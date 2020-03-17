the-crisis-is-an-opportunity-to-rethink-the-absurd-em-plan

The European Football Championship 2020 will not take place as planned, so this summer from 12. June to 12. July. It should take place – if at all – in summer 2021. It is a tough and at the same time an expected decision because there is no alternative to it. Not in times like these, when normal life is also coming to a standstill in Europe. And for weeks, if not months.

But what was normal about this pan-European tournament. Created by former Uefa President Michel Platini, enforced 2014 by his followers in the European football headquarters. It was a really nice idea, but also a non-world-wide one. Yes, 2020 the legacy of the French, who had been banned from worldwide football for a few years, should come into play. His first thought, which was worthy of criticism, was already implemented at the European Championship 2016 in his home country, the increase in the European Championship finals from proven 16 participating nation to 24. Currently 55 are national associations of the European Football Union. Almost half of all member nations were there, which unnecessarily dragged the tournament out and watered it down on the track.

5500 kilometers between two venues

Die Smaller football nations, which now had a real chance of an EM round for the first time, thanked him with votes. Platini 's second thought was to have the European Championship played across the entire continent this year, in eleven European countries and in an Asian country, in Azerbaijan.

Just two examples to illustrate the madness in the Construction of the euro 2020: The distance between the two venues Bilbao and Baku alone is 5500 Kilometre. And: The winner of the quarter-finals from Baku would have to pass three time zones for the semi-finals in London. Nobody needs and wants that. And that has nothing to do with the coronavirus crisis.

Platini himself once described this idea as romantic. It's probably more of a romantic horror to send the participating teams and millions of fans thousands of kilometers through Europe. The current situation doesn't make things any better.

On this occasion, one should take the chance to get serious about a no less mischief to think seriously and correct it if possible – the World Cup 2022 in the desert emirate of Qatar. Because of the – surprise – climatic conditions, this should be held shortly before Christmas. It was, so to speak, the late work of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who was also banned from all activities related to football for years.

Both decisions show how far the former officials of international football had moved away from the realities of life. Now it is time to put an end to the gangsterish thinking and behavior. Not to be misunderstood: Football is a big and beautiful thing for millions of people. But the world – and with it Europe – is having other, more fundamental problems.