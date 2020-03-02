the-fans-threaten-to-take-themselves-out-of-the-game

Protest is legitimate. That is why the active football fans of the republic have every right to express it. However, with their insults against Hoffenheim's patron Dietmar Hopp they overshot the target.

Because nobody actually speaks to the general public about the actual concern of their criticism – the reintroduction of collective penalties by the German Football Association (DFB) – two days after the incidents in the game between Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich .

The actual topic of collective punishment hardly plays a role in public anymore

Of course, this topic is about attention. Banners on which only the DFB was criticized for breaking the word regarding the 2017 collective penalties initially suspended would not have met with a great response.

Now, however, it looks as if the organized fan scene could get even bigger trouble. Ultimately, power is also in football where the money is. And through the actions of the weekend, it could happen that some particularly eager decision-makers are tempted to line up their curves in the sense of profit.

“American conditions” – that is, a better theater audience in huge Arenas – seemed unthinkable in German football for a long time. Now a door threatens to open in this regard. The idea is obvious that those responsible in the clubs of the troublemakers simply get rid of their beautiful high-gloss world, FC Bayern is already supposedly checking to remove the fan club status from the “Schickeria” group.

An objective dialogue is also in the interest of the fans

In England there haven't been any in the stadiums (at least in the top leagues) for three decades Standing room more – at that time the hooligan problem should be counteracted in this way – and therefore no real mood. Nevertheless, the arenas are full and, thanks to overpriced tickets, a lot of money is being spent in the Premier League.

If the active fan scenes in Germany continue the escalation spiral this week, for example in the DFB Cup, it should actually be If there are breaks, they may take themselves out of the game.

Therefore, the path of factual dialogue – however difficult it may seem – is the only way to pacify the situation in the long term. Otherwise, the fan scene will soon face more than just collective punishments: It could mean its end in German professional football.