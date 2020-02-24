the-corona-virus-has-arrived-on-the-financial-markets

It took an amazingly long time. But on Monday, the coronavirus epidemic also hit the financial markets and the stock exchange. The German stock index slipped by more than four percent on Monday, temporarily falling below the 13 mark. 000 Points. At the beginning of last week, the stock market barometer had reached a new high of almost 13. 800 points.

Prices were down across Europe after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its growth forecast over the weekend and the first corona deaths in Europe occurred in Italy. As a result, the European stock corporations lost billions in stock market value within hours.

“At the latest after the developments over the weekend in the matter of corona virus, even the last investor should have realized that it was too early to tick off the topic,” says market analyst Milan Cutkovic from the AxiTrader trading company. On Monday afternoon, not a single share in a Dax company was up.

The shock hit the papers of Wirecard, Lufthansa, Deutsche Bank, Daimler and Adidas the hardest with price losses of up to eight percent. Evidence of the perception of the crisis was the further rise in the gold price of around 2.5 percent to the seven-year high of 1683 dollars for the troy ounce. In euro terms, the precious metal quotation posted a new all-time high of 1548 euros. The silver price also continued to rise. Precious metals are considered a safe haven in times of crisis – as are federal bonds and US government bonds.

Italy is having problems with refinancing

Due to high demand, for example, slipped the yield on ten-year government bonds went further into negative territory at minus 0. 48 percent. That was the lowest level in four months.

Italy, on the other hand, has problems with refinancing. The cost of default insurance for Italian bonds is rising significantly. For five-year papers, 112 basis points are now due – 13 basis points more than on Friday, as IHS Markit reports. That is more than it has been since the end of January.

The oil price also reacted. Since weaker growth is likely to depress demand, it continued to become cheaper. A good 56 dollar was asked for the barrel of the North Sea variety Brent, around 4.5 percent less than on Friday. The price for the US oil grade WTI was also down.

“It is clear that the economic consequences of the corona epidemic will be significant,” says Michael Bissinger, analyst at DZ Bank. It cannot be ruled out that the epidemic will spread further and even lead to a pandemic. Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING fears that stabilization could take months.

Speculation as to whether central banks will intervene

Meanwhile, the financial markets also speculates whether the central banks could intervene. The European Central Bank (ECB), for example, could lower interest rates further, for example the deposit rate from minus 0.5 to minus 0.6 percent. Banks have to pay if they park money with the ECB. But Krämer is rather skeptical that the ECB is already reacting.

The Commerzbank chief economist does not rule out that the Dax will fall even further. However, the development could also turn quickly. Traders and investors looked at each signal “greedily”, suggesting that the coronavirus crisis is coming to an end. US star investor Warren Buffett continues to believe stocks are lucrative despite the recent price turmoil. The outbreak of the corona virus was “terrifying,” Buffett said on Monday on CNBC. “But it shouldn't affect what you do in the stock market.” Despite the current epidemic, he himself would not sell stocks.