the-death-of-a-19-year-old-in-brussels-triggers-protests

The death of a 19 year old in a car chase with the police has caused unrest in Belgium despite initial restrictions on Corona. The police arrested around 100 people over the weekend in the incident in the municipality of Anderlecht in the Brussels-Capital region, as reported by the Belgian news agency Belga.

The 19 year old had fled a police patrol on Friday evening and finally collided with a police car. He died in the process.

In spite of the ban on meetings, angry people gathered at several locations in Anderlecht during the course of Saturday. When the police tried to break up the accumulations, the situation escalated, Belga said. The officials were partially thrown at stones. The RTBF broadcaster wrote of “extreme tensions”. Videos show how a man shoots into the air with a gun that he may have stolen from a police officer. According to the police, the situation was under control again on Saturday evening.

Riots also during the night of Sunday

In the night to Sunday, however, there were further accumulations, cars were set on fire. According to the police, 65 people were arrested until Sunday morning. On Sunday around 30 were added. There was no more serious violence, but the police had already intervened in small crowds, Belga reported. (dpa)

