Science
The federal and state governments want to double the number of intensive care beds
Emergency plan: treatment in converted hotels planned
The federal and state governments decided on Tuesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus, an emergency plan for hospitals in Germany. The resolution states that “Upgrading, equipping and converting rehabilitation facilities, hotels or larger halls additional capacities can be built up for the numerous easier treatment courses. ” In addition, the number of intensive care beds is to be doubled . First, “Der Spiegel” had reported on the plan.
In the paper decided by Chancellor-in-Office Helge Braun and the heads of the State and Senate Chancelleries, Rough concept designed to secure the infrastructure of the hospitals . This is necessary because the Robert Koch Institute expects the use of inpatient hospital care to increase significantly as the number of cases in Germany increases.
Accordingly, the countries with the respective clinics should now work out plans to achieve the goal of doubling the intensive care capacity “by to build up provisional intensive capacities “. According to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) there are currently in Germany 28. 000 intensive care beds, of which 25. 000 have ventilation options.
In order to relieve the hospitals that focus on building additional capacities for intensive care treatment, other hospitals and, if necessary, “provisional additional locations additional bed and treatment capacities” to be built up. Under certain circumstances, the German Red Cross, the technical aid organization or other services should help. (dpa)
Estimate: 55. 000 Infected in Great Britain
In Great Britain according to official estimates already 55. 000 People infected with the corona virus. The infection was detected but only at 1950 People until Tuesday morning. This corresponds to an increase of 26 percent within 24 hours , government advisors reported from research in London.
The goal is to the number of dead under 20. 000 to keep , said the medical doctor Patrick Vallance in parliament. “That would be a good result.” Still, it was still terrible.
Critics had previously accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of reacting too loosely to the rampant corona virus . Various forecasts went from about 200. 000 to 500. 000 dead from. The government initially wanted to take smaller measures to prevent the outbreak from being suppressed too strongly and to return with full force in autumn. On Monday Johnson followed up and called on the British to avoid unnecessary social contacts and travel, among other things. Visits to pubs, restaurants and theaters should be avoided.
“We are involved in a war against this disease that we have to win,” said Johnson in the cabinet on Tuesday. However, experts expect a huge increase in the number of infections in the coming weeks.
The problem: The state health service NHS has been overworked and ailing for many years. There is a shortage of staff, beds and, above all, respirators that could save the lives of many lung patients. “The next few weeks and months will be extremely difficult for the NHS in all four parts of the country,” government adviser Professor Chris Whitty emphasized. (dpa)
If we run out of protective equipment, we are finished, then no doctor can drive, then no doctor can treat.
Walter Plassmann, Chairman of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians Hamburg (KVH), on Tuesday in Hamburg
Traditional procession falls after 464 for the first time from
Because of the coronavirus crisis in Colombia for the first time since 464 years the traditional Passion procession of Popayan fail. According to a report by the newspaper “El Tiempo”, the organizing committee “Pro Semana Santa de Popayan” on Tuesday (local time). The tradition of the Easter procession is considered the historically most important event of the South American country in Holy Week. Christian figures and still images from the churches are carried through the city. The procession is also of great importance for tourism in the South Colombian city.
The reason for the decision was the attempt to allow the virus to spread slow down, said the organizing committee. In Colombia were until Tuesday 65 confirmed infections officially registered. The country has imposed strict entry requirements and closed borders. (KNA)
Amazon gives priority to medication and household goods
The world's largest online retailer Amazon temporarily prioritizes deliveries of medicines and essential household items due to the coronavirus crisis. To ensure the availability of these important products, they would be given priority over delivery and warehouse logistics over other items by April 5, the group said.
Due to the increased demand, some basic products are currently not available, Amazon justified the move. According to a spokesman, Germany is also affected by the decision, so that longer delivery times could temporarily occur. (dpa)
New York is preparing for dramatic numbers
75 Deaths in the USA
The number of deaths from the coronavirus epidemic is increasing in the USA at seven to 75. 4275 The CDC reports that people have been confirmed to be infected with the virus. These are 739 more cases than in the previous report, in which of 3536 infections There was talk. (Reuters)
Tourists are no longer allowed to go to Schleswig-Holstein
For fear of spreading the Coronavirus, tourists to Schleswig- Do not enter Holstein from this Wednesday. That was decided by the state government, as tourism minister Bernd Buchholz (FDP) reported. At the same time, the coastal country, which is traditionally visited by many tourists, also closes all restaurants. These may only sell out of the house, as Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) announced after a special meeting of his cabinet. (dpa)
List of dpa: Knapp 8600 infected and 23 Dead people in Germany
In Germany are scarce 8600 infections with the new corona virus known. The dpa news agency calculated this with figures from the federal states. North Rhine-Westphalia has particularly high numbers with more than 3300, Bavaria with more than 1300 and Baden-Württemberg with more than 1100 cases. 23 people infected with Sars-CoV-2 have so far died nationwide, two more Germans according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) during a trip to Egypt .
