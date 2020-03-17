the-federal-and-state-governments-want-to-double-the-number-of-intensive-care-beds

Emergency plan: treatment in converted hotels planned

The federal and state governments decided on Tuesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus, an emergency plan for hospitals in Germany. The resolution states that “Upgrading, equipping and converting rehabilitation facilities, hotels or larger halls additional capacities can be built up for the numerous easier treatment courses. ” In addition, the number of intensive care beds is to be doubled . First, “Der Spiegel” had reported on the plan.

In the paper decided by Chancellor-in-Office Helge Braun and the heads of the State and Senate Chancelleries, Rough concept designed to secure the infrastructure of the hospitals . This is necessary because the Robert Koch Institute expects the use of inpatient hospital care to increase significantly as the number of cases in Germany increases.

Accordingly, the countries with the respective clinics should now work out plans to achieve the goal of doubling the intensive care capacity “by to build up provisional intensive capacities “. According to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) there are currently in Germany 28. 000 intensive care beds, of which 25. 000 have ventilation options.

In order to relieve the hospitals that focus on building additional capacities for intensive care treatment, other hospitals and, if necessary, “provisional additional locations additional bed and treatment capacities” to be built up. Under certain circumstances, the German Red Cross, the technical aid organization or other services should help. (dpa)