“the-corona-crisis-must-not-be-passed-on-to-consumers”

Mr. Müller, how are you?

I'm fine thank you. Fortunately, there is no corona case in my family and friends. However, I hardly see anyone anymore. I don't know when I last shook hands with a good friend.

How would you rate that? Political crisis management?

It's always easy to do everything in retrospect to know better than the decision-makers in the current situation. I think the federal government has done a lot of things right with its first aid measures. It explained the measures to the population, it gradually implemented the restrictions so that one could get used to them. We are currently receiving a lot of positive feedback on the rescue packages. Of course we would have needed a larger depot of protective masks and clothing and medication. We have to learn from this and after the immediate measures higher demands have to be made on further measures.

Germany's top consumer protection: Klaus Müller heads the Federal Association of Consumer Centers. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

Freedom rights are currently being massively restricted to protect health. Is the balance correct?

You have to carefully check whether each one Restriction is justified, effective and proportionate. As long as these criteria are met and politics explains to people why they have to withdraw, it is good. However, it is important that all of these measures are temporary.

A crisis measure is the Corona app, which is supposed to warn people via cell phone if they were too close to an infected person. Is this a good idea or is it the first step in a surveillance state?

After the first ideas about the use of mobile phone data were assessed rather skeptically, suggestions are now on the table how the achievements of technology can be used for health protection without having to restrict data protection. The voluntary use of an app that does not track my location data is privacy-friendly and yet effective. It therefore fulfills the criteria that we have set up. It is important that such measures are always limited in time and checked for their effectiveness again and again.

People work in the home office, students get their homework online. Does the crisis trigger a digitalization spurt in Germany?

The crisis is accelerating indeed a digital development that many have been waiting for. Many citizens wish to be able to carry out administrative procedures, training and services digitally. Ordering digitally is already possible with many products or services. But not to end a contract digitally.

Many providers have gladly signed contracts digitally in the past few years, but when it comes to termination, they have bricked. We will keep an eye on that. At the same time, the crisis shows the failures in the digital infrastructure as if through a burning glass.

Do you mean the network expansion?

Good friends of mine live in rural areas. They can't do a home office. Many self-employed cannot work from home because digital broadband coverage is still completely inadequate in many parts of Germany. It is a tragedy and a political failure. And one thing should not be forgotten about everything: there are also citizens who cannot or do not want to live digitally. They must not be removed either.