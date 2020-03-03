“the-corona-virus-is-an-unprecedented-global-threat”

Professor of Tropical Medicine Jeremy Farrar has been 2013 Director of the Wellcome Trust. Headquartered in London, it is the second largest private foundation in the world – and the largest that focuses on promoting science and research. Farrar was 18 For years director of a department for clinical research at Oxford University based in Vietnam. He researched infectious diseases and focused on emerging infections.

If anyone ever had any doubts, there are none anymore: Combating the new corona virus will be extremely difficult.

Last week it hit Europe, and the more municipalities are sealed off, the more the worldwide ability to work with Covid – 19 to cope, questioned. More and more countries are taking measures that have never existed before.

Schools and companies are being closed, cruise ships and hotels are being quarantined and public transport is being stopped. You see police officers patrolling empty streets. Fear and confusion are increasing across borders.

I have seen many epidemics as a doctor

That also raises concerns that these measures are too extreme, inappropriate for the situation, that they will cause panic.

I have worked as a doctor and scientist on infectious diseases for three decades. I have witnessed many epidemics and worked as a doctor in the middle of it. These include the start of the HIV pandemic, Sars, bird flu, Zika, Ebola, to name just a few.

As a doctor and scientist, I have no doubt that the current one Situation is an unprecedented global threat that requires an unprecedented response.

Covid – 19 is a virus, to which humans have no immunity and for which there are no tested therapies or Vaccines out there. It is true that most of those affected – around eight out of ten – show only mild or moderate symptoms. But that's not a reason to worry less. This virus clearly has an exceptionally high infection rate and we still don't fully understand how it is transmitted from person to person.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. They cause symptoms ranging from colds to more serious diseases such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers) and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars).

More than ten times as many confirmed infections as with Sars

In the beginning this outbreak was often compared to Sars. In nine months (in the years 2002 and 2003) infected Sars 8000 People. 800 succumbed to the disease.

More than ten times as many people now have a confirmed infection with the new virus and more than three times as many people have died of it, and in less than two months. There is no doubt that the actual number of infections and deaths is much higher. Those who become seriously ill need intensive care – something that puts even the best public health systems under pressure. This applies even in the wealthiest countries such as Germany.

When Sars 2003 spread in Asia, it cost the global economy in less than a year 60 billion US dollars. This time the impact will be much bigger. As long as we don't master this virus, our health systems, economies and political and social systems will be exposed to severe pressures and risks.

For these reasons, no country can afford it, not prepared to be, not to react quickly and not to expect the worst. However, the authorities must at the same time build trust, ensure calm – and prevent panic.

We can still hope to get the corona virus under control

We can and should still hope to get this virus under control.

While it is now crossing the borders at a worrying rate As research spreads, research moves with unprecedented speed and provides the knowledge and facts that are essential for an effective response that can save lives. If we support science with all the means at our disposal and continue and improve international cooperation, we can end this epidemic and protect ourselves from future outbreaks.

When I was at the end of December 2019 I first heard about this new virus, I knew – like others who are working on infectious diseases – that we have to prepare for the biggest challenge of this century.

After the West African Ebola epidemic of 2014 to 2016, in the 11. 000 People were killed, many, including the Wellcome Trust, urged the world to become aware of the serious threat to global health systems from outbreaks of infectious diseases like Ebola. We cited Mers, Sars, Nipah and Lassa as examples – as well as previously unknown diseases. We called the latter “Disease X”. Critics found this alarming.

Disease X is now there

Disease X is now here. It is a global epidemic of a rapidly spreading novel respiratory virus that has spread from the animal kingdom to humans. It is a threat that we knew was inevitable. But it is also a threat for which the international health community has at least to some extent actively prepared.

The author: Dr. Jeremy Farrar is since October 2013 Director of the Wellcome Trust. Headquartered in London, it is the second largest … Photo: Dave Guttridge

During the West African Ebola crisis, the Wellcome Trust pushed to do research in a very different way than before, namely to put it at the center of all epidemic preparation and response. Many doubted that this would be possible – due to the challenge of testing vaccines and therapies in clinical studies, for example, which normally takes several years and requires complex ethical and regulatory structures.

However, researchers, governments including the federal government, the World Health Organization, aid agencies, charities, industry and donors were all ready to work together here.

Thanks to this international collaborative effort, Ebola is now a disease that can be diagnosed, prevented and cured. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where healthcare has been operating since August 2018 fighting the second largest Ebola outbreak in history, there is now justified hope to end this outbreak. We now have the means to protect ourselves from future outbreaks in other vulnerable countries.

At Covid – 19 we are approaching a critical point

as on 31. The first cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in December, I was in Rwanda and visited one of several locations of a clinical study in which a second Ebola vaccine was tested.

The Coronavirus and Ebola are different diseases. But Ebola showed what can be achieved when those who have influence come together.

With Covid – 19 we may be approaching a point where travel restrictions, quarantine and security measures can no longer keep this virus in check in our highly networked world. And we don't even fully understand how effective these countermeasures are. But one thing is certain: The measures taken by the Chinese government, such as the closure of entire cities – and their willingness to share the knowledge about the corona virus with the world – have saved us valuable time and we are therefore also obliged to express our gratitude.

