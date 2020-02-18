Science
The Federal Foreign Office wants to bring German passengers back to the “Diamond Princess”
German cruise ship passengers should return
after the end of the quarantine The cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan should, according to the will of the federal government, also enable Germans to return home as soon as possible. “ We make every effort to ensure that the 'Diamond Princess' German passengers who are not ill and willing to leave the country) to enable a return to Germany soon “, it said on Tuesday from the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin.
The ministry is “in close exchange with our European partners “. The “Diamond Princess” was quarantined on February 5 because of the new corona virus. Of the originally around 3700 People on board became infected at least 542 with the causative agent of respiratory disease Covid – 19, some test results are still pending.
According to the shipping company, there were eight Germans on board the ship . The Federal Foreign Office announced last Sunday that two Germans had also been infected. On Monday, the ministry said it was considering a return of the Germans. Great Britain and Italy have already announced a return campaign for their citizens, the USA flew around Monday 300 US passengers of the “Diamond Princess”.
The two-week quarantine period on the cruise ship, the is anchored in Yokohama . People who have not been diagnosed with the virus and who have had no close contact with the infected should then be allowed to disembark. According to the authorities, this applies to approximately 500 People.
The quarantine is extended for the others. Evidence shows that infected people are isolated in hospitals. (AFP)
Can Singapore contain the outbreak?
The news channel Channel News Asia based in Singapore disseminated the new numbers from the country. Singapore seems to have been able to curb the spread of the virus so far, most recently there were four new infections. Singapore's health system is considered one of the best in the world.
Two Brandenburgers back from the cruise ship
The trip with the cruise ship went for they are different than expected: Two Brandenburgers returned home after days of wandering the “Westerdam” through Asian waters. The two people from the district of Dahme-Spreewald have no symptoms of the coronavirus – but they are currently in domestic isolation and are interviewed daily, as the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. To do this, they would have to fill out questionnaires about their state of health and measure fever. “For our infection control, it doesn't matter where people come from,” said a spokesman for the ministry. According to the ministry, the two have not come into contact with infected people.
The cruise ship “Westerdam”, which came from Hong Kong, had more after the wandering on Thursday Week in the port of Sihanoukville in Cambodia . Previously, it had not been allowed to call at several ports due to concerns about the introduction of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. A coronavirus test on one of the passengers on the ship was positive on the way home. According to the Holland America Line shipping company, the passengers included 57 German. On Friday the first of just under 2300 Passengers that May leave the ship. Before they disembarked, they were examined medically. 20 tested However, suspected cases were not confirmed. All results were negative, the shipping company said. (AP)
It is only a matter of time before the virus will be more or less everywhere.
The infectious medic Jeremy Farrar
Expert calls coronavirus outbreak “unprecedented”
in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung warns infectious medic Jeremy Farrar of the corona virus. No outbreak of the last 100 years would have spread so quickly and was so difficult to contain.
He expects the virus to first spread to China and other Asian countries, then reach North America and Europe, later also Africa and finally South America. The outbreak could still be contained, but completely stopped but probably no longer.
Farrar has a special role Singapore at. The country would have one of the best health systems in the world . If Singapore does not manage to get the virus under control within the next few weeks, it is also worrying for other countries.
With a vaccine against the coronavirus the expert calculates in one year at the earliest. Until then, the epidemic applies through protective measures such as quarantine, hand hygiene and a restriction of travel curb.
Further patients in Bavaria discharged healthy from the clinic
Most of the total 14 People in Bavaria who have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the end of January are now healthy return to their everyday life . As the Bavarian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, there are currently four of those affected in the hospital . They are looked after in the Munich Clinic Schwabing and are largely symptom-free. They were also expected to be able to leave the hospital soon, it said.
All 14 Coronavirus infections in the Free State were related to Webasto, the automotive supplier from Stockdorf. A Chinese colleague unwittingly introduced the pathogen during a business trip in January. Some employees were infected, sometimes relatives also became infected.
