the-debate-about-fracking-could-decide-super-tuesday

Nowhere in the US is there more oil and gas production than in Texas. The fracking boom that has lasted since the beginning of the 2000 does not bring prosperity to the state of the Gulf of Mexico most recently through liquefied gas exports to Europe and Asia. However, the industry doesn't just have friends. Affected residents, environmentalists and landowners have declared war on oil and gas companies, and leading democratic presidential candidates are even calling for a comprehensive ban on fracking.

In the US primaries on today's “Super Tuesday”, Democrats give in equal 14 states vote – including California and Texas – and there could be a preliminary decision about who will challenge President Donald Trump in November. In Texas in particular, the call for a fracking ban is likely to cost the leading candidate Bernie Sanders valuable votes.

How fracking invigorates a region

Robert Gamboa is not worried about his health or the climate. He is the owner of the Coyanosa Food Center, a small grocery store on the highway 1776 in the West Texas No Man's Land , Actually, Coyanosa is nothing more than an insignificant cluster of houses and caravans in the middle of the desert. But since the middle of the 2000 years the fracking boom has the area firmly in his hand.

A network of hundreds of gas pipelines in one of the most active oil and gas production areas in the world, the Permian Basin, comes together here at its hub – the so-called Waha Hub. From here, the natural gas is either exported to Mexico or delivered to the coast, where it is liquefied and shipped to Europe or Asia. There is also an almost endless stream of trucks and pickup trucks that supply nearby boreholes with water, sand and chemicals around the clock. And of course the workers who come from all parts of the country and while they are here live in so-called man camps – provisional trailer parks.

“We are happy to have them here,” says Gamboa. It used to be farmland here. Today the oil workers queue early in the morning to have breakfast in his shop. “We are doing well with the oil boom. 50 For years we didn't make any money, but now we do it , We have jobs, we have everything you need to live. ”Gamboa attributes the good situation to the current president. “Donald Trump is responsible for this. He made everything possible here and I think it's wonderful. ”

In November the Americans vote again and Gamboa hopes for another four years in office. “I hope Trump can do it. I voted for him last time and I will do it again. “

How fracking affects health

Jim Franklin sees it very differently. “I would rather choose the devil myself before I make my cross with Trump.” Jim did not live with his wife Sue 40 kilometers as the crow flies from Coyanosa, as from the middle of the 2010 Years of oil companies drilling one hole at a time in the neighborhood. The two got breathing problems and a headache, but could not prove that fracking directly on their doorstep was the cause.

“When we moved away, however, the health problems were also gone,” says Sue. One of the companies finally made the two an offer for their country and 2019 they moved to nearby Fort Davis in the mountains. There they run one of their two “rock shops”, where they turn stones into jewelry for tourists. Jim and Sue are supporters of the Democrats, and thus probably a minority around here, they say.

The party is currently looking for a top candidate to prevent Donald Trump from serving a second term in the November presidential election , A preliminary decision could be made on “Super Tuesday” on March 3 – probably the most important day of the democratic primary. In the same 14 states are over more than a third of the delegates who will officially elect the candidate in July. In addition to permanent topics such as health care and jobs, the transition to a climate-friendly economy is in the foreground of the election campaign.

Oil and gas industry in the focus of the election campaign

This shows also a recent Pew Research Center survey. 78 percent of Democrats said climate protection should be a hot topic for the government and even 85 percent named environmental policy.

Specifically the oil and gas industry has been targeted by those candidates who call for a comprehensive ban on “hydraulic fracturing” – the controversial technique for oil and gas production known as fracking. A mixture of water, sand and chemicals is pressed under high pressure in rock layers to increase the yield.

Texas also votes on Super Tuesday. After all, this is about the third largest group of delegates after California and New York. The USA is the world's largest oil and gas producer, ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia, and Texas contributes around 40 percent of the oil and 25 Percent of the gas contributes the lion's share. All thanks to the fracking boom.

Environmental impact of fracking

In January, US Senator Bernie Sanders, who was considered the favorite by many, introduced a bill to kill to gradually ban the technology. In addition to other environmental impacts, the text primarily denounces the high emissions. On the one hand, methane escapes during production and transport – the main component of natural gas and as a greenhouse gas many times more than CO2. On the other hand, in many production areas, the gas comes from the same wells as oil. Often the necessary storage and transport infrastructure is not yet available, and the associated gas is simply flared in order not to stop the much more lucrative oil production.

So where Jim and Sue are Franklin lived until 2019. “Before that, we could go to the veranda at night in complete darkness and watch the stars,” says Sue. But at the latest when a torch burned incessantly across from their property, “night became day.”

Bernie Sanders demands a ban on fracking. Photo: dpa

Health and light pollution are not the only problems in her eyes. The couple also support the demand for a fracking ban because of the climate. Climate protection, according to Jim, is the most important issue in the election campaign for him after health care. He therefore hopes that Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders will win the democratic nomination.

