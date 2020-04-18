“the-crisis-is-changing-consumer-behavior”

Because soccer training at Bundesliga club SC Sand is suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, the club responded to an announcement by Spargelhofs Wurth. He was looking for harvest helpers and was given six SC players, including midfielder Jenny Gaugigl, 23. The women from South Baden want to donate their wages – and be back on the field on Saturday. Then the harvest helpers pick strawberries from sand.

Ms. Gaugigl, what hurts more : Endurance runs or asparagus pricks?

Usually we have during training more exercise and are charged differently. So that's another kind of effort when you're in the field. I felt my back a little, but that was okay.

Up the bowl. 2016 Jennifer Gaugigl celebrated the championship with Bayern, now she plays for SC Sand. Photo: Imago

The Spargelhof owner said that there were around per player and basket 20 Kilograms of asparagus came together. How long were you in the field for this?

Approx The stinging took three to four hours, then we washed the asparagus and put it in the machine to sort it. No comparison to a football training, it only takes 90 minutes.

What is important for the asparagus harvest?

First you look where the head of the asparagus looks out of the earth, then you loosen the earth a little and drive the asparagus knife from top to bottom the earth inside. This way you know whether the asparagus is long enough because the knife is the right size. And if the asparagus meet the norm, so between 26 and 30 centimeters long, you prick them. It is particularly important that the asparagus head does not break.

And who is now the new asparagus queen of the SC Sand?

Every player was diligent who saw baskets well filled out. The hardest working was our number ten, Dina Blagojevic. Or maybe she was just lucky that there was more to harvest in her asparagus row than in mine.

Well sorted, half won. The “white gold” doesn't just want to be engraved. Photo: Promo

You come from Bavaria, are more rural. Does the coronavirus crisis bring you closer to nature again?

As I see it, the crisis is changing people's consumption behavior, which is quite positive. For example, I buy a lot of fresh instead of packaged, and more regional, preferably from the farmer instead of the supermarket or chains. What I think is increasing again is helpfulness and support for others, solidarity has become more intense.

The “Sport Bild” made a small comparison: While asparagus is stung in sand for a good cause, Manuel Neuer supposedly negotiates in Munich about an annual salary of 20 Million Euros. Are female footballers who can only dream of such fees show more solidarity?

It would be difficult to say that now. The example of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka shows that the willingness to do something for others is also there for men. Only we can not just say that we just 50. 000 Donate euros or even higher amounts. We then set such signs as now for asparagus pricking.

There is currently a lot of public debate about when the Bundesliga could start again for men. You hardly hear anything from the women – is that annoying you?

It is clear that the media is about men's football, there is just a lot more money in it, although we do just as much, have training as often. But I'm fed up with these constant comparisons, they don't help. We know that men and women soccer at least until 30. April rest, the DFB has already set the same standards.

Definitely continue at SC Sand am Saturday – however on the strawberry field. Are you looking forward to?

We look forward to everyone Cases of being able to help and support the Obst- und Spargelhof Wurth again. We are happy to help for a good cause, although I think the asparagus harvest is probably better for me. Picking strawberries is kneeling more and I have had a cruciate ligament tear. And asparagus just taste good.

Your favorite dish?

I like to eat asparagus in pancakes with hollandaise sauce and a piece of ham. That also happened last Sunday after the harvest.