the-countries-deal-with-the-virus-so-differently

In view of the growing number of Sars-CoV-2 infections, the World Health Organization (WHO) has set the risk of a pandemic from “high” to “very high”. Measures are being taken worldwide to curb the spread.

Germany

An infected person has before the onset of his symptoms as Doctor treated patients in the Hamburg University Hospital Eppendorf, another was in the “Tropical Island” fun pool in Brandenburg and another had looked after children in North Rhine-Westphalia every day. In Germany, the network of sufferers and their contacts seems to be growing.

The first district is now under quarantine, in Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia, schools and day care centers are closed, residents are called on to stay at home. After an employee of the management consultancy EY in Düsseldorf became infected with the corona virus, 1500 employees of the group should stay at home.

While employers are sending out emergency plans, handing out mouthguards and giving tips on hand hygiene, there have been no checks at train stations and airports so far. Coach buses from Italy stop at Germany's bus stations and people frolic in public transport and long-distance trains – everything as always. And yet society seems to be alarmed. Hardly any sneezers remain uncommented, the first put on stocks of pasta and canned food.

So far, a total of 51 have been infected in Germany registered. There are 20 cases in North Rhine-Westphalia. In Bavaria overall 15 – where 14 People have already recovered. Two people are ill in Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Hamburg each report one case.

Italy

Closed restaurants, canceled flights, empty shops, orphaned streets – for thousands of companies and especially for tourism Spread of the corona virus in Italy has devastating effects. “We urgently need something like normal again,” emphasizes Luciano Cimmino, owner of a fashion label. “The situation is becoming increasingly absurd: in the meantime, even our Chinese business partners are afraid of us and say that they will no longer be coming to Italy in the next few months.”

The entrepreneurs, but also the unions, are at home have been on the barricades for days and are demanding from the government that some of the most drastic measures against the spread of the coronavirus be eased or withdrawn altogether.

Civil Defense chief Angelo Borrelli announced after a crisis meeting on Wednesday that only people with symptoms would be tested for the virus in the future – thousands of suspected cases have been tested so far. “Life in Italy must go on,” said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. In addition to the strategy change in the virus tests, the government has now decided to ease the most controversial quarantine measures. In Lombardy – except in the sealed off “red zones” – the bars and restaurants can now also go back to 18 stay open. It is also being considered to start school again on Monday – but before the final decision is made, the authorities want to wait and see how the epidemic develops over the weekend.

Balkans

Fear of the virus fills supermarket checkouts in the Balkans. Hectic hamster purchases are reported in Southeast Europe, especially in Croatia and Romania. So far there have been three confirmed cases of infection in Croatia, one each in Romania, North Macedonia, Greece and presumably Bulgaria: Although several hundred people are already under surveillance in Southeast Europe, there have only been isolated cases of infections with Covid – 19 has been officially confirmed. Nevertheless, the virus panic has a firm grip on the Balkans. The proximity to Italy and the low level of trust in the health authorities make many citizens fear an epidemic.

“Our problem is that we wait for something to happen – and then react,” says Serbian surgeon and medical professor Milan Visnjic in Nis. After initially very lax checks at airports, ports and border crossings, travelers from Italy are now being checked with infrared thermometers in almost all countries.

But although Italy's aggravated virus crisis is frantically letting the crisis teams meet in Southeastern Europe, the Balkans are hardly prepared for the spread of the corona virus. It is not only the large Romanian diaspora in Italy, tourism and the cruise ships that will increasingly plow through the Adriatic again in spring that count as spreading risks. Whether sea bridges, railway lines or highways: many large-scale projects in the Balkans are being implemented by Chinese companies and workers.

China

Where the virus has its origin – and now scarce 79000 infections were registered – the majority of the population is still under quarantine. While many people initially reacted frustrated to the insulation caused by the corona virus, the majority remain relatively level-headed and shows understanding for the constantly changing measures by the authorities.

Charlotte Hong writes a lot for magazines, blogs or online media about traveling, eating or everyday topics. She has been at home for more than two weeks and rarely leaves the apartment. She says that she is no longer afraid to work at home. “It is new for me that I can work from home and the child is also there,” says the 40 year old in Beijing. In addition, she has become her daughter's English teacher and helps her sister to take care of a dog whose owner is stuck in another city due to the forced quarantine and is initially unable to return.

Also the Yang couple from Wuhan is happy about the good neighborly cohesion in the residential area in which they have been living for years. “You can have your neighbors bring something with you or use a car service that is provided to people who don't have a vehicle but have to go somewhere,” they say about WeChat.

Since 23. January is in the eleven million metropolis of Wuhan, the local public transport and you can only drive to a limited extent with private cars. And yet: The health crisis seems to have brought people closer together, whether at the family or social level.

Iran

In Iran, the corona virus has reached the highest circles of the state. Vice President Masumeh Ebtekar and Deputy Minister of Health Iraj Harirchi – the government commissioner for the fight against the new lung disease – are among the infected. President Hassan Ruhani's government downplayed the danger for a long time. Everything will be over in a few weeks, Ruhani said a few days ago. However, on Friday, the authorities canceled Friday prayers in Tehran and other cities for fear of the rapid spread of the virus.

After China, Iran is the country with the most fatalities from the new lung disease. The Iranian victim of meanwhile 34 may not seem high in view of almost 2800 deaths in China. But the mortality rate in Iran, at almost nine percent, is by far the highest in the world, if the Iranian data are correct, because according to official data, there are only 388 infected patients ,

MP Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani from Qom City, epicenter of the country's coronavirus wave, raised the alarm because he says the situation in his hometown is much worse than the authorities say: That Virus has already killed 50 people in Qom alone.

A business traveler may have brought the virus from China to Qom, the authorities suspect. From there, the pathogen spread to the rest of the country. In the meantime, patients have carried the pathogen from Iran to several Middle East countries. The Iranian government has banned concerts and soccer games and closed schools and universities. So far, there have been no quarantine measures.

Nigeria

For the first time, the corona virus has been confirmed in a country south of the Sahara – a region of the world that is considered particularly vulnerable to epidemics because of their ailing health systems. The Ministry of Health of Nigeria, the most populous African state, announced on Friday that the Covid 19 virus was found in an Italian citizen been on 25. Had flown from Milan to work in the West African state in February. The man from northern Italy has no “serious symptoms”, said Health Minister Osagie Ehanire.

For weeks, the Director General of the World Health Organization WHO, Thedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has been warning about the spread of the corona epidemic to Africa. The health systems there are not always able to curb the spread of the virus, said the WHO chief. On Thursday, Thedros spoke of a “crucial global point” at which the epidemic had reached: If the countries affected did not react quickly, the disease could get “out of control”. However, Nigeria had made a name for itself during the West African Ebola epidemic six years ago when the health authorities reacted surprisingly quickly and effectively to the pathogen's arrival in Nigeria.

Before Nigeria, the Covid 19 virus had already been identified in two North African countries: in Egypt and Algeria. Meanwhile, Kenya Airways' decision to resume flights to China sparked a storm of protest. Kenya's government does not care about the population and is ready to “sacrifice all of us good relations with China,” according to an online petition by concerned Kenyans. A Kenyan court ruled Friday afternoon that the state carrier Kenya Airlines would have to stop its flights to China for the next ten days.

Brazil

The first infection in Brazil – the first on the South American continent – has its origin in Italy: A 61 year old Businessman was hospitalized immediately upon arrival in São Paulo.

There are now other suspected cases, such as 300, which are currently being tested and will be monitored by the Ministry of Health for as long. Experiences with comparable epidemics were already made 2009 when the “swine flu” H1N1 reached the country. The flu vaccination campaign, which normally begins in late March in the southern hemisphere, is now to be brought forward. While flu vaccinations do not protect against infection with Sars-CoV-2, they do reduce the number of influenza patients who are diagnosed in the clinics in the event of a Covid – 19 – epidemic would require additional beds.

Incidentally, it was good that Covid – 19 arrived in the country in the summer, the government of Jair Bolsonaro tries to calm the population. Because of the heat, which reduces the lifespan of the viruses, the likelihood of spreading is reduced.