Sanders recently defended his demand in a TV duel in Las Vegas. “Scientists tell us that if we don't act incredibly brave within the next six or seven years, it won't be irreparable damage only in Nevada, Vermont, or Massachusetts.” That was his message to oil and gas workers who did their job See fracking ban in danger.

Moderate democratic candidates with advantage in Texas

This is exactly the message Sanders could cost valuable votes in states like Texas. Companies and lobby groups such as the leading American Petroleum Institute see this as a threat to the economy and invest millions of dollars in an advertising campaign to tell “their story.”

“Flooding the coastal regions does make climate change an increasingly important topic here in Texas, too, ”says Mark Jones, political scientist at Texan Rice University. However, the prosperity of some regions depends directly or indirectly on the oil and gas industry.

“Democrats in Texas know that a Sanders presidency could have catastrophic effects on the economic well-being of people in their region , “Said Jones. The focus on climate protection will “generally hurt candidates like him,” said Jones. In many regions of Texas, the petroleum sector is the largest source of jobs and income, which in turn finance a large part of the education system.

Greta Thunberg im September 2019 in Washington. Climate protection plays a subordinate role in the US election campaign. Photo: Lena Klimkeit / dpa

Trey Gerfers sees it similar. The 50 – year old translator lives in Marfa, half an hour south of Jim and Sue Franklin. In the small artist town he has been committed to environmental issues for several years. As Chairman of the Presidio County Underground Water Conversation District, he is particularly critical of the water and land needs of the oil and gas industry, but he is also concerned about emissions. Some in the area shared these concerns, according to Gerfers, but not publicly. “They just want to drive their big trucks and run the air conditioning in their houses.”

“There are a lot of rich Texans because of the oil. The moment you question funding with reference to the climate, you no longer speak their language, ”says Gerfers. “You have to combine that with something that is important to them.” For example, how water consumption and infrastructure are destroying the landscape, even in nature reserves such as the nearby Big Bend National Park, according to Gerfers.

Hardly a chance against Trump

The Trump government itself has no plans to restrict fracking. Energy minister Dan Brouillette praises CNBC for falling prices due to the boom and sees no problem for the climate. On the contrary. “You can also argue that natural gas helps to replace CO2-intensive energy sources worldwide,” said Brouillette.

Climate protection is not a hot topic for its own supporters anyway. The Pew Research Center survey shows that only 21 Percent of Republicans see this as an important issue that the government should address. Terrorism (87%), the economy in general (74%) and Immigration (73%).

No matter who becomes the top democratic candidate, Trump wins Texas either way, says political scientist Jones , “We are still a Republican state.” The only question is whether Trump with 5 – 10 percentage point lead wins – against a moderate like former Vice President Joe Biden – or with more, which is the case with Sanders. The gap will be greater in the assisted regions themselves, says Jones. “Donald Trump will do very well in the oil and gas regions, precisely because democratic opponents like Bernie Sanders want to deprive these regions of their bases and prohibit fracking.”

An election about which none Voters know something

While the Democratic presidential primaries have been a major topic in regional and nationwide debates weeks before Super Tuesday, another election in Texas remains largely unnoticed, although it is also critical to global climate change

Also on March 3, Democratic voters will determine who should challenge Republican Ryan Sitton as one of three Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) commissioners in November.

“The RRC has nothing to do with trains,” says Chrysta Castañeda, probably the most promising of the four applicants for the Democrats. “Rather, it is the regulator of the oil and gas industry in Texas.” The commissioners have oversight over environmental issues, production safety and are responsible for protecting natural resources.

“It's a very important position,” says political scientist Jones. However, most voters would have no idea what the RRC is responsible for or who the current commissioners are. Therefore, Republican and Democratic supporters usually vote for their respective candidate. “I expect Sitton to win.”

Reconciling environmental protection and industry

Castañeda himself speaks of the “most important campaign for the environment in the USA in 2020 “. The Dallas lawyer is targeting methane emissions and the problem of flaring associated petroleum gas. If Texas were a country, it would be eighth in international comparison in terms of total flared gas, she says. In view of the UN climate reports and the failure of the national government to take action here, one has to act at the state regulatory level. For example, the gas could be converted into electricity on the spot and either used at the well itself or fed into the grid.

Castañeda hopes to get a majority of the votes with its focus on Super Tuesday. In the Texan electorate, she notes an overall opening to environmental awareness and acceptance of the reality of climate change. Nevertheless, it itself is far from the attitudes of many climate protectionists and democratic presidential candidates like Sanders. Rather, it aims to reconcile environmental protection and industry.

Castañeda does not support the demand for an immediate fracking ban. Simply spreading slogans does not help. “We have long lived with the reality of having the Texas oil and gas infrastructure around us. If tomorrow every oil company suddenly disappeared from the surface of the earth, there would be an ecological breakdown. ”Unlike Sanders, she thinks natural gas is a bridge resource to a cleaner, greener future. “If we replace coal electricity with natural gas in other countries around the world, that's a huge improvement over the current situation.”

Julian Wettengel is Staff Correspondent at the Clean Energy Wire. Research for this article was supported by funding from the American Council on Germany.