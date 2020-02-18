“the-climate-doesn't-matter-whether-the-air-is-polluted-in-germany-or-bangladesh”

Carsten Linnemann is the chairman of the SME and Economic Union of the CDU / CSU. He is also deputy chairman of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group in the area of ​​business, SMEs and tourism.

Mr. Linnemann, the coal phase-out has been decided, the expansion of renewables is stalling. Do we have to go back to nuclear power?

No, there is no social acceptance for that , We are in the process of putting together a package for expanding wind power on land, at sea and for photovoltaics.

The economic wing the Union is fighting for tough distance rules. So no new wind turbines are built.

I see the distance rules as an opportunity pacify the topic. If we fix the 1000 meters in the Building Code, the topic will not be touched in the next few years. There are administrative court orders in the federal states that confirm the 1000 meters. In any case, it is crucial for the expansion of wind power that the procedures are accelerated. In some cases, several proceedings run in succession that result in legal disputes that last for years.

)

Citizens can still have a say in projects, but there is a clear deadline for this.

What do you think of the German coal phase-out?

Personally, I would have preferred if the European emissions trading scheme had had its effect. The coal commission would then not have needed it, the coal phase-out would have occurred on its own initiative. Now we regulate the exit legally and that is expensive.

40 The regions affected by structural change alone will receive billions of euros.

I hope that the money is not simply spent without a concept, but that something is daring in the regions – such as the implementation of real laboratories as test rooms for innovations. I am also in favor of setting up a special fund so that the money for structural change can be clearly allocated and does not come from the general budget. The Leverkusen bridge must not be less important than the railway project in Lusatia.

The wind farmer Enercon just had to 3000 Employees fired. They didn't see a cent. The coal miners now get compensation from the taxpayer. Is that fair?

This is not comparable. Enercon has benefited from our policies for years, from subsidies through the Renewable Energy Sources Act. The PV companies were subsidized and nevertheless went bankrupt. As a politician, I naturally have to ask myself whether it is correct that we guarantee fixed remuneration for years through the EEG 20. Innovations often fall by the wayside. We should have set up start-up financing. The EEG must now expire urgently.

How would the start-up financing actually help the PV entrepreneurs?

Then the solar industry would have known that the funding policy would not protect them in the long run. It was a consensus that we make the energy transition, but we always wanted to ensure security of supply and affordable electricity prices. Both are now on the brink. We run the risk of becoming dependent on nuclear power from France and coal power from Poland.

How are you going to reach your goal by 2030 65 percent of the power supply to be covered by renewable energies?

For me two things would be particularly important, which are often neglected in the debate: First, we have to become much more open to technology. In the car debate, we're almost only talking about batteries and electronics, and too little about alternative drives such as hydrogen or synthetic fuels. Secondly, I rely on cross-sector emissions trading. It can start all over Europe and then be expanded globally as quickly as possible.

How does this help to achieve the renewable target in Germany reach?

It helps to launch innovations worldwide. Climate protection is an international task. It doesn't matter to the climate whether a dirty car pollutes the air in Germany or a dirty power plant in Bangladesh, and that's why we have to get into the international field pretty quickly.

If we as Germans help to establish European emissions trading across sectors and connect it with the emissions trading system of other countries, then we have really done something for the climate. I hope that Ms Merkel will make this one of her subjects during the German Council Presidency. In addition, we are massively expanding offshore wind power in Germany, creating more planning security for the expansion of onshore wind power and will lift the PV cover.

Emissions trading, which encompasses all sectors, should only come 2030, it says in the climate package. A unanimous decision of the EU Council would have been needed for the expansion.

I would like to start expanding emissions trading this year. An expert opinion from us shows that this can be done without changing the corresponding regulation and thus without a decision of the EU Council. We will not create climate policy in Germany alone, nor in Europe.

Europe only covers nine percent of global CO2 emissions. A global effort is required. And I also underline that climate is one of the outstanding issues, but I don't think panic. Anyone who has panic closes off opportunities.

Where you say that with the panic , then you probably can't do much with the Fridays for Future movement, can you?

At Fridays for Future I appreciate that they raise awareness of the topic worldwide. The movement has helped to see climate protection as an international issue. Climate change is a global problem that can only be solved worldwide.

So you appreciate the movement itself, but do not share its demands …

No, because Fridays for Future, for example, require that we go to Put Germany out of coal immediately. If we go the way, there will be less and less industry in Germany and we would have to import massive amounts of coal and nuclear power from abroad. Then what would be won? In other words, it would not help anyone if our coal-fired power plants would close overnight, the certificates that