The drastic measures taken by the federal states in the corona crisis
The measures against the spread of the corona virus wanted to closely coordinate the federal and state governments. This was intended to increase the acceptance of citizens in Germany for the partially drastic steps already taken.
On Sunday evening, the country heads wanted to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) advise on the need for further cuts such as general exit restrictions – after observing on Saturday to what extent the people in the country have made calls to reduce social contacts to a minimum.
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) rushed ahead on Friday afternoon , and announced tightening for the Free State. A few federal states followed suit, and now various regulations apply in everyday life in Germany.
-
In Bavaria Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has announced far-reaching exit restrictions for his state. Leaving your own apartment is only allowed from Saturday if there are good reasons , as he made clear on Friday in Munich.
This includes, among other things, the way to work, necessary shopping, visits to the doctor and pharmacy, help for others, visits from life partners, but also sports and exercise in the fresh air – but only alone or with the people you live with. The dog may also be taken for a walk.
From Saturday 0:00 , restaurants and pubs will also be closed , the citizens should stay at home if possible. The requirements initially apply for two weeks. In case of violation, up to 25. 00 0 euro penalty due. Even hairdressers and hardware stores are completely closed, so far they have only been allowed to open to a limited extent.
Söder once again appealed to the population: “Stay at home, just go in Exceptions outside . ” One should also no longer celebrate parties at home, nor should one, for example, invite the neighboring children to one's home.
The Bavarian Prime Minister did not rule out further measures, such as sealing off entire cities and municipalities . However, he explicitly pointed out that there is no curfew as in China. That would mean that under no circumstances should you leave your own apartment.
- Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann announces stricter restrictions. Meetings in public places of groups are prohibited. A maximum of three people may gather. It is prohibited for people from Corona risk areas to travel through. All restaurants and pubs will be closed from Saturday. You can only sell takeaway food.
-
The Saarland state government is tightening the measures to contain the coronavirus. According to the State Chancellery, the Council of Ministers passed a general decision on Friday evening for an exit restriction and the immediate closure of restaurants for guests, so that only the sale or delivery of food is permitted. The measure applies until April 3 inclusive 2020.
“For example, walks together in the family remain at a distance from others possible. Nobody is locked up “, emphasizes Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU). The Saarland, however, is a particularly difficult challenge as the border region to the French high-risk area Grand Est.
-
Also Rhineland-Palatinate acts against the gathering of people in the course of containing the corona virus. “We will cause citizens to stop having meetings with more than five people,” said Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) in Mainz on Friday.
The regulation will come into effect at midnight. For the time being there is no curfew. Meetings with more than five people would be dissolved and could be fined, Dreyer said. In addition, the indoor and outdoor catering will be closed. Deliveries and street sales are still possible.
-
In Berlin , contrary to reports to the contrary, which are circulating on the Internet, there is currently no curfew. In Berlin's red-red-green government coalition there are different views on the topic of curfew. Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) is in favor of this, but has agreed with her position in the special session of the Senate cannot enforce on Thursday evening. Berlin's governing mayor Michael Müller (SPD) expressed skepticism about a possible exit ban on Friday.
“ The curfew is not a panacea either, “ he said on the Berlin-Brandenburg radio. The curfew measure is “a further step, but it does not solve every problem”. “The real problem is that everyone has it in their own hands,” he emphasized.
- In Brandenburg holds Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) initially took sufficient measures to combat the corona crisis in his state. “The measures taken are effective in Brandenburg,” he said on Friday in Potsdam. The behavior of the people in the country has changed. For Brandenburg, he can exclude exit restrictions at least “for the next few hours, for the next few days”
- Also the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia , Armin Laschet, is still skeptical whether a curfew is already necessary because of the coronavirus. A curfew is the very last resort, said on Friday WDR broadcaster 2. The state had to weigh carefully if it restricted fundamental rights. If you want to prevent a very large curfew, you may have to shut down other areas, said Laschet. So you will see whether hairdressing shops and hardware stores can remain open.
- In Hessen is also initially no general exit restrictions. “There are some countries like Bavaria or Saarland that are in a very special situation because of the border situation,” said the Prime Minister of Hesse Volker Bouffier. Hessen was not in this position. “ A curfew is one of the last measures you can take.”
- Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) has urged strict compliance with the requirements for the containment of the corona virus. “Our goal is to avoid general curfews, which are currently being discussed,” said Günther on Friday in Kiel. “But we can only do that if everyone also adheres to these rules.” He wanted to avoid a curfew, “ because it is also important to me that people naturally go outdoors”.
- Also Lower Saxony does not plan any general curfew. The state also closes to combat the corona epidemic from Saturday evening but also all restaurants and cafes . Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) announced on Friday. However, the out-of-home sale of food should continue to be possible. It is about preventing larger crowds in restaurants. The gastronomy had previously been imposed, only from the morning 06. 00 until evening 18. 00 Open the clock.
- Hamburg closes all restaurants and prohibits all gatherings of more than six people , as Mayor Peter Tschentscher announced on Friday after a Senate meeting. Exceptions therefore apply to delivery services as well as to families or groups of working people.
- Thuringia: Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow is cautious about curfews, closes them but not out. “We are still a little skeptical at the moment,” the left-wing politician told the MDR. “I do not want to rule out the fact that we have to cordon off regionally or locally where such foci of infection happen and actually ask people to stay at home.” The police should now increasingly check whether the rules to contain the epidemic are observed and, for example, accumulations in parks are prevented
- Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania also restricts public life. The gastronomy in the country will be closed on Saturday evening 18. This was announced by Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) on Friday after consulting the tourism industry and the hotel and restaurant association in Schwerin.
- Saxony wants to punish crowds in times of the corona crisis. Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) said in a video briefing that this could be punished with imprisonment of up to two years. “This is a tough announcement. But it is necessary. ”
- Bremen Prime Minister Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) criticized the far-reaching exit restrictions announced by Bavaria. “You have to look closely to see whether you symbolically make politics with terms like curfew. We have to fight the corona virus with everything we have, but not our fundamental right, “he said on Friday.
Far-reaching restrictions apply to the containment of the corona virus in Bavaria from this Saturday. Leaving your own home is then only allowed if there are valid reasons. These include the way to work, necessary shopping or visits to the doctor and pharmacy.
Bremen's Senator Ulrich Mäurer (SPD) emphasized that he hoped that a curfew could be avoided because this would create new ones Bring problems. The term is more dramatic, but the content would not change much from the current situation. Both politicians pointed out that in Bremen human gatherings are already prohibited. This is not an appeal, but mandatory.
Public life has largely shut down and people have largely complied with the requirements. However, it must still be possible to go to work or shop, go for a walk alone or in pairs, use local transport and go to the doctor. “This must exist in the long run,” emphasized Bovenschulte – although this is still allowed in Bavaria.
- Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff ( CDU) once again urged the population to stay at home and keep their distance. “Reduce your social contacts to a minimum. We all have a responsibility towards our fellow human beings, ”Haseloff emphasized on Friday in Magdeburg. While many stores have now closed due to the corona pandemic, hardware stores are still open. Many markets in Saxony-Anhalt reported a strong rush of customers.
Against this background, Haseloff appealed to refrain from unnecessary visits to hardware stores. Only purchases that cannot be postponed should be made: “The employees in the markets are already heavily burdened and the dangers of a rapid spread of the virus are evident.”
The head of government did not rule out further steps to contain the virus. ( with dpa, AFP, epd)