The exercise for the bottom – an all-rounder

Our personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer explain simple fitness exercises in our new series. The sixth part of the series is about pomuscular muscles.

Today we want to devote ourselves to an exercise for the buttocks. This exercise is suitable for everyone, but it is particularly popular with women.

The gluteal muscles consist of a large number of muscles, especially the large, medium and small gluteal muscles. Functionally, it is part of the hip muscles. The large gluteus muscle is the largest muscle in the human body.

It is one of the strongest and obscures the medium and small gluteus muscles. The large gluteus muscle is an arbitrary muscle. That means we can consciously control and move it, unlike, for example, the heart muscle. And the nice thing about it is that we can train him in a targeted manner.

For our exercise, we stand about waist-width apart with our feet. The tips of your feet point forward. Ambitious people can choose a slightly larger distance between their feet. To keep the upper body straight and upright during the exercise, it is recommended to place a broom style behind the upper back. Attention, not on the neck, but slightly below.

Posture during training should be comfortable

They embrace the broom style with both hands of the slightly bent arms. The posture should be comfortable for you. If you have shoulder problems, you can also support your hands on your hips or waist during this exercise. If you feel a little unsafe in this exercise, you can also take your arms forward, stretch them slightly and bring both palms together.

You will now kneel. That means you lower your buttocks towards the heel with your buttocks stretched out. Make sure that your upper body remains as stretched as possible when lowering.

Go down until the thigh is horizontal. Deeper is more difficult for the knees, but the deeper the more effective for the buttocks. Make sure that the knees rotate slightly outwards and do not point too far over the tips of your feet. This prevents knee problems.

Here we go! The personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer help you to stay fit. Photo: promo

If you do this exercise correctly, also called squats, it has to pull gently in the front thigh and buttocks. The back and abdominal muscles are also stressed. Overall, it is one of the most elementary exercises in the fitness area.

If you like it more ambitious, put your toes outwards in this exercise, as you know it from ballet. On the other hand, if you don't feel stable, you can take a chair at the beginning. You put the chair in front of you so that you can grab the back of the chair and then do the exercise.

This exercise is a small all-rounder and can be added to your program every day. Have lots of fun with it.

