“the-corona-crisis-is-dividing-the-social-milieus”

Andreas Reckwitz is professor for sociology at the Humboldt University in Berlin.

Mr. Reckwitz, in times of crisis, sociology is more in demand than ever to provide guidance. How do you rate the social and political reactions to the spread of Sars-CoV-2?

First of all, it is striking that the current crisis very quickly caused an enormous need for comment. In the digital age, crises in society are commented on and processed in real time. The crisis intensifies in discourse. The self-commenting of our condition gives the impression of a fundamental break.

For sociologists, however, the question arises as to what extent such an event actually translates into a long-term structural change and to what extent it does not. The state of emergency is not a permanent or normal state.

Nevertheless, the collective experience of these days seems to be that of a historic turning point to be – after the pandemic, the relevant debates suggest, nothing will be the same as before. Her colleague Eva Illouz, for example, recently pointed out in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” the fragility of the social order that we usually take for granted. How does the corona crisis affect the self-awareness of society?

Of course, in large crises, the fragile and contingent character of a social structure always shows, that was also in the financial crisis 2008 the case or after 11. September 2001. I would like to bring some sobriety into the excited debate.

What we are currently experiencing is in principle to be regarded as a case of government risk management – certainly a particularly extensive and also global risk management: the risk is an exponential spread of the infection. Governments are developing – not least thanks to scientific support – strategies to minimize risk.

However, this is typical of modern society: the disease is not simply allowed to happen, but is actively attempted influence. Minimizing one risk may create other risks. These must be weighed against each other

In your most recent work “The End of Illusions” you have the transition from unlimited liberalism of the past three decades prophesied an embedding liberalism. The state is currently showing its muscles, in Germany the “black zero” is off the table for now. Does the current major crisis have the potential to act as a means of driving socio-economic change?

In any case, it has the potential for a change in the state and government policy. From the 1980 he until 2010 years ago, the political paradigm of dynamic liberalization dominated: it was about deregulation and de-bordering, the markets, the individuals, the mobility – globalization was pushed. The state often withdrew, its control options were reduced.

Since the financial crisis 2008, however, there has been an increasing critical awareness that certain government regulatory tasks are necessary, for example when it comes to providing infrastructure or securing social standards, housing, transport and health.

It is very likely that the pandemic will give a boost to this renaissance of the state: the state must in the long term have an appropriate health infrastructure care, but also provide rules for the dynamic events of world society. That would be embedding liberalism. As an alternative, however, there is also the danger of an authoritarian state that curtails fundamental rights.

To what extent is the austerity policy of the last Years, are privatizations and austerity measures in the field of general interest responsible for the violence with which the Corona crisis is scourging a country like Italy?

In the wake of neoliberalism, we have seen a great deal of privatization in many countries and the associated streamlining of health systems as a result of returns. Commercialization in this area has resulted in the emergency care of the population not being sufficiently available in many societies.

There is currently a mantra-like reference to the systemic relevance of repetitive activities from the service sector. In addition to doctors and virologists, nurses, suppliers and cashiers are the heroes of the hour. There is also a lot of clapping from balconies. Will we experience an economic and symbolic appreciation of previously disadvantaged professional groups in the long term?

In any case, one can observe that the previously invisible activities suddenly become visible in the crisis. A polarized post-industrialism is generally characteristic of the contemporary economy: 75 Percentage of employed people work in services, but within this sector, the knowledge work of the highly qualified contrasts with the simple services of the low qualified – academic class here, service class there.

The normalization work of simple services, those that take care of care, security, cleaning, transport and food supply, is almost invisible to society as long as the 'normal state' works. Now that it is up for grabs, it becomes clear that society depends on it. It will be shown whether this pays off in the long term – symbolically or materially – for the groups concerned.

The hoarding of Pasta and toilet paper quickly became the international symbol of radical selfishness. At the same time, we also experience a lot of help and solidarity. How does the crisis affect social cohesion?

