the-corona-virus-also-disrupts-science

The new students are welcomed into a big celebration: this is the custom at universities.

But the Charité will break with this tradition in the summer semester. The university clinic has now canceled the matriculation ceremony for the freshmen planned for April 5, just like the graduation ceremony – as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the corona virus. In general, the Charité appeals to all employees to carefully consider whether planned events should actually take place.

The Charité is not an isolated case. Many universities in Germany are putting larger events to the test.

Conference time is currently at the universities

There are currently semester breaks. But when the lectures are at a standstill, researchers come to conferences all the more often, students write their exams: all occasions for which hundreds, sometimes thousands, of people come together in a confined space.

Most prominent example of a refusal is the postponement of the ceremony to award the Leibniz Prize, the most important German science award.

The University of Göttingen has canceled its study information days. At the University of Hamburg, lists of ten or more participants must now be kept so that everyone can be contacted subsequently if they suspect an infection. To prevent infection, the Hanseatic people also provide a downloadable door sign that shows two red crossed out shaking hands: “We work hand in hand, but we don't shake them.”

“Completely prudent, pragmatic”: The mood at the TU Berlin

Christian Thomsen, President of the Technical University of Berlin, does not want to know anything about a panic mood. On the contrary: the members of the TU are “totally prudent, pragmatic”. He tries to provide the best possible information about current developments: “Transparency is the best way to prevent panic.”

Unlike the Free University and the Humboldt University, the TU also has several conferences with more than 2000 participants postponed, including a congress on “Poverty and Health” and the “Future Mobility Summit” organized in cooperation with the Tagesspiegel, who is now on 7./8. September.

The organizers of conferences in March and April are currently asked to draw up a list according to the RKI's recommendations for action, which points apply to their congress: whether it is known where the Participants come and whether all contact details are available. The district office makes a final assessment. Some conditions cannot currently be met, says Thomsen: Sometimes it just fails to keep enough disinfectant available. “And 2000 having people in the Audimax is too risky anyway.”

The TU has not yet canceled exams. So that students do not write off from each other, they are always sitting at a greater distance from each other: In the Audimax, for example, there is always one row free and a few places next to each candidate. If students are unable to take exams, for example because their children's daycare center is closed due to a suspected coronavirus, the TU wants to be accommodating – just like with employees who, in similar cases, suddenly have to look after children at home. “That is very important to me,” says Thomsen.

As in many companies, dealing with business trips is an important issue. TU, FU and HU have banned them from the risk areas defined by the RKI, the Charité no longer approves business trips to China, South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy. If scientists and students return from these areas – be it for business or for pleasure – they should first work from home. At the Charité you have to register with the Institute for Hygiene, which will advise you on the procedure.

Would universities be prepared if they had to close, as Italy has now decided for the whole country? The HU would then “set up an emergency operation with which indispensable core tasks and processes can be secured,” explains a spokesman: such as security guards, building cleaning, support of technical systems and animal care. The FU reports that it is “set up for different possible scenarios” and that the management is “reassessing it from day to day.”

There have been five at the TU Weeks a crisis team

The TU set up a crisis team five weeks ago. One tries to “always stay one step ahead of the virus in the planning”, says President Thomsen. There are specific preparations for the case should the university have to be closed – which would then be decided by the health authorities and not by the Presidium, as Thomsen emphasizes.

Thomsen adapts to different levels. The first would be to have to stop lecturing: currently unproblematic due to the semester break. In research, the TU sees a lower risk of infection in the laboratories “because the scientists often work individually and not in large groups.”

Closing the administration would be the most difficult

The most difficult thing to organize would be to close the administration – even if you assume that a large part of the administrative staff can work from home. Here you can already identify which tasks should still be guaranteed on site, how to secure the computer operation and the salary payments. “We are well prepared, but of course hope that it will not happen.”

Since other Berlin universities have asked the TU about their emergency plans, the TU is currently writing down a kind of blueprint and will make it available to the Senate Chancellery so that it can forward this to the others. The TU in turn also draws on the experience of a partner university in Milan – this had to close already.