The requirements for dismissal include several negative tests for the virus. The criteria were determined by the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. (AP)
Chinese study sees “downward trend” in infections
According to the most comprehensive study on the novel coronavirus in China most have infections a harmless course. 80, 9 percent of infections should be classified as mild , the study said on Tuesday in the “Chinese Journal of Epidemiology “and for which the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has data on 72. 314 infections evaluated. 13, 8 percent of the cases, on the other hand, are serious, 4.7 percent of the infections are even life-threatening.
your first climax According to the study authors, the epidemic in China had between 24. and 26. January. Since then 11. According to the study, there is a “downward trend” in February, especially outside the province of Hubei. At the same time, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the virus could adapt through genetic mutation and may spread more quickly. Doctors should therefore remain “vigilant”.
According to the official study, the highest risk of death in the case of an infection is people with cardiovascular disease Diseases, followed by diabetics, people with chronic respiratory diseases and high blood pressure. According to the data, there have been no deaths among children up to the age of nine until the age of 39 years, the death rate was very low at 0.2 percent.
Overall, the Death rate at 2.3 percent . According to the study, men (2.8 percent) have a significantly higher risk of death than women (1.7 percent).
The study found a risk group according to healthcare workers. Of the infections examined, 3019 in this professional group. Nearly 86 Percent of infections were found in people living or traveling in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province. (AFP)
Further German aid deliveries to China
In view of the ongoing The Federal Government has once again sent relief supplies to the People's Republic of China to spread the new corona virus. “We want to continue to do our best to support China in fighting the Corona virus,” said Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) in Berlin on Tuesday. Therefore, on Tuesday “is an additional delivery of 8.7 tons with a value from more than 150. 000 Euro on the way “.
Germany wants to help “quickly and unbureaucratically” with these relief items, said Maas. Germany is “firmly on China's side” in the fight against the epidemic and works “closely and trustingly with the Chinese authorities”. “We have the greatest respect for the efforts that China has already made,” emphasized the minister.
The aid delivery made up of donations According to information from the Federal Foreign Office, this includes personal protective equipment and clothing as well as disinfectants and sprayers therefor. Germany had brought a total of 5.4 tons of consumables to China in early February when returning German citizens from Wuhan. (AFP)
Steal thieves 6000 Surgical masks from a hospital in Japan
Thieves from a hospital in Japan r and 6000 surgical masks stolen . Four boxes with the protective masks, which have also become scarce and expensive in Japan due to the coronoavirus epidemic, disappeared from a locked storage room in the Red Cross Hospital in the port city of Kobe, a hospital representative said on Tuesday. The theft is “unfortunate”, but the clinic still has enough masks for their daily work.
The Japanese Police opened an investigation. She assumes that the thieves want to resell the masks.
protective masks , which have been part of the street scene in hygiene-conscious Japan for decades, are now sold out in many shops due to the coronavirus epidemic t. Prices have exploded in online shops. In the classified ad portal Mercari a box with 65 Masks for 50 . 000 Yen (short 420 Euro) offered. The portal therefore urged its users to only trade masks in a “socially acceptable framework”.
In Hong Kong, armed thieves had given panicked hamster purchases on Monday stole hundreds of toilet paper rolls. A delivery truck driver was attacked in the Chinese special administrative zone by three men who threatened him with knives and toilet paper worth more than 1000 Hong Kong dollar (round 120 Euro). (AFP)
China returnees in Berlin tested negative again
The 20 China returnees in Berlin has not yet been infected with the new type of corona virus. The latest test results on the Covid – 19 – Virus again negative, said Lena Högemann, spokeswoman for the Senate Department for Health, on Tuesday.
The Germans and their family members had been to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was severely affected by the coronavirus, and had been flown to Berlin more than a week ago. Two weeks should 16 Adults and 4 children stay in quarantine in the Köpenick district. Högemann added that if there is still no virus detection, the returnees could leave the isolation station on Sunday. (AP)
curfew for millions of Chinese
To prevent the spread of the corona virus, China's government has the Freedom of movement for many citizens is restricted. After researching the New York Times are at least 150 millions of people from affected by the restrictions and cannot easily move their houses leave , This corresponds to more than ten percent of the total population.
In places with the strictest rules, only one person per household is allowed leave the house and not every day, reports the New York Times. In many quarters, residents need appropriate documents to move around the area. In a district of Xi'an, residents can only leave their homes every three days to buy food and other necessary goods. The purchase may not take longer than two hours.
Overall, more live as 760 Millions of people in neighborhoods or villages where there are government restrictions. They can look very different. In some quarters, residents have to show their ID and measure their temperature before they are allowed to enter the quarter, in other places they are not allowed to To welcome Visitors. In many places, the local authorities have encouraged restrictions on freedom of movement, but have not yet issued restrictions.
