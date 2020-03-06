the-cologne-triumphal-march-continues

1. FC Köln let SC Paderborn feel its grandiose shape and further aggravated the precarious situation at the bottom of the table. The team coached by Markus Gisdol deservedly defeated the SCP 2-1 (2-0) on Friday and is getting closer to the European Cup squares after eight wins from the past ten games. At least for one night, the gap to FC Schalke 04 in sixth place is only four Points.

“It's going quite well,” said Mark Uth at the streaming service Dazn. “It wasn't as confident as in the past few weeks. It was difficult in the second half. Paderborn did a good job. ”Nevertheless, his team“ deservedly won ”in the end. “We want to continue as in the past few weeks.”

Full speed ahead: Both teams got down to business. Photo: Friso Gentsch / dpa

Jorge Meré in the 28. Minute and Jonas Hector with a dream goal (36.) Scored before 15 000 Spectators' hits for the FC, who has been playing their best second half of the year 31. In spite of Dennis Srbeny's goal (73.) The hosts have to focus more than ever on the direct return to league two to adjust. The gap to the relegation place could increase to eight points this weekend. “I'm starting to miss the words,” said Srbeny. “One point would have been deserved, but we are empty-handed again and that is starting to piss me off.”

The people of Cologne were too without their yellow-blocked striker Jhon Cordoba, who was replaced by crowd favorite Anthony Modeste, the better team for long stretches. The FC switch game, now feared, was rarely seen in Paderborn. The hosts braved the courage of despair bravely with a lot of running and given the standings. Even after conceding.

The team of coach Steffen Baumgart, who was as energetic as usual in his coaching zone, performed well but as so often this season, many technical mistakes in the building game. The SCP had only won one point in the last five games. “We know what is going on with us at the moment. We have to put that off, otherwise you have no chance in this league, ”Baumart, who is not up for discussion in Paderborn, had said before the kick-off at the streaming service Dazn.

Hot matter: The fans were also in the spotlight before the game. Photo: Friso Gentsch / dpa

Srbeny gave in the 23. Minutes a first warning shot for Paderborn, but he only hit the outside network. The Cologne defensive had not paid attention for a moment before. On the other side of the field, FC needed a standard situation to take the lead. After a corner, Mark Uth extended his head to the rushing Meré, who was in the starting line-up for the first time this year.

Paderborn also stayed behind too passive, especially after Hector's wonderful goal from the barrel with the left foot in the upper right corner. The Baumgart elf struggled enormously until well into the second half, Srbeny's header scored from nowhere. After that it was really exciting again. For Cologne Modeste missed the 3: 1 by a few centimeters (78.) , for the SCP Abdelhamid Sabiri hit the crossbar with a free kick (87.).

There were no protests relevant to the referee in the audience ranks. Hate posters against Hoffenheim's patron Dietmar Hopp could not be seen, but rather harsh criticism of the German Football Association, the logo of which was placed on a poster by the Cologne fans in red crosshairs. (dpa)