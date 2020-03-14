the-corona-crisis-questions-berlin's-self-image

Berlin freedom is disappearing. The Corona epidemic has attacked the city's self-image. A city society that has long since resigned itself to casual irregularity is suddenly confronted with regulations and official decrees that are formulated tougher every day.

Time for a few reflections on contemporary behavior and manners, freely after the not so dusty Adolph Freiherr Knigge.

The man, whose name sounds like court bends, table arrangement and creases, did a lot more than set up a few rules. His most well-known work “About dealing with people” – easy to find at Gutenberg.org – has more to do with sociology and psychology than with do's and don'ts and rules of conduct.

Not everything is still up-to-date, but some of it fits the crisis of living together that this freedom-loving Berlin has been for many every day.

The following etiquette idea, for example: “You are interested in others, if you want others to be interested in you! If you only live yourself without participation, without a sense of friendship, benevolence and love, you will remain abandoned if you long for someone else's help. ”

Okay, that reads dramatically. “Foreign assistance” – one thinks of the old people from the second floor who hardly manage to climb the stairs, who don't talk to anyone and who were never ready to accept packages for you from the DHL man. Will they get along without outside help and at a time when you avoid all unnecessary paths and encounters with strangers at the cheese counter?

Berliner Freiheit – lack of control

Whether someone will help the elderly? Does someone bring them bread from the bakery so they don't have to go out and have them coughed up? You could ask her right away. On the net (on Instagram) there is a “printable” note with a “neighborly offer of help”, for example for shopping. Sometimes social media are really social.

The oll etiquette had an eye for what makes life in the big city particularly fascinating for many: “In large, populous big cities you can on most unnoticed and live according to his inclination; there are a lot of small considerations; one is not spied on, checked, observed… ”

Berlin freedom has long been synonymous with the complete lack of social control. That would work wonderfully if everyone followed a few rules; but it only works wonderfully in theory and in advertising for tourists.

Menschenleer is an Italian restaurant on Torstrasse and the chairs are raised. Photo: Paul Zinken / dpa

In everyday life, the newspapers are full of stories in which people are beaten to death because at noon they don't have thundering techno Endure bass from the apartment above. Or people are spat on because they ask the dealers at Görli not to hide their goods in playgrounds. Or paramedics are threatened if they want to help someone who needs first aid without being disturbed. With the great freedom, which for some simply means ruthlessness and ruthlessness, a great gruffness has come over this city. Berlin was not gentle even in the days when the freedom of the West was walled and the existence of the free West was secured materially and militarily from outside. Back then, Berlin, at least the western part, was rough, but warm. This alloy has been lost to the city in recent years.

Freedom and Ignorance

It may not be better in other big cities. It may be that raw manners have spread everywhere, where conflicts of interest have become massive, living conditions and employment relationships have become precarious and regulatory authorities are overwhelmed. The special thing about Berlin is that it always takes ages for such conflicts to be tackled.

An example? The ongoing dispute over party tourism in Kreuzberg, Friedrichshain, Mitte and other parts of the city center. The politicians in Barcelona and Palma on Mallorca have long recognized that they owe the inhabitants of their cities more than the party hordes, even if they bring a lot of money. They come to the people who only know their fun with rules and enforce them.

Or Amsterdam: The mayor of the stoner city wants to limit access to the coffee shops for dope tourists. The liberalism practiced so far with all kinds of human collateral damage apparently goes too far for many people in Amsterdam. Some residents have long found it unbearable what goes on in terms of drugs at Kreuzberg Görli.

Politicians leave the topic to the interior senator. Its police have been struggling with Berlin's lax cannabis possession regulations for many years. It is a topic that is more or less in vogue, like many Berlin nerve killers in a political and media loop. If someone is seriously injured again, intensive-senseless police operations follow.

That's how it is in the city: Your understanding of freedom has a lot to do with ignorance and not exactly looking. And in politics there is, in addition to all self-referential disputes and all non-competences, a long-practiced lack of interest in what is important to normal people, young and old, singles, single parents, parents in everyday life: that the city works well.

The zoo has opened despite the corona virus, as has the zoo. Photo: Paul Zinken / dpa

In the current crisis, this is becoming clearer than ever. How long the lane change indicator on Heerstrasse will be broken is no longer so important. The never-ending cancellation of events suggests that the consequences of the corona epidemic will be felt in a few months' time – if the epidemic is hopefully contained.

This will have many economic consequences – up to the existential threat.

“Waiver” is the term for the corona epidemic. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn uses it constantly. Until the epidemic broke out, “waiver” did not match Berlin's self-image. Waiver – in a way, it is the opposite of self-actualization. After all, it is something like the basic law of young existence in the city of young and unbound. At best, waiving is still suitable for Lent or alcohol-free January – which, however, was only celebrated to prove to yourself and everyone else how much you are able to optimize yourself.

