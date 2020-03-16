the-coronavirus-crisis-hits-the-travel-industry-so-hard

The Federal Government advises against doing so. Germans should refrain from traveling abroad that is not necessary. “The risk that you will no longer be able to start your return journey due to the increasing restrictions is currently high in many destinations,” tweeted Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD). In many countries, however, you cannot even get in.

Because of fear of the corona virus, more and more countries are no longer allowing Germans into the country. These include popular travel destinations such as Turkey, Cyprus or Morocco. In Cyprus, the entry ban for citizens is initially on 14 days fixed, Morocco stopped all flights and ferry connections by the end of the month, Turkey even lets until 17. April no entry of German holidaymakers to.

Who for the Berlin Easter holidays, which start on April 6th and on 17. April, has booked a destination in Turkey, must already say goodbye to his travel dreams. What will become of other solar targets is currently unclear and depends on the further spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Istanbul Airport: Germans are currently not welcome. Photo: dpa

The travel industry hits the virus hard . The favorite foreign travel destinations for Germans are Italy and Spain, of all countries that have a particularly large number of cases of illness in Europe. With curfews, governments are trying to get the crisis under control.

The Southerners are currently excluded from travel destinations. Astonishingly there are still in connection with Covid – 19 No official travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office for trips to Italy (including Spain) that would allow free cancellation of package tours. Only China and Egypt are explicitly warned.

Break: The Tui Group cancels all trips until 27. March and applied for state aid. Photo: imago images / Rust

But many big tour operators now pull the rip line by themselves. Europe's largest travel group, the Tui, continues its complete, worldwide travel program up to 27. March, all trips are canceled, customers get their money back. This applies not only to package tours, but also to cruises and hotel operations.

The group applies for government aid until normal business operations can be resumed. The share is on a downward slide.

Competitor FTI (5vorFlug, BigXtra) is increasing its travel business to the 31. March out. Europe's third largest tour operator is also applying for government aid to bridge the gap. Alltours cancels trips up to 27. March, Vikings even until the end of April.

Tourism industry calls for a rescue package

“Are in Germany three million jobs dependent on tourism. Tourism is one of the sectors that suffer most from the corona virus, ”says Torsten Schäfer of the German Travel Association.

The Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry therefore wants politicians to provide a bailout for the industry. “We demand a 100 percent state guarantee against banks for companies in the tourism industry,” says association president Michael Frenzel.

Otherwise, a large proportion of the companies will not receive bridging loans, “and without them many of them will not be able to survive this crisis,” warns the ex-Tui boss.

Also travel agencies don't make any more money

sufferers of the closed borders and the Covid – 19 are epidemic not only the tour operators, but also the 11. 000 Travel agencies in Germany. “At the moment there are almost no new bookings, many trips are canceled. Therefore, the travel agencies do not receive a commission and have no income, ”Schäfer points out. And this year could also be very bitter for the many small room and holiday home renters.

How is it going back? Morocco, here the city of Marrakech, has canceled flight and ferry connections. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

As far as possible, the tour operators try to fly back holidaymakers who are currently on vacation. But the crisis is destroying some travel plans.

This applies to Morocco, for example. Especially people who have booked their trip to the North African country on their own find it difficult to come back to Germany in view of the canceled flight and ferry connections. The Federal Government wants to help them. The Federal Foreign Office and the German embassy in Rabat are working “at full speed” to create return travel opportunities, it says at the Federal Foreign Office. The tour operator is the first address for package travelers. The Tui offers return flights until this Tuesday. The Federal Foreign Office is aiming for travel companies to also offer air or ferry connections for individual travelers.

Lufthansa brings vacationers back

With 15 Lufthansa wants special flights until Wednesday 3000 to 4000 Bring vacationers from the Caribbean and the Canaries back. They are holiday guests and cruise passengers who would otherwise be stranded. The airline had been commissioned by several shipping companies and tourism companies. Lufthansa currently has free capacity because many customers do not fly. Competitor Easyjet, which is also canceling its regular flight schedule, is taking over rescue flights.

Individual travelers remain at the hotel costs

Package travelers whose trips have not already been canceled by the organizers can cancel their vacation free of charge and request the full travel price back if the trip is not possible due to entry restrictions or makes no sense because of curfews on site, says Berlin travel lawyer Roosbeh Karimi.

It is different for individual travelers. You can request the price of the flight ticket back if entry is not permitted, but not the cost of the booked hotel.

When will you come back? Tourists are currently not allowed on the Frisian Islands. Photo: dpa

Domestic tourism could be a profit from the crisis. Even today, their own country is the favorite travel destination for Germans, and the trend is rising.

But the virus strikes here too. The Frisian Islands are currently closed to tourism, Bavaria has declared a disaster.

But that's not all. The federal and state governments are planning further drastic restrictions for all tourism in Germany. They want to enact regulations that overnight accommodation offers in Germany “can only be used for necessary and expressly not for tourist purposes.”

From Flensburg to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, hoteliers and vacation rental companies can only hope for one thing: That Virus will be tackled quickly.