The speed, unity and coordination of global efforts to better understand the virus have been phenomenal. The full genetic information of the virus was sequenced within a few days and the information was shared globally.

There are now dozens of research programs that are rushing to develop vaccines Treatment options for their possible applicability against Covid – 19 test and develop potential new drugs. There are also efforts to improve diagnostics, to better understand the virus and its behavior, to monitor its spread and to develop mathematical models for its future behavior. All over the world, researchers, funders and scientific journals have jointly committed to the rapid publication of data and results.

The knowledge that has been built up since December is impressive

In the course of Ebola, CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, German: Coalition for innovations to be ready for new epidemics) was founded with the support of Wellcome in cooperation with partners such as Germany. The aim here is to develop vaccines to combat future epidemics. Within a few weeks of the first cases, CEPI started eight research projects for vaccines against this new coronavirus, including with the German biotech company CureVac AG.

This week, the first clinical studies with a vaccine on subjects should begin , This 2020 must be completed … Photo: imago images / Future Image

In February more than 300 Researchers from around the world attended a two-day WHO meeting to share the current state of knowledge about Covid – 19) and to clarify which specific research efforts are necessary to stop the current outbreak and prepare for future outbreaks.

This progress and that built up since December Knowledge is incredibly impressive. Nevertheless, restraint is advisable. Even if the research teams continue to work at this incredible pace, a vaccine will not be available in time to provide protection during the first waves of this epidemic.

This week is said to be the first clinical studies with a vaccine on subjects begin. Nevertheless, you are still at the very beginning. These clinical trials with vaccines a year 2020 To be able to complete is unfortunately unrealistic despite many statements to the contrary. We should not expect to be able to use a vaccine more widely until next year at the earliest. Even that will only be possible if we are lucky and everything runs smoothly scientifically.

The search for medicines can be accelerated

There is a lot to do. This also includes regulatory alignment and the search for locations for late-stage clinical studies and for the first applications in the population.

The search for drugs can be accelerated. There are active ingredients that have recently been shown to work in the laboratory and may help patients. We can use such drugs that have long been used against other ailments and tested for their safety. Studies have started in China, and every country should be able to test the use of existing and new drugs to save lives.

There are also many open questions about transmission this infection. For example, we have seen only a few affected children so far. But do they play a role in spreading the infection? Do seasonal temperature and humidity changes affect transmission? Who is most at risk from a serious illness? We need more data on the different courses of the disease in different populations.

Testing for the virus is still based on taking samples from patients and testing them in a laboratory. This test requires specially trained personnel and can be time consuming. An important research priority is therefore to develop a faster and simpler test that enables diagnosis without specialized laboratories.

We also need to work together to ensure that the fruits of this research – the diagnostic ones Tests, vaccines, life-saving medications, and social science work – are available, accessible, and affordable to everyone regardless of ability to pay.

In the meantime, we need to find out how we patients The best medical care is for those who will get sick now and in the coming months. Politicians and administrators must ensure clear, consistent public health advice. You need to build trust and guarantee that there are intensive care beds available in hospitals for those patients who need this type of care.

Sufficient funds must be made available globally

As national governments focus more on protecting citizens, multilateral authorities and organizations need to expand their activities. Global institutions, including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the heads of state and government of the G7 and G 20, must now provide sufficient and flexible financial resources. You have to recognize the corona virus as the global crisis it is.

In recent years, Germany has played an increasingly important role in the field of “global health” and in disease prevention in the Federal Republic, played in Europe and worldwide. The focus was on countries with low and middle incomes and underperforming health systems.

The federal government has said it is well prepared and Germany certainly has a very strong public health system. However, the German government must also use its valued voice to make its voice heard on the international diplomatic scene and loudly and clearly urge global financial institutions to do more.

The World Health Organization, as the competent authority of the United Nations, has already done remarkable work. But she needs more resources to do her job. Low and middle income countries around the world need broader support from their health systems through the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and regional development banks to respond to this crisis.

The research necessary for the development of medicines and vaccines must be funded. You can't and shouldn't just leave this to the private sector. It takes public sector money to ensure that this happens immediately and that the medicines and vaccines will be available to those who need them.

We have it already dealing with a global health crisis

Multilateral financial institutions, as in the financial crisis, have to play the decisive role. We are already facing a global health crisis. And this is already in the process of becoming a cross-border economic, social and political crisis. We need these strong multilateral institutions to act immediately and decisively.

It is currently impossible to predict whether the rapid spread will continue and a large part – a quarter, a third – infected the world population, or whether Covid – 19 how SARS burns out in months and we will have been able to narrow it down somewhat. We should plan for the former while working hard to prevent it.

We can and must do more to combat this coronavirus epidemic

We are not passed out observers. The world is much better prepared than 2003 when Sars broke out, or 2009 when the “swine flu” pandemic spread from Mexico to all over the world. Much better than in the Ebola epidemic 2014. But we can and must do more.

We have to assume that this coronavirus epidemic can be devastating. We have to try everything we can to make it less devastating. For this we need one thing above all: greater, faster, more unified and more determined multilateral efforts. And we have to make sure that no country is abandoned. (Translation from English: Richard Friebe)