The Czech Republic closes schools and universities – holidaymakers in Italy should travel home

The Czech Republic is trying to take the Convid – 19 epidemic to meet. The government security council meets daily. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš then informed about the decisions in live broadcasts from radio and television. These are currently the hardest in the EU after those in Italy, although the number of people infected with the coronavirus in the Czech Republic has so far been around 70 keeps within limits.

The primary goal of those responsible in Prague is to spread the disease rates over time, as in Germany. The rules for this are stricter than in Germany.

Since Tuesday, 18 o'clock, all events are prohibited in the Czech Republic in which more than 100 people would participate . This affects all areas of public life, which has been almost paralyzed since then. All theaters, concert halls and cinemas are closed, sports competitions canceled.

Since Wednesday, the most extensive measure with the greatest consequences has come into force: teaching in all schools, from primary school to high schools and universities, has been discontinued until further notice. Students should receive assignments via the Internet. This is to prevent the absence from school from possibly causing examinations to be canceled at the end of the school year.

[Die aktuellen Entwicklungen zum Coronavirus in Deutschland und Europa können Sie in unserem Newsblog hier verfolgen.]

Disinfection of a classroom in Prague Photo: Reuters / David W. Cerny

The However, school dropout means that many parents cannot go to work because they cannot leave their children unattended. The state provided affected parents with wage compensation of up to 60 percent. However, many companies also enable their employees to work at home. The domestic care of children by parents, who in turn work in the health system, becomes problematic. In Pardubice district, for example, the question faced on Wednesday was that they might only be able to treat emergencies in the clinics. The Czech kindergartens are excluded from the closure.

Italy travelers are asked to return

The options for shopping are currently also without restrictions. In addition, all dining facilities may remain open. Health Minister Adam Vojtěch justified this with the words: “It is necessary to be active at the beginning of the epidemic. But we don't want to bring the entire life in the country to a standstill. ”

Several thousand Czech holidaymakers in Italy were asked by the government last weekend to return to the Czech Republic as quickly as possible. Relatives have been advised to best pick up travelers from Italy with their private car. This is a better option than traveling by train or bus.

The returning Italy vacationers are obliged to report to a doctor and afterwards 14 stay in home quarantine for days. Anyone who does not comply with this can expect a horrendous fine of up to 3 million Czech crowns, which are converted 120. 000 Euro.

If you have a fever, you must not go to the Czech Republic

Since the beginning of this week there have been checks of drivers at the Czech and German, Austrian and Slovakian border and highway border crossings. Fever is mainly measured there. If you meet travelers with more than 38 body temperature, an emergency doctor and the health department will be informed, who then decide how to proceed.

Foreign travelers with a fever are not admitted to the country, but are sent back to their home country. So far, however, the number of those affected has remained within narrow limits. Nevertheless, Germany in the Czech Republic is considered a “risk country”.

One also registers in the media very extensive and exactly how the situation develops in the Federal Republic. As Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) told the press in Berlin on Wednesday that 60 until 70 Percentage of Germans could be infected by the new disease, it was worth the Czech media an emergency report.

Prime Minister Babiš accused Merkel of spreading uncertainty. “I do not want to comment on the situation in Germany, although I think that such statements are more likely to cause panic,” said Babis of the CTK agency. His country quickly took measures so that there could be no question of such a “dark scenario”, said the 65 -Year-old.

Temperature measurements have also been carried out on cross-border trains coming from Germany since Wednesday. So far there is no talk of border closures.

employees spray disinfectant in a Prague tram car. Photo: dpa / CTK / Ondøej Deml

Concern for economic performance

The restrictions imposed have consequences for the country's economy. “A 14 day quarantine, which would affect half of the companies, would become one Reduce the gross domestic product by 0.3 percent, “said an analyst in the Wednesday edition of the business newspaper” Hospodářské noviny “.

Hamster purchases in the Czech Republic have so far only occurred with disinfectants. The largest Czech e-shop, Alma, is experiencing an extremely high demand from companies for notebooks. This is intended to equip employees for domestic work.

The commonly used public transport system in Prague was not as heavily used as usual on Wednesday. It was also much quieter at Prague Central Station. The trains on the generally heavily used routes to and from Moravia recorded a noticeably lower number of passengers.