the-drastic-measures-taken-by-the-federal-states-in-the-corona-crisis

In Bavaria Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has announced far-reaching exit restrictions for his state. Leaving your own apartment is only allowed from Saturday if there are good reasons , as he made clear on Friday in Munich.

This includes, among other things, the way to work, necessary shopping, visits to the doctor and pharmacy, help for others, visits from life partners, but also sports and exercise in the fresh air – but only alone or with the people you live with. The dog may also be taken for a walk.

From Saturday 0:00 , restaurants and pubs will also be closed , the citizens should stay at home if possible. The requirements initially apply for two weeks. In case of violation, up to 25. 00 0 euro penalty due. Even hairdressers and hardware stores are completely closed, so far they have only been allowed to open to a limited extent.

Söder once again appealed to the population: “Stay at home, just go in Exceptions outside . ” One should also no longer celebrate parties at home, nor should one, for example, invite the neighboring children to one's home.

The Bavarian Prime Minister did not rule out further measures, such as sealing off entire cities and municipalities . However, he explicitly pointed out that there is no curfew as in China. That would mean that under no circumstances should you leave your own apartment.