Two patterns become clear: one is the experience of collective consciousness – all are affected. This also leads to solidarity support, in the 'neighborhood', in the neighborhood. Such a collective consciousness is typical for a state of emergency – which has so far still been organized in an orderly manner. You will see if there is anything left.

The second pattern: Some people can use resources of flexibility. The self-optimization known from late modern culture is continued here: how do I now pay attention to health and nutrition? How do I ensure movement and variety, how can I see the crisis as an opportunity to pause, etc.? There is an abundance of advisory offers on the net: the individual of self-development and self-optimization treats the new situation with proven strategies.

The urban middle class has started the orderly retreat to the home office , while the service proletariat is on on the street to somehow keep the store going. The positive side effects of the shutdown – more time for the said self-care and slowing down the everyday hamster wheel – only benefit those who do not have to worry about their jobs or need to take care of society at the forefront. To what extent does Corona raise the class question?

This is central : Even if social distancing is aimed at everyone, the crisis affects social milieus in very different ways. In general, the social structure of late modernism presents itself as that of a three-class society: the new middle class of academics, the traditional middle class and the new precarious class (service class) are opposed to each other.

In the risk constellation of the corona crisis, the cards are now being shuffled again: in each of these three classes there are subsegments that are crisis-proof and others that are violent in the wind. There is a segment in the service class that is sure to get through the crisis well, namely the infrastructure professions, for example the highly acclaimed cashiers in supermarkets and drugstores.

In the area of ​​transport, gastronomy and hotel, there are many existences that are just about nothing. All those services that are not about basic services and at the same time rely on close customer contact or short-term demand have enormous problems.

There is also one within the new middle class Split: there are those employed in the knowledge economy, whose salaries just keep going and where the work has just shifted to their home desk. On the other hand there are many creative artists, the whole art, music and theater business, the solo self-employed – a segment that lives from ever new demand or relies on public contexts; it has got into a threatening situation.

The EU has little effect in the crisis collectively. Instead, borders are being drawn up everywhere, and the nation state is positioning itself. Will Corona set a long-term counterpoint to the transnationalization process in recent years?

Globalization processes are never linear, there are always phases of increase and inhibition, Jürgen Osterhammel has this for a long time 19. Century. It can be surmised that the corona crisis is helping to slow down the dynamics of globalization processes in recent decades.

Whether global production chains will be partially localized remains to be seen, but it can be presumed that global mobility of individuals is inhibited for health policy reasons alone. The same applies here: the criticism of rampant globalization has been around for a long time, and the consequences of the corona crisis would intensify a development that is already underway.

Due to the extraordinary situation, most citizens advocate the most massive restriction of fundamental rights since the Second World War without much fuss. Is there any reason to fear that some of it will remain, that societies could subsequently be more illiberal than before the crisis?

It is of course remarkable that most people follow the prescribed measures without resistance. However, this seems to be due to the fact that the current state of emergency has strong scientific reasons that are brought into the public sphere through politics. Most simply understand that the disease curve has to be flattened.

In the extreme version in which we are experiencing this at the moment, this is surely only conceivable for a short time. The exit restrictions have other side effects: restriction of freedom, destruction of professional existence, psychological consequences. It is hardly conceivable that the companies could at least resign themselves to this in Western Europe and North America.

Interesting in this connection is the surveillance technology of digital tracking of infected people in East Asia. It seems to be an open question whether there are arguments for this from a western perspective.

See a danger that authoritarian government techniques in pandemic control, in contrast to liberal forms of rule, prove to be more potent, and that fear of the virus could also promote the call for fast – i.e. undemocratic – decision-making procedures in Europe?

It is important to see that the type of health risk management is done differently in different countries. So there is no alternative: China did it differently than South Korea and Taiwan, Western Europe does it differently, and Sweden takes a different approach.

Different techniques all have their own method Disadvantage. You always have to make it clear: nothing is dictated by virology, everything is a question of political consideration. And in addition to the health risk, other factors such as the preservation of a liberal democracy with strong personal rights as well as a strong economy and a functioning labor market are relevant. You cannot limit everything to a possibly authoritarian fight against pandemics. In my opinion there is a sensitivity in Western Europe.