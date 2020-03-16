the-debate-about-dietmar-hopp-is-going-in-the-wrong-direction

Dietmar Hopp can be celebrated again. In difficult times, his compass shows the way, economically and ethically. And yet many who play it up now play bad passes. The billionaire, who got rich by founding the software giant SAP, has invested in the German company CureVac. Hopp holds the majority of the shares in the Tübingen biotech company through its “dievini Hopp BioTech Holding”. Now that CureVac is working on a vaccine against coronaviruses, it probably pays off. And customers worldwide will be happy.

The Federal Government, which supports the research with state funds, can also be pleased. Now CureVac is said to have had a lucrative offer from the USA. In coronavirus times, President Donald Trump wanted to lure CureVac to the United States to have a vaccine made exclusively for his country. Among other things, Hopp is said to have prevented this. “If we hope to soon be able to develop an effective vaccine against the coronavirus, this person should be able to reach, protect and help not only regionally, but in solidarity around the world,” Hopp is quoted – for example on the Twitter account of TSG Hoffenheim.

And so for sports. For Hopp, who holds 96 percent of TSG Hoffenheim Spielbetriebs GmbH, the link between football and biotech offers good opportunities. However, it is not at all connected with TSG Hoffenheim and its core business. The news from the Hoffenheimers about their patron's investment elsewhere seems strange. It is not about the quality of the product, but about the question of whether football clubs should serve foreign interests. The fan curves in the country have a clear opinion on this. The fact that even members of the Bundestag like FDP man Olaf in the Beek Hopps investment in a biotech company weigh up against the Ultras' protest against him has a strange effect. It shows that the Hopp debate is wrong, comparing apples to pears.

How Hopp trades with CureVac can be celebrated. A billionaire stands by his responsibility for society, which deserves recognition. The question of whether and to what extent football clubs also have to give applause is a completely different one.