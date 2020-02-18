the-climate-researcher's-message

That fits in with the times: From March 1st, a climate researcher is president of the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina. The geologist and paleo-oceanographer Gerald Haug has headed the climate geochemistry department at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz since 2015 and will continue to work there as a part-time job.

In the academy, Haug is one of the two spokespersons for the working group “Climate goals 2030: Paths to a sustainable reduction in emissions”. He was a co-author of the opinion on the future of the oceans, which the national science academies of the G7 member states 2015 had jointly drawn up before the meeting in Elmau.

The science-based policy advice on Giving greater importance to this area was one of his motives for throwing his hat into the ring for the office, Haug said on Tuesday in Berlin during a joint press conference with his predecessor Jörg Hacker. Through “Fridays for Future”, for example, the topic has “acquired a social and political perception that we have not achieved in 20 years.”

Haug does not want to “tweet like wild”

Haug also welcomed the fact that one of the key messages of the committed young people is: Talk to science! The message of the climate researcher and future president of the Leopoldina is clear: “It is very important that we achieve the goal of staying below two degrees Celsius global warming.”

As a paleo-oceanographer, Haug uses the Chemical composition of sediments from the bottom of bodies of water after indications of climatic conditions and changes in the past millennia to millions of years: “I deal with long time scales.” This leads to a calm, calm approach.

However, this should not rule out quick reactions. A good example for Haug and Hacker are the statements of four scientists from different fields on the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. In collaboration with the Science Media Center (SCM), they recently came into the media in a timely manner. This “dynamization of communication” must be further promoted in order to explain current topics “clearly, simply and understandably at the highest level” – also on the Leopoldina homepage, Haug demands. “But getting faster doesn't mean tweeting like crazy.”

With the ICE to political advice in Berlin

On the subject of digitization and democracy, he posed a statement is expected this year that biodiversity will also be dealt with. In addition, it is important to anticipate topics that could acutely affect society, such as the debate about particulate matter a while ago. Jörg Hacker regards the possibility of interventions with the “gene scissors” as an “extraordinary discovery” during his term in office.

Hacker recalled that the Leopoldina is the only national academy of science in the world that does not have its location in the capital. Haug said they wanted to continue working “from Halle, but always with a view of Berlin”. The active political advice finally occurs in the capital. “I will certainly use the ICE route Mainz-Halle-Berlin intensively.”