Meanwhile 542 Coronavirus cases on “Diamond Princess”
The number of passengers and crew members of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan that tested positive for the coronavirus rose again significantly.
As the Japanese Ministry of Health announced, the number increased by 88 in the meantime 542 Cases. Of the 88, which were now tested positive, showed 65 no symptoms such as fever or cough, the Japanese television broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Ministry of Health in Tokyo. (AP)
Soon raincoats in Fukushima due to coronavirus?
The coronavirus may also soon affect workers in 2011 wrecked Japanese nuclear power plant in Fukushima .
Because of the virus epidemic, the manufacture of the special protective suits in danger, the operator Tepco explained. Therefore, the employees may soon have to wear plastic raincoats instead.
The personnel who clean up the plant, which was destroyed after a severe earthquake and tsunami, wear special protective coats. These prevent radioactive dust from sticking to clothing or the body. Tepco needs about 6000 these protective coats per day. (AFP)
Passengers of “Diamond Princess” before disembarkation
After two weeks of quarantine due to the novel corona virus, the first people are to board the cruise ship this Wednesday allowed to go in Japan. Disembarkation is expected to last until Friday, Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday. The number of passengers and crew members infected with Sars-CoV-2 was up the previous day by 99 on 454 gone up. All infected people were brought to clinics. In the meantime, all passengers of the “Diamond Princes s “Samples were taken, Japanese media reported, citing the Ministry of Health. The results were initially unknown.
A German couple also belongs to the demonstrably infected. Initially, a total of ten German citizens were on board. According to information from Monday, the federal government is examining whether support from the federal government is necessary for the return of these passengers. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, there are considerations for possible returnees for a quarantine in the home.
Anyone who has tested negative can now go free on board , it said from Kato. However, the German embassy had previously announced that every guest had to go through a health check beforehand. The quarantine period should be extended for those passengers who had close contact with infected people. The United States had already brought hundreds of fellow countrymen home on Monday, including infected people. These are treated in clinics, all other returnees should 14 days in quarantine.
Except for the infected on board the Ship were in Japan until Tuesday 53 cases confirmed with the new pathogen. (AP)
China suspends tariffs on US medical devices
China will waive tariffs on medical devices as of next month due to the coronavirus epidemic in the People's Republic from the USA. As the government announced in Beijing on Tuesday, the exemptions will apply from March 2. According to the customs authorities, this includes, for example, instruments for measuring blood pressure, monitors for monitoring patients or equipment for blood transfusions.
The demand for medical equipment in China is high: According to official information, almost 1900 people at the novel corona virus died more than 72. 000 People got infected.
The tariff exemptions announced on Tuesday should also apply to a whole range of other imported goods, including foods such as frozen pork, beef and seafood. The price of pork in China had risen sharply last year due to the outbreak of African swine fever.
The announcement comes at a time since the Chinese economy is increasingly struggling with the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic. Beijing had already announced at the beginning of February that punitive tariffs on US imports were worth 75 Billion dollars (68 billion euros) in half and thus further relaxation in the trade dispute signals the USA.
This affects numerous products from soybeans to aircraft. In mid-January, China and the United States signed a first partial settlement agreement after almost two years of bitter trade dispute. (AFP)
Amnesty: Activist arrested after criticizing President Xi
After criticizing China's President Xi Jinping for dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, the Chinese police arrested well-known activist Xu Zhiyong, according to Amnesty International. The anti-corruption activist went into hiding in December and was caught on Saturday, the human rights organization said on Tuesday. According to the AFP news agency, Xu was arrested in the south Chinese city of Canton. The police there initially did not comment on request.
Xu went into hiding after the police broke up a meeting of intellectuals in the east Chinese city of Xiamen. The participants had spoken about political reforms. According to human rights defenders, more than a dozen lawyers and activists were arrested or disappeared after the meeting.
Apparently, Xu's arrest also occurred with his Participating in the meeting, said Amnesty's China expert, Patrick Poon. Xu had continued to post on the Twitter online service from his hiding place. In a post two weeks ago, he asked President Xi to resign. Among other things, he criticized his handling of the coronavirus epidemic, the trade dispute with the United States and the democracy protests in Hong Kong.
“is medical material scarce, hospitals are full of patients and many infected people have no chance of having the disease diagnosed, “Xu wrote on February 4 about the coronavirus epidemic. “It's a mess.”
Xu is one of the founding members of the New Citizens' Movement, which deals with corruption in China and more Transparency over the assets of senior officials calls. Of 2013 to 2017 he was imprisoned for four years for organizing one “Illegal Assembly”.
Since President Xi took office 2012 the Chinese government severely restricted civil rights and had numerous activists, lawyers and students arrested. The fight against the novel corona virus has not deterred the government from “suppressing all dissenting voices,” said Amnesty expert Poon.
Human Rights Watch's China expert Yaqiu Wang said the coronavirus epidemic illustrates “how important values such as freedom of expression and transparency are.” Xu has long campaigned for these values. His arrest shows that the Chinese government is adhering to “old methods” to “silence its critics.”
Xu's longtime girlfriend Hua Ze told AFP that Xu continued to speak after he went into hiding. That alone was “a kind of warfare” to the Chinese government, said Hua, who claims that she has had no contact with Xu since Saturday morning. (AFP)
Hospital director in Wuhan dies of coronavirus
In Wuhan's Chinese metropolis the director of a hospital died of infection with the novel coronavirus. All efforts to save the life of Liu Zhiming , the head of the Wuchang hospitals, were in vain, reported the state TV station CCTV on Tuesday. It's the first known case of a hospital director , who is suffering from the consequences of the infection with the virus died.
According to official Chinese information , a total of at least seven medical personnel of the country through the Epidemic that had started from Wuhan died. Further 1716 Doctors and other medical personnel got infected.
Especially caused a sensation the death of the young ophthalmologist Li Wenliang , the beginning of the month had died of the infection. Li was one of the first to warn of the
virus. After his description, however, the police tried to silence him . His death caused great dismay in Chinese online networks off, in many cases the call for freedom of expression was loud.
The death of the was already early Tuesday morning by Chinese hospital director media and bloggers have been reported. The reports were then deleted, however, and were replaced by reports stating that the doctors were still tried Liu's life to rescue.
Liu's death also caused great sadness in the online networks. Many users of the Weibo online service compared his case with that of the ophthalmologist Li. Also Li's death was only from the Chinese state media reported, then denied and finally confirmed.
Lots Doctors in Wuhan do not have enough face masks and protective suits, such as medical staff from AFP news agency said. Many therefore wear
unsuitable protective clothing and continue to work due to a lack of personnel if they already suffer from respiratory problems.
In mainland China according to official information now almost 1900 people at the consequences of the infection died, more than 72. 000 People got infected. (AFP)
“Reaching the highest level does not mean the turning point.”
Zhong Nanshan
Epidemic should not stabilize until the end of April
The epidemic with the new lung disease in China will, according to a leading Chinese expert may not stabilize until the end of April . “This is a very rough estimate,” said Professor Zhong Nanshan, head of the Chinese government's expert group, in a video of a switch with medical practitioners from southern Guangdong Province about the newspaper “Nanfang Dushibao” (Southern Metropolis Daily) on Tuesday
A peak of the outbreak throughout the country is expected to be expected by the end of February. “Reaching the highest level does not mean the turning point,” the renowned medical doctor cautioned. However, he said that the radical measures in China to curb the new corona virus worked .
Due to the now returning wave of migrant workers after the extended vacation due to the virus to the Chinese New Year, he “may not expect a big increase”. Very strict measures have been taken to control the flow of travel, said Zhong Nanshan in the video of the conference call the day before released on the Internet on Tuesday.
Within a day, the number of newly detected infections climbed again by Tuesday 1886. The total number of infections reached 72. 436, like the Health Commission in Beijing reported. Also were more 98 To mourn the dead. An der Covid – 19 New types of lung disease mentioned in mainland China are already a total of 1868 patient died. Most cases are counted in central China in the severely affected Hubei province. (AP)
“Westerdam” passengers waiting for test results
The round stranded on the cruise ship “Westerdam” in Cambodia People, including German passengers, still have to be patient. The corona virus test results weren't available for everyone on Tuesday. It will probably take a few days until everything is cleared, the shipping company Holland America Line announced on Monday.
At the weekend, a passenger on the trip home surprisingly had a positive test for the corona virus. Many had already left the ship. Now according to the shipping company there still have to be 255 passengers and 747 Crew members waiting for clarification.
