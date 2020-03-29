the-fatal-hesitation-of-tactician-thomas-bach

It is strange that a man like Thomas Bach did not see the huge wave that was heading for the Olympic Movement. Or did the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not want to see them? Many observers are asking this question these days. Because although the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which were originally scheduled for this summer, have been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bach's long hesitant stance on this matter is still causing great outrage. It even goes so far that the question of whether the German is still the right person for the post is haunted in the world of sport.

Athletes, entire National Olympic Committees had long since stayed away from Tokyo 2020 announced when Bach's IOC finally gave way last Tuesday and canceled the games for this year. “The whole world is fighting this virus and it wants to host the Olympic Games,” said biathlon Olympic champion Magdalena Neuner in an interview with the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. And the former athletics president Clemens Prokop accused Bach of simply incapacity.

Now the level of indignation about Thomas Bach again appeared a bit high. Not only the 66 year old underestimated the tremendous dynamic of the pandemic. And his opinion that the prognoses about the further development are very difficult is still that of many virologists.

Nevertheless, the sports official has not made a crisis-proof impression in recent weeks. He let the wave come towards him and looked at her as if frozen as she rolled over him. Ultimately, Thomas Bach did not cancel the Olympic Games for this year, but everyone else. First of all, of course, the virus. During this time Bach was as reactive as a sloth.

“Thomas could wait and wait”

Previously, in the 1970s and 1980s, his reactions were still right there. Feint, riposte, league – the fencer Bach had the whole repertoire. If you look at the young athlete in pictures, you see a wild man with messy black hair. Bach, who grew up in Tauberbischofsheim, was a striker on the floor, but a clever one. “Thomas could wait and wait and study the opponents. But as soon as he saw the chance to attack, he had the urge to attack, ”Bach was once described by fencer Matthias Behr.

Bach had to live early with a stroke of fate. When he was 14 years old, his father died. For a few years, his fencing coach Emil Beck became something like his foster father. The two celebrated great successes, with the German team Bach became world champion and Olympic champion. In the years that followed, Thomas Bach remained a clever striker, not on the floor anymore, but next to it.

He made a career, he did his doctorate with the best grade in law and was brought to Adidas by the notorious string puller Horst Dassler. Bach was director of international relations for the sporting goods giant. He left the company soon after his sponsor Dassler 1987 died. Bach was quoted in a Dassler biography as being not committed to Adidas, but rather to Horst Dassler himself. A lot resonates in this sentence, above all, indispensable loyalty, which may still be the decisive characteristic in the world of sports officials to this day.

Bach can do well with shady officials

Bach entered this early on. At the beginning 20 he became the spokesman for the German Fencing Federation, and with 29 years he was a member of the National Olympic Committee. In the year 2000 he became vice president of the IOC, 13 years later then president. This was made possible by his bright mind, but probably even more by his loyalty to powerful helpers from rather dark circles. People like the Kuwaiti politician and sports official Ahmad al-Sabah, who 2018 suspended all of his IOC positions due to numerous allegations of corruption.

Thomas Bach, from his whole appearance no longer wild, but conservative-technocratic, seems to have great fascination with men like Dassler or al-Sabah, powerful and charming. The 66 year-old also maintains a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which disturbs many. Or, and that is more likely, Bach is not fascinated by these men. He needs them because they are useful to him.

“Bach is (…) above all a pragmatist who has always found a way out of difficult situations,” wrote Bach critic Jens Weinreich recently in the “Mirror”. But the situation in which Bach is now is particularly tricky. He has turned athletes and associations against him and is supposed to lead the Olympic Movement with all the imponderables of the coronavirus pandemic to the games next year. Bach was able to find a place for the Olympic Games and the Paralympics in the tight schedule next year, but the construction sites he has to fill up are huge. For example, the apartments in the Olympic Village in Tokyo have all been sold.

Maybe Bach likes to remember athletes' times in such emergencies. For example at the World Fencing Championships 1977 in Buenos Aires. The German foil team was 1: 7 behind in the final against Italy before Bach entered the stage, clocked, fined and happened. In the end, he became world champion. This time the starting point for Thomas Bach is no better.