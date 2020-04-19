the-complicated-return-of-sport-in-the-crisis

The anticipation for Monday at the golf course in Kallin is great. Because sport can finally be played again, is allowed with great restrictions in the state of Brandenburg – at least as far as playing with the small balls in the great outdoors is concerned.

On Sunday, they celebrated the restart on Facebook via Facebook: “Just sleep again …” and were already looking forward to the members of the system (“make yourself a magical Sunday” ). When the club members enjoyed their magical day and, with anticipation, studied the rules for “Corona hygiene”, they should have flinched.

Because in this paper it is clear that a lot is not allowed at first. “Golf carts may” only “be driven by one person. And anyone who violates the obligation to wear a mask must pay a 25 euro fine. As sensible as that is, of course, it also shows that returning to sport is a difficult one. And that the sport that existed before the crisis will not exist anymore.

Now the golfers from Kallin are still in a good position, if necessary they have to do it with just two Bags get on the golf cart, because more are not allowed.

As for the sport with the larger balls, there but we can expect more absurdities this week. On Thursday, the German Football League (DFL) will decide how to proceed with the Bundesliga, whether there may or may not be ghost games from May.

Almost everything exciting off the field is missing

That ghost games for almost all fans the previously known game in the Bundesliga will have little to do is clear. Football is robbed of almost everything exciting that happens off the field.

And what will it look like on the court: Will players take a proper approach? Almost every team sport thrives on contact, including football. Fouls are included, even if they are not allowed. 150 There will logically not be a centimeter safety distance between the players, at the most when celebrating the goal: But the professional men don't have to rethink that. It has been a habit for years to celebrate yourself after scoring a goal – in front of the fans. Oh, they're not there.

It will be an exciting week. On the golf course in Kallin and in the German Football League.