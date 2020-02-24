the-driver-was-known-to-the-police-for-crimes

In the north Hessian Volkmarsen a car crashed into a carnival on Monday . The police assume that the driver deliberately drove his Mercedes station wagon into the carnivalists. 30 People were injured, seven of them seriously. The Hessischer Rundfunk reported that according to eyewitnesses the silver Mercedes station wagon was about 30 Hurtled into the crowd. The driver was still on the gas.

According to the Hessian Ministry of the Interior, an attack cannot be ruled out. A spokesman for the ministry justified this with the situation on the ground. The Attorney General Frankfurt carried out the investigation because of the special importance of the case. The reasons for this are the “damage pattern” with the many injuries and the proximity to the attack in Hanau, said the spokesman for the authority, Alexander Badle, the Tagesspiegel.

According to the initial findings, the driver was the authorities not known as an extremist. The German press agency learned this on Monday evening from security circles. However, he had previously been noticed by the police through insult, trespassing and coercion.

In Hanau, racist Tobias Rathjen shot nine people with a migration background in two shisha bars last Wednesday, after which the perpetrator killed his mother and himself at home. However, Badle emphasized that there was in Volkmarsen so far “no obvious” for a political background.

The driver had not yet been interviewed and brought before the judge because he himself had been injured and was not currently available for questioning. The man was investigated on suspicion of a homicide. Whether it is murder or manslaughter is open.

This is known so far about the deliberate trip to the carnival parade:

The driver was arrested according to the Attorney General, is a German citizen, 29 years old and comes from Volkmarsen. He had suffered injuries and should be brought before an investigating judge as soon as his state of health permits.

The newspaper “Hessische / Niedersächsische Allgemeine “Witnesses reported that the driver bypassed the barrier and then headed for the crowd at full throttle. The witnesses had the impression that the driver was primarily targeting children. There was no information from the police.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), according to deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer, wished the injured in the Volkmarsen incident an early recovery. “My thoughts are with the injured people of Volkmarsen and their families. I wish everyone a speedy and complete recovery. Many thanks to the police and all medical emergency services, ”Demmer Merkel quoted on Twitter.

The Prime Minister of Hesse Volker Bouffier spoke of an attack. However, he also said that the background was “so far unclear and I ask that you not speculate about possible motives”. The investigators were working flat out “to solve this violence.”

Bouffier said he was deeply affected. “I am shocked by this bad deed, through which many innocent people have been injured, some seriously.” He is with his thoughts to the victims and their relatives and friends and wish everyone a quick and complete recovery.

Volkmarsen's Mayor Hartmut Linnekugel (non-partisan) said: “We are all affected, all deeply shocked.” An emergency center with pastoral care and police forces has been set up in the town hall and will remain open until Tuesday.

The police in North Hesse want to set up a information portal after the incident . One appeals to everyone who has pictures and videos from Volkmarsen to refrain from speculation and not to disseminate any of these recordings, the North Hesse police said on Twitter. All carnival parades in Hesse were canceled as a precaution.

Volkmarsen is a small town in the Waldeck-Frankenberg district with around 6800 residents. It is around 30 kilometers from Kassel. According to the local fire brigade, there had already been an incident at a carnival event in a hall in Volkmarsen on Sunday: The fire brigade had cleared the venue and the affected area due to a fire alarm, the fire department wrote on Facebook.

The reason for the alarm could not be determined, afterwards the event was continued after a short break. It is unclear whether there is a connection between the incidents. ( dpa / AFP / Reuters )