A 83 – year old American was with the Onward journey to Malaysia tested and taken to hospital. According to the shipping company, their condition was stable. It is unclear where she got infected. She had got on in Hong Kong. According to the Ministry of Health in Malaysia, she has not been to mainland China recently.
According to the shipping company, “Westerdam” travelers were 57 German. According to information from the German Press Agency, some are still on board the ship in the port of Sihanoukville, while others have already traveled home.
Also Several hundred vacationers in a hotel in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh were tested. As the shipping company explained, in the first available 406 results no case of the Sars-CoV virus 2 found. These guests were allowed to continue traveling. Passengers are well taken care of at both locations, said Holland America Line.
Several Asian countries had the cruise ship out of fear of possible introduction of the virus is prohibited. Only Cambodia finally agreed to this. (AP)
Apple abandons sales target due to corona epidemic
Apple will miss the sales forecast for the current quarter, which was only a few weeks old, due to the corona virus outbreak in China. There are delivery bottlenecks for iPhones because production in China is ramping up more slowly than planned, the group said on Monday. In addition, the sales of Apple devices in China had recently been subdued , as many stores – and also the company's stores – were temporarily closed remained and had been visited poorly.
For these reasons, Apple will only make the Miss sales forecast for this quarter , it said. At that time, Apple already had an unusually wide range of 12 to 67 Billion dollars (58,1 to 62, 8 billion euros). There was no new forecast now. The restrictions for the business are only temporary , the group emphasized. In the previous quarter Apple 58 billion dollar sales.
The factories of Apple manufacturers such as Foxconn and Pegatron as well as the most important suppliers are outside of the new lung disease Covid – 19 affected province of Hubei. But elsewhere in China, the traditional Chinese New Year holidays were extended to avoid spreading. All production plants were running again. But: “The iPhone supply bottlenecks will temporarily affect sales worldwide.”
The situation is in flux – and more information about the effects the Apple business should only come with the figures for the current quarter in April. The health of employees is a priority, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in an email to the workforce, which was published by the financial service Bloomberg.
It is the second time within a year that Apple has to withdraw a sales forecast – most recently it was for the Christmas quarter 2018. Back then, Apple blamed the slowdown in the Chinese economy for weaker-than-expected iPhone sales.
Apple is not the only electronics provider that is affected by coronavirus episodes. Nintendo already warned of bottlenecks in its Switch game console at the beginning of February because some components from China were scarce.
Apple suffered from impairments in January spoken for production. Some suppliers are located in the particularly affected region around the city of Wuhan. But there are alternative sources for their products, said CEO Tim Cook at the time. At the same time, he also admitted that development in other parts of the production chain is difficult to predict.
Investors took Apple's warning calmly: The The share was hardly changed in the after-hours trading in the US on Monday.
Up to Monday in China were around 1770 People at Covid – 19 died. Experts assume that the number of cases is high. (AP)
The number of new infections is declining according to the WHO, but all scenarios are still conceivable
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of new infections with the new coronavirus in China is likely to decrease. That indicated data to 44. 000 Cases that China has made available to the WHO, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva on Monday. “It is too early to say that this decline will continue. All scenarios are still possible. “ In addition, the data showed that Covid – 19 is probably not as deadly as comparable diseases like Sars or Mers.
The WHO again emphasized that the novel virus affects only a very small proportion of people outside of China. The UN agency rejected calls for more drastic measures such as general travel bans. “All measures must be appropriate to the situation,” said Tedros. WHO expert Michael Ryan added: “There is no zero risk in the world – for nothing.” (Dpa)
The Covid – 19-Epidemic in China now influences cruises from various providers in As ien. Ports in China are no longer approached, ships were rerouted accordingly . Aida Cruises ended the season in the region prematurely after the “Aida Vita” was banned in a port in Vietnam .
The cruise ship “Norwegian Spirit” of the shipping company Norwegian Cruise Line was supposed to be sailing in Asian waters in summer – now it will be used instead in the Mediterranean.
The shipping company announced that because of the new corona virus from 15. April to December 7th all Asia trips are canceled . The guests get their money back. Instead the ship undertakes 19. April several seven-day trips from Piraeus, Greece. Destinations in Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Israel are approached. (dpa / tmn)