An almost empty one Shelf is in a supermarket in Berlin-Wilmersdorf. Photo: Christoph Soeder / dpa

Now the waiver is no longer a voluntary one, but a forced one. No more with “opera today, theater tomorrow and the day after tomorrow in the Gemäldegalerie”. Nothing more with this “the city offers …”. The city has closed. All public cultural institutions are closed until further notice. What now?

The city in continuous operation stands still

The phenomenon is apparently not that modern. Knigge was a human being 18. Century. He lived in larger cities like Hanover, whose social life was hardly comparable to that of a metropolis today. Adolph Freiherr Knigge wrote down thoughts “about dealing with yourself”.

The following fits well to a city that is in continuous operation 24 / 7 offered the opportunities not to come to rest if possible. “It is therefore not to be forgiven if you are always busy with other people, neglecting your own society when dealing with people, seemingly fleeing yourself, not cultivating your own self and yet always taking care of other people's dealings.

Who runs around every day becomes a stranger in his own house; whoever lives in distraction becomes a stranger in his own heart, must strive to kill his inner boredom in the crowd of idle people, loses confidence in himself and is embarrassed when he is once vis à vis de soi-même. ”

Vis à vis de soimême. Well said. To yourself. Or also: thrown back on itself. A big city becomes a monastery. Which is not meant negatively at all. Most of the residents of a monastery know how to use their time. You don't need much for that. You are concentrated.

Nothing expresses the crisis as clearly as the closure of the “Berghain”. This epitome of the Berlin club, this concrete housing made of wild, chemically fired, zest for life, accelerated by thundering techno, remains closed for the time being. The operators have a greater sense of responsibility than some hesitant politicians in Berlin. They anticipated what the medical officers would like to see enforced: “All events with a higher risk of infection transmission” should no longer be allowed, the medical officers demanded on Wednesday.

Infection risk in the club

How high is the risk of infection in warm, moist -Ammosphere, the case has shown “trumpet”. “Moist warm” is, according to everything you hear, a gentle understatement of what can be felt in the “Berghain”. But its owners have apparently read their etiquette: “But what is even more sacred than that regulation – always have a clear conscience! In none of your steps should your heart be allowed to blame you for intent and means, “wrote the baron.

That is one thing – the perceived principle of responsibility, which has suggested to the people of Berghain, not to endanger the health of hundreds of people. The other is the hard material consequences of the crisis: it will affect people who live from the event culture, from late-night operators to DJans, from stand builders to ballet dancers.

It will hit those who live from the Berlin boom to the city of the young, the fun-loving and the Ryanair tourists particularly hard.

Nothing seems like liberalism

The state will face expectations at all levels. Nothing seems out of the ordinary like a liberalism that insists on state abstinence when making regulations. Even a Christian Lindner, otherwise an advocate of state reticence, recently said in an interview with “Münchner Merkur” that in a crisis the black zero in the federal budget should not “become a dogma by which we can bind the state's ability to act and protect it more economically Complicate interests ”.

Now the Berlin Senate is made up of robust liberals who have kept their government apparatus in good condition. But isn't there also in the welfare state something like the responsibility of the individual for the plight of another individual, caused by such a crisis? As in the refugee crisis, as an individual one can and should be asked – and asked – to what extent material support for other individuals is possible. There are a lot of financial lone warriors in the city, one-man companies, which you can – if you can do it – pay an invoice for.

There are no guided tours in the Memorial Church more instead. Photo: Jörg Carstensen / dpa

Thinking too nice? Too friendly? If you think of all the bicycles – to give and remind us of a trivial example – that were suddenly delivered to the accommodations during the refugee crisis, probably not.

State of emergency – a precarious situation

up- and we-come-very-big-out-metropolis also a lot of people who quickly made money. You could think about what the framework conditions of your wealth (have been).

It can be thought generous and people-friendly, because Berlin is in a state of emergency. Freedom? Irrelevant. The insolence? Despondent. The diversity? Closed. The openness? Keeped away.

The state of emergency – this is a precarious situation. The Italian philosopher Giorgio Agamben writes about it: “What makes a definition of the state of emergency difficult is undoubtedly its close relationship to civil war, insurrection and right of resistance.” This is a very abstract, but also worrying line of thought. At a time when theft of disinfectants and hoarding toilet paper has become the normal way of coping with crises for some people, beyond etiquette, one should ask oneself what one is getting carried away with.

Selfishness and ego madness have become both annoying and bearable everyday occurrences in modern Berlin. You endure it in the normal state. In an emergency, you should make sure that the ego trip does not go far. Rather – again that's new in Berlin – consideration and willingness to help are announced.