Official figures on the infected and dead published daily by the RKI against 19 Clock. (dpa)
Daimler also stops production
The automaker Daimler stops a large part of its production in Europe due to the spread of the corona virus. The measure begins this week and will initially take two weeks, the company said. Ford and VW had previously announced production stops. (dpa)
Special regulation for criminal trials planned
The Ministry of Justice is preparing a legal regulation to prevent criminal proceedings from bursting. “The regulation allows the courts to interrupt a main hearing for a maximum of three months and ten days,” says the Ministry.
“The prerequisite for this is that the main hearing is not working properly due to infection control measures This can be done, for example, in the case of a restricted judicial operation or the involvement of older people belonging to the risk group “, says the message.
“It is important to take infection control measures and at the same time our courts are able to work to keep “, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht is quoted.
Main negotiations in criminal proceedings may therefore normally up to three weeks if they have lasted longer than ten days of negotiations, be interrupted for up to one month. (Reuters)
Normal session week of the Bundestag?
The parliamentary manager of the Greens in the Bundestag, Britta Haßelmann, assumes that the next session of the Bundestag will take place in the coming week – even in times of the Corona crisis. “The Bundestag is a constitutional body and meets. We also agree in the parliamentary groups, ”she told Tagesspiegel.
“We expect every cashier in the supermarket and every shelf filler in the drugstore to come to work. In such a difficult time, it is up to Parliament to keep yourself fit for work. ”
Currently a round led by Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) regularly advises the parliamentary leaders of the parliamentary groups on how the Bundestag can continue to work in the crisis. So far, some of the 709 Bundestag members tested positive. According to information from the Tagesspiegel, Schäuble threw in the conference call on Monday raised the question of a change in the Basic Law.
The Basic Law provides for a defense case “Joint Committee” of the Bundestag and Bundesrat as an emergency parliament, which consists of 48 members. However, this rule does not apply to a pandemic. According to reports, several participants in the conference call currently considered such a discussion not to be expedient.
The Green politician Hasselmann said that she had fundamental concerns and saw no need for a change in the Basic Law. Instead, it is now a matter of discussing with the other groups how the parliament's ability to work can be maintained and at the same time risk minimization can be achieved. She assumes that there will be appointments on the rules of procedure and other questions during the week. (Cordula Eubel)
Infections among refugees – Bamf draws consequences
The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) severely limits its work because of the spread of the corona virus. Refugees are only allowed to apply for asylum if they have either tested negative for the virus or if they have 14 – can prove daily quarantine . The same applies to hearings in the asylum procedure. As a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior announced on Tuesday, the surveys were also carried out in the revocation procedure by 29. March suspended .
In the so-called revocation and redemption check, after a maximum of five years checked whether protective grounds may have ceased to exist. It should also be ascertained whether there are any findings that the recognized refugee may have given false information about his identity when making the application.
The federal government has not yet decided whether foreigners who apply for asylum in Germany want entry under the border regime that has been in effect since Monday. According to dpa information, the consultations are still ongoing. (dpa)
Spain wants 200 spend billions of euros on crisis management
Spain plans a gigantic rescue package 200 billion euros to cushion the consequences of the corona crisis for the domestic economy. The total corresponds to around 20 percent of total economic output , Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced. Workers affected by the crisis could suspend mortgage payments . In addition, it should provide services via 600 million euros for older people and people at risk, says the Head of government (Reuters)
Philippines call out emergency
In the #Philippines, President #Duterte declared a national emergency because of #COVID 19. The main island of Luzon is from 20. 3. cordoned off, other regions are also taking quarantine measures. According to WHO, there are currently on the PH 187 Infected, 14 People have died.
– Christoph M. Kluge on Twitter (@christophmkluge) https://twitter.com/ChristophMKluge/status/1239940236588634112
Von der Leyen hopes for vaccine in autumn
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hopes that there will be a vaccine against the novel corona virus by autumn. She is in contact with the German pharmaceutical company CureVac , which is working on a “promising technology”, said von der Leyen on Tuesday in a video message on Twitter. On Monday, the EU Commission had already loans to the Tübingen company of 80 Million euros in prospect .
The CureVac technology did in preliminary studies “a quick reaction to Covid – 19 “ promised, the commission said on Monday after a conversation with the Leyens management of the company. If proven, “potentially millions of vaccine doses could be manufactured at low cost in existing CureVac manufacturing facilities.” (AFP)
We're working around the clock to deal with the # coronavirus crisis. The Commission: ▪️returns EU citizens ▪️supports companies & people who could lose their jobs ▪️accelerates + finances the development of vaccines ▪️procures more material https://t.co/vo9qf7kMF0
– Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter (@vonderleyen) https://twitter.com/vonderleyen/status/1239930437251842049
Contagion through cash unlikely
Concern about getting infected with the corona virus when paying with cash, is unfounded according to the Health Department in Frankfurt am Main and the Deutsche Bundesbank.
There is no particular risk of infection from cash, says Johannes Beermann from the Bundesbank's Executive Board. “ The likelihood of infection is much lower than with other everyday objects.” Basically, however, it is advisable to follow up wash your hands using everyday items such as keys or cash.
He has never been aware of a case in which bills led to the transmission of the corona virus, says René Gottschalk, head of the Frankfurt Health Department. He considered the option to quarantine cash from a virological point of view as “completely excessive”.
There is also no danger from coins. “Viruses don't like the metallic surface,” says Gottschalk. (AFP)
Telephone and Internet providers see themselves equipped for more data traffic
The telephone and internet providers in Germany consider themselves well equipped for a significantly higher utilization of the communication and data networks in the corona virus crisis. “From the current perspective, the increase in home office and streaming services will not lead to a situation in which the network capacities reach their limits advised, “said a spokesman for Deutsche Telekom.
Similar to Telekom, Vodafone Germany registered” no significant increase in data traffic in the networks “. “However, we expect increased usage in the near future,” said Vodafone spokesman Volker Petendor. More home offices and schoolchildren who stay at home would, above all, lead to increased landline use . “Here we see ourselves well equipped , especially for classic applications. “However, neighboring countries show how massive gaming and streaming usage can add additional load to networks. “Special teams therefore monitor the situation day and night very closely and can promptly take measures to counteract if necessary . “
Telefónica Deutschland announced in the coming weeks to ensure that all O2 private and business customers receive basic communications through a relaxation of the throttling . For this, the surfing speed after consumption of the included data volume on 384 Kbit / s raised. The campaign is initially valid until the end of April – also for customers of the second Blau brand. (dpa)
The situation for vacationers after the worldwide travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office
According to the worldwide travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office, package travelers can now all Cancel package tours free of charge. “It is now officially declared as a travel warning and not just a note,” said Berlin travel lawyer Roosbeh Karimi told Tagesspiegel. In the morning, the Federal Foreign Office had expressly warned against unnecessary tourist trips abroad. “You have to reckon with increasing drastic restrictions in travel, with quarantine measures and restrictions in public life,” says the travel warning. “The risk that you can no longer start your return journey due to the increasing restrictions is currently high in many destinations.”
Many tour operators, including the Tui, FTI and Alltours already had all vacation packages until 27. or by 31. March canceled and the customers promised a free cancellation. After the official travel warning, the goodwill has now become a legal obligation that affects all providers.
The travel industry is asking the federal government to pay the commissions for travel agencies and also the cancellation costs for To compensate tour operators as part of a grant. “The travel industry cannot handle the cancellation of booked trips that are either already fully paid or at least paid for,” said association spokesman Torsten Schäfer. “We have to keep the liquidity in the companies. Otherwise nobody wins – neither the travel industry nor the consumers.” Another way would be to hand out a credit to the affected guests who are currently unable to start their journey. With this you could book your vacation as soon as the situation normalizes again.
Klaus Müller, head of the Federal Association of Consumer Advice Centers, asked consumers to take the opportunity to use vouchers to maintain liquidity for travel companies. However, the vouchers would then have to be protected by the state with insolvency protection, the consumer advocate demanded. “Consumers must be free to decide whether the travel price should be reimbursed or whether they accept the offer of a voucher that is valid for at least one year and that they can use flexibly.” (Heike Jahberg)
Finland also isolates itself
Finland is preparing to close its borders because of the corona crisis. Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo announced on Tuesday that border traffic to neighboring countries would be severely restricted from midnight on Thursday. International air traffic will be stopped. Finns abroad should return home as soon as possible.
Norwegians and Swedes who work in Finland could continue to cross the border it further. The transport of goods is also still permitted.
Finland is that after Denmark and Norway third country in the north that is encapsulated in the wake of the crisis. Until Tuesday was at 319 People in Finland have an infection with the Covid virus – 19 detected. (dpa)
Giant traffic jams at the Polish border – Meuse is looking for a solution
Given the huge traffic jams at the border between Germany and Poland, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) called his Polish colleague Jacek Czaputowicz on Tuesday. Both tried “to relax transit options for citizens traveling home,” tweeted the Federal Foreign Office. According to the Saxon police, more than has formed on federal highway 4 between Dresden and Görlitz since Monday due to Polish border controls Kilometers of traffic jam .
Meanwhile, the traffic jam end is near the Bautzen-West junction, the police informed in the afternoon. Accordingly, all ascents on the BAB 4 from Bautzen-West to Görlitz were gradually blocked. This should prevent traffic jams on the adjacent routes.
In the opposite direction, the speed was also increased to 100 km / h reduced. The police justified this with the necessity that rescue workers could use the left lane to reach needy people in traffic jams. The police advised motorists who are not allowed or do not want to cross the border into Poland to avoid the motorway.
Poland closed the border for foreigners due to the corona crisis on Sunday . Poles and foreigners living in Poland who return to the country are to be quarantined for two weeks. All international train and flight connections have also been discontinued. (dpa)
Corona diplomacy every hour: Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas just called his 🇵🇱 counterpart #Czaputowicz. Both endeavor to relax transit options for citizens traveling home. #Covid 19
– Federal Foreign Office on Twitter (@auswaertigesamt) https://twitter.com/AuswaertigesAmt/status/1239919532426346496