the-effects-of-the-corona-virus-are-still-unforeseeable-for-vw

Keep your distance, drive on sight, slow down the spread of the virus: Deceleration is also the order of the day at Volkswagen in the corona crisis – with dramatic consequences. The world's largest automaker will close its European plants starting Friday and for at least two weeks.

The belts have already stopped in Italy and Spain. The two Audi locations in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm are also ceasing production. VW CEO Herber Diess is forced to take the drastic measure because the sales situation “has deteriorated significantly” and the supply of parts to the plants is no longer guaranteed. “The corona pandemic presents us with unprecedented operational and financial challenges,” he said. “Sustainable economic influences” are to be feared.

Diess and four of his colleagues on the Board of Management left a gap between the standing tables when they looked at the financial statements for the financial year in Wolfsburg on Tuesday morning 2019 present. The rest of the top management and the journalists are connected by phone or online.

Nobody is really interested in the past year. 2019 is pre-corona time, the last very successful year for Volkswagen for the time being. Almost all questions are about the consequences of the pandemic and how the VW Group with its twelve brands, 124 and worldwide 670. 000 employees (of which 275. 000 in Germany) copes with it.

25 Infection cases at Volkswagen

“We are able to work”, Diess assured. The virus is now also spreading at Volkswagen. 25 There are cases of infection worldwide, says Human Resources Director Gunnar Kilian, three of them in Wolfsburg, where a total of 60. 000 employees are employed. No case was known on Monday. “We work in task force mode,” said Kilian.

The Labor Director, former spokesman for works council chief Bernd Osterloh, emphasized that there was a close coordination with the employee representatives on all measures to combat corona. In fact, there has been trouble lately. The manufacturing workforce complained of concern for their health, according to a letter from Osterloh to the workers.

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen CEO, at the IAA 2019. Photo: Silas Stein / dpa

While distance rules apply to the office area at VW due to the corona epidemic, the colleagues worked closely together in production. The works council criticized this “two-class company” against the board. Management has reacted to the pressure, the last shift runs on Friday. From the works council's point of view, this is too late. “We are now expecting an orderly exit from production,” said Osterloh.

Halving the operating profit possible

Nobody knows what will happen next. Looking ahead, Diess and CFO Frank Witter also have a hard time. One thing is clear: The forecast for 2020 (return on sales: 6.5 to 7.5 percent) issued two weeks ago is no longer valid. “A view is currently simply impossible,” said Witter. The severity and duration of the corona crisis were “absolutely uncertain”. 2019 the VW Group has achieved a return on sales of 7.6 percent, whereby among the twelve brands Porsche with a margin of 16, 2 percent stands out.

An indication of how massive the impact the CFO does in the meantime. In the first quarter, the operating profit would have to be halved compared to the previous year. 2019 the company had earned 4.8 billion euros between January and March, with a margin of 8.1 percent.

“We have to keep a clear head now,” said Witter. “We do not want to completely write off the year 2020.” The carmaker has a sufficiently thick financial cushion, the net liquidity in the automotive sector is good 21 Billion euro. 2019 has Volkswagen after taxes 14 billion euros earned, with sales of just under 253 billion euros.

China gives hope

The VW board is hopeful about the development in China, where the government acted quickly and radically against the spread of the virus epidemic. After the local car market practically collapsed in January and February, it is now recovering. “If the crisis is over as quickly as in China, then Europe can quickly recover after Corona,” said Diess.

VW is with a share of 20 percent market leader in the Chinese market, 40 percent of all corporate cars are sold in the People's Republic. Although the central government's crisis management is unimaginable in Germany, Diess said, but you can still learn how important quick and decisive action is The Federal Government is now apparently ready to do so: “We are satisfied with the government's crisis management.”

Diess emphasized that Volkswagen will not deviate from its strategy because of the crisis 100. 000 Want to build electric cars in Zwickau, nothing has changed, the market launch of the electric compact car ID.3 is still for the summer he planned. The group will also not advocate a softening of the CO2 limit values ​​in Europe.