the-corona-virus-shows-the-downside-of-globalization

In order to conquer the Chinese market, Adidas has come up with some ideas. For example, the group should be extra 50. 000 have trained sports teachers in the People's Republic to give football lessons in China's schools. Because: The more Chinese people play football, the more of them are likely to want sports shoes with the three stripes. The calculation worked for Adidas. Today, the group makes about a third of its sales in the Asia-Pacific region.

But in China of all places, sales are now breaking down. Many stores remain closed for fear of the corona virus. And sales are also declining in other Asian countries because there are hardly any tourists coming from China. The result: Adidas' sales in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan have plummeted 85 percent since the end of January alone.

And Adidas is just one example of many companies that are feeling the consequences of the Corona outbreak. The forced holidays for factory workers and employees outside of Hubei Province are now over. But production is still far from normal. Morgan Stanley calculates that only 30 to 50 percent of what is normally produced has been produced.

750 Millions of people in quarantine

One reason for this: Even if the companies want to start up production again, they lack the staff. The New York Times reports that at least 750 million people are still quarantined in Chinese provinces and major cities. In addition, the government has committed many state company employees to a “volunteer service to combat the corona virus”. They are supposed to help pack face masks or aid packages for the province of Hubei.

This means that there are no workers in the production of export goods. At Foxconn, where iPhones are assembled for Apple, for example, only ten percent of employees have so far returned to the factory halls. Chinese media assume that it may take until the beginning of March for the operation to normalize. Delivery bottlenecks on the iPhone and declining sales at Apple are already depressing sales. The group has therefore issued a profit warning for this quarter.

Volkswagen has also been affected by the stoppage of some of its 33 plants in China for longer than initially announced , In the plants around Shanghai, the forced vacation was extended until Monday. Most of the factories with partner FAW in the north of the country are working again.

“A logistical nightmare”

Jörg Wuttke, President of the European Chamber of Commerce in China says: “The scale of the challenges is huge.” Supply chains in large parts of the manufacturing industry in China are interrupted, products cannot be shipped: “It is a logistical nightmare.” Goods that are normally shipped or flown cannot be processed on time due to customs restrictions.

The logisticians also notice this. The world's largest shipping company Maersk assumes a weak start to the financial year 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The port of Hamburg is also expecting a shrinking China trade: Hamburg is Europe's most important hub for goods from and to China.

Apple suffers massively from the corona virus. Photo: AFP

And to these direct consequences comes that the People's Republic supplies parts for many other economic sectors. The clothing company Peek & Cloppenburg, for example, anticipates delays: it purchases fabrics and yarns from the Far East. This is particularly drastic for companies that manufacture highly complex products – such as car manufacturers. For example, Fiat already had to stop the production of the Fiat 500 L in the Serbian town of Kragujevac due to Corona: parts for the audio system, the China, are missing currently cannot deliver. Because they can no longer be installed later, production is suspended. Hyundai also had to temporarily shut down production because there were no wiring harnesses that are otherwise produced in China. The longer the corona epidemic lasts, the more automakers will face a dilemma.

“Just-in-time” deliveries no longer work

“The problem is that a missing part can stop the entire production if no other Suppliers can deliver it on time, “write the analysts from the Economist Intelligence Unit. The problem is exacerbated by the “just-in-time” delivery: To save storage costs, companies often only have as many parts as they need. Corporations like VW have goods in stock by ship from China – but they are usually only filled for weeks, not months.

And from now on you can hardly get the primary products that otherwise come from China anywhere else. The longer the wave of illness dragged on, the more countries like Vietnam or Taiwan should benefit from it. “European companies are currently preparing for the domino effects of the spread of the corona virus and the disruption of the Chinese supply chains,” writes the China think tank Merics from Berlin.

It is often not so easy for local companies to start up the systems again. Even when their workers appear on duty, the companies lack the face masks for the workforce. Some local authorities should require companies to put two masks on each worker a day. Others even demand that the masks be changed every four hours, including the way to work.

The companies should have to prove to the authorities that they have a supply of masks for their employees for two weeks. But the masks are currently in short supply. Even industrial groups are therefore already starting to produce the masks themselves. The US carmaker GM, for example, set up a production line with one of its Chinese partners to produce 1.7 million masks a day.