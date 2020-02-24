the-companies-are-working-behind-the-scenes-on-corona-contingency-plans

The German economy switches to crisis mode after the Corona outbreak in Italy. “German industry is demanding a coordinated economic policy approach by the federal government,” said Joachim Lang, chief executive of the Federal Association of German Industry (BDI) on Monday. The extent and duration of the effects of the virus can currently not be assessed at all. “In addition to health protection, politics must now focus on economic crisis management.”

A recent study by the Institute for the World Economy in Cologne (IW) underpins the concerns of the BDI. “The German economy is suffering from a drop in demand, intermediate consumption and profits,” the researchers write in a study that was available to the Reuters news agency on Monday.

So far, the IW has assumed that the local economy 2020 will increase by 0.9 percent. “We will not be able to keep that up,” said IW economic chief Michael Grömling. One reason for this is revised data on gross domestic product. “But this is also related to the corona virus.” It creates additional uncertainty.

Emergency plans behind the scenes

The companies are also sensitized. Most DAX companies have set up a task force that also takes preventive measures and potential steps in the event of an outbreak in Germany. Companies such as BMW officially only refer to the rules of hygiene and behavior recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Berlin fashion retailer Zalando announced on request that there was an exchange with the company medical association, the Federal Foreign Office and the Robert Koch Institute. Business trips to Italy or other risk areas should be avoided. There are also no deliveries to the affected regions.

But behind the scenes, various scenarios have long been played out in many companies. After all, an outbreak in Germany would probably result in hundreds of workers not being able to get to their jobs. Wherever possible, companies want to try to solve this problem with home office. However, all corporations keep concrete contingency plans to themselves and point out that these scenarios are only speculative.

Primark collections can be late

According to industry expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, the German automotive industry is particularly affected. Because 35 percent of vehicles from VW, Daimler and Co. go to China, where the demand for the virus has plummeted. Dudenhöffer expects a global decline of 2.7 million vehicles compared to the previous year. That would be 7.5 million less than in the record year 2017 before the trade conflicts between the USA and China.

But interrupted supply chains are also becoming a problem in other industries. For example, the fashion chain Primark warned of supply bottlenecks in some collections during the year due to the corona virus; 40 percent of the Primark products come from China.

The situation is assessed so seriously that even positive reports are not trusted. The Ifo business climate index rose surprisingly in February; Economists had expected a sharp decline. Commerzbank chief economist Jörg Krämer is still certain: “The epidemic should extend the industrial recession in Germany by a few months.”