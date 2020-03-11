the-derby-against-union-will-also-be-a-ghost-game

Alexander Nouri on the situation

The Hertha coach answered some questions today after the training to disposal. Michael Rosentritt summarizes what he says here:

– over goals conceded:

We address the things that we can do better, because the players try to sensitize how they can solve the individual sequences better. Ultimately, we have to tackle the issue together as a team.

– via Boyata:

He trained individually today. Unfortunately there is nothing new, we look at the progress day by day and then incorporate it back into training.

– via Corona:

It is very difficult to prepare the team for this. There is still no clear signal that the game is really taking place in the dark. We don't necessarily train before 5000 viewers, therefore it will be difficult to simulate that in any form. And if it does, it is still a Bundesliga game, which we approach with seriousness and seriousness. Each of us is aware that we want to win the game there too. And with this setting we also go there.



In the end, you are not an expert and trust a little bit those who know about it. In the end you don't want to fall into hysteria, you don't want to read too much into it, but you somehow adjust to it.

