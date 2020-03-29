“the-evidence-is-there”

Dewpoint was founded in Dresden and Boston, now the company wants to open a third location in Berlin, on the Bayer site in Wedding. Why?

Stephen Hale: In Dresden we have the Max Planck Institute for Cell Biology and Genetics, and that's a great recruitment pool. But it's limited from an industrial perspective, the kind of professionals we can hire. We want to form a diverse, inclusive community within the company that gives us a scientific and intellectual advantage. So far we have had no difficulties recruiting such people in Dresden, half of our employees there come from Germany, the other half do not, a good mix. But Berlin is a metropolis, has a wider population, and it should be easier to attract highly qualified researchers to Berlin. Berlin is a city where you want to live, it is dynamic, pulsating. And Bayer is also sitting there…

Bayer announced a cooperation with Dewpoint in November, which will result in a payment of 90 million euros.

Hale: Bayer has a large location in Berlin and it is easier to expand the cooperation when we are on site.

Why does Dewpoint and Bayer apparently also think that the biology of the droplets, the condensates, can be used to develop drugs?

Hale: order in one Cells to perform a specific function must meet molecules in the right place at the right time and in the right amount. For this, cells use condensates. It is a way to compartmentalize such processes. And in a dynamic way. Cell organelles such as a cell nucleus or a mitochondrium, which are permanently surrounded by membranes, are more stable, but not as variable. Condensates are formed when they are needed and then dissolved. Like a mini-factory that is set up for a short time, then does what it is supposed to do and then is torn down again. The advantage is that it takes very little energy to form these condensates, and they can be formed in milliseconds or seconds, depending on what their function is. But the process by which they are formed is regulated very precisely, because they carry out very important processes in the cells, such as the transcription of genes, but also a great many other cellular processes. So if condensates have a broad biological function, you can well imagine that they are also involved in diseases if they don't work. This can be used across a very wide range of diseases and indications.

Photo: Tsp / Julia Schneider / Manuel Kostrzynski

What techniques does Dewpoint use to research condensates?

Hale: It is very important for us to know how a condensate is composed. Only in this way can we find out what the most promising approach is to convert the knowledge about the condensates into a therapy. We have an analytical work called “D.Map” that can be used to determine the protein composition of a condensate, which components are missing or too common in a disease, so that we can say which is worthwhile for drug development.

Mark Murcko: Such techniques to a certain extent Some laboratories have developed the component list for a condensate. But that's a lot of pagan work. It is important for us to do this much faster and very reliably. That's why we spend a lot of time developing this technique.

Dewpoint specializes in the areas of neurodegenerative diseases and cancer. Why?

Murcko: There are a number of scientific publications that condensates are involved in the development of ALS and dementia, but also in Huntington's, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

The theory is that these liquid or gel-like condensates can harden and form the deposits, the beta-amyloid plaques, in nerve cells that can be observed in Alzheimer's patients. Is Dewpoint's approach to looking for active ingredients that reverse this hardening, or are you looking for substances that prevent the formation of plaques?

Murcko: This is one of the challenges. The honest answer is: it is not clear what the best strategy is. Some people argue that the cells form the plaques to protect themselves, so it is a protective mechanism.

Mice that develop plaques in the course of their Alzheimer's disease seem to be doing better than those without …

Murcko: Yes. A sensible strategy would be to examine cells in which condensates harden and then look for active substances that dissolve this hardening. And we do that too. But nobody knows whether this will be the strategy with which we find therapy for Alzheimer's. That is why we work with the leading research laboratories and also with experts for the development of medicines like at Bayer.

That there are condensates and that they play such an important role in cells has been known for hardly five years and much has not yet been researched. Isn't it too early to start a company now to develop medicines based on this incomplete knowledge?

Murcko: Two years ago the concept of condensates and phase separation was still controversial. Most researchers have now accepted it as a fact. There are two reasons why it is not too early to try to develop new therapies. For one thing, there is enough evidence that neurodegenerative diseases and cancer can be related to defective condensates. You can literally see how mutations in certain proteins cause condensates to not behave properly. In addition, research by Richard Young, one of our founders at the Whitehead Institute in Cambridge, has shown that well-known cancer drugs work in condensates. Some of them even interact with the “intrinsically disorganized domains” (IDR) of the proteins, the regions that are responsible for the formation of condensates. And we now understand much better how the proteins communicate with each other via these IDRs, the grammar of condensation, so to speak.

You look for active substances that influence condensates. Does this also include RNA molecules, i.e. the sister molecules of the genetic material DNA?

Murcko: Many proteins in condensates have regions through which they come into contact with RNA molecules. And there is no reason to assume that RNA therapies are also not a way to influence condensates therapeutically. There are many options.

You could be more specific with RNA.

Murcko: The real goal is to pull a certain component out of the condensate . Or to change the structure of a component slightly so that it no longer functions in the condensate in the same way as before. So depending on the connection between the disease and the condensate, the strategy of the therapy must be adapted.