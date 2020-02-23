the-corona-virus-strikes-european-football

Due to the spread of the Coranavirus, the Italian government has canceled all sporting events in Lombardy and Veneto for Sunday. The three Serie A games Inter Milan against Sampdoria Genoa, Hellas Verona against Cagliari Calcio and Atalanta Bergamo against Sassuolo Calcio are also affected. In the afternoon, the second division game between Ascoli Calcio and US Cremonese had already been canceled Want to cordon off cities in the north of the country. This locks up tens of thousands of people living in these areas. In Italy, 76 infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus had previously been recorded, two people are said to have died from it. This makes Italy the European country with by far the largest number of Sars CoV-2 infected people. (AP)