is the second time within a year that Apple has to withdraw a sales forecast – most recently it was for the Christmas quarter 2018. Back then, Apple blamed the slowdown in the Chinese economy for weaker-than-expected iPhone sales.

Apple is not the only electronics provider that is affected by coronavirus episodes. Nintendo already warned of bottlenecks in its Switch game console at the beginning of February because some components from China were scarce.

Apple suffered from impairments in January spoken for production. Some suppliers are located in the particularly affected region around the city of Wuhan. But there are alternative sources for their products, said CEO Tim Cook at the time. At the same time, he also admitted that development in other parts of the production chain is difficult to predict.

Investors took Apple's warning calmly: The The share was hardly changed in the after-hours trading in the US on Monday.

Up to Monday in China were around 1770 People at Covid – 19 died. Experts assume that the number of cases is high. (AP)