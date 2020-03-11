The currently most popular white powder from Neukölln

The most coveted white powder of these days is made in Neukölln. It is called octenidine and is an active ingredient that is found in wound disinfectants. The substance is produced by Ferak Berlin. The medium-sized company has been around for 20 years, but sales have never been as exciting as at the moment. The reason for the increased demand is the corona virus and the increased need for disinfectants.

“In December and January we produced one and a half year stocks, which we now sold within a week”, says Thomas Gründemann, CEO of the company. The next batch, which still has to go through the drying plant, has already been sold, says Gründemann. He would never have dreamed that sales would increase like this before the corona outbreak.

For a week now, his 25 employees have been working in three shifts to compensate for the increase To keep up with demand. His laboratory is located in the hip part of Neukölln, somewhere between car sellers, food wholesalers and recycling companies.

Additional night shifts approved

Ferak employees wear full-body protective suits, in some cases even compressed air official masks, and not only work with large blue bins in the ultra-modern laboratory, but above all with computers, centrifuges and even an MRI. The latter is used to screen the goods for quality assurance.

In other bureaucratic matters, the Berlin Senate Department for the Environment, Transport and Climate Protection approved the additional night shift surprisingly quickly and unbureaucratically, the 49 year olds. For Gründemann, the quick approval is a sign that the German authorities are taking the situation seriously.

Ferak's octenidine is not an end product for consumers, Gründemann sells it on to manufacturers who use it to mix the disinfectant that goes on sale. It is extraordinary that an active ingredient for an agent or drug is still developed and manufactured in Germany, as Ferak does in Neukölln. Gründemann estimates that more than 90 percent of all active pharmaceutical ingredients are now manufactured in Asia.

Alternative to Asian manufacturers

“The active ingredient is often imported from Asia and here in Germany only the ointments are mixed and the tablets are pressed,” explains the company boss. It is cheaper for pharmaceutical companies. The blatant dependency also involves a great risk. This is exactly why Gründemann's company is in a kind of key position at the moment.

Most German wholesalers of medical devices also buy their goods in other European countries. The Berlin company Medizell, for example, sells disinfectants to the Berlin police and fire service, among others. “We import our Trionic product from England,” says managing director Christine Offen. “We currently have no stocks, but goods are on the rise.”

Dependency from abroad can be fatal in times of a pandemic. A few days ago, for example, France confiscated all protective masks because of the corona virus in order to make them available to medical personnel. If something like this happens, long-term buyers abroad are also left behind.

Don't do it yourself!

To alleviate the bottleneck with disinfectants, German pharmacists are allowed since March 4, temporarily mix hand disinfectants yourself without the required EU approval. The Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health has granted a special approval for the WHO prescription, a mixture of alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerin. Above all, medical practices whose supplies have been used up order the WHO mix. But here too there are supply bottlenecks for the raw materials isopropyl alcohol and ethanol.

Private individuals should not even think about brewing disinfectants in their own kitchen, warns Kerstin Kemmritz, President of the Chamber of Pharmacists. “Do not handle such chemicals yourself and do not endanger yourself or others.” There could be explosions.

It may take several weeks before industrial disinfectants come back on the market . Ferak takes four to six weeks to complete a new batch. The good news is that healthy people don't need a disinfectant. “Enveloped viruses such as the corona virus are very sensitive to surfactants, ie soap,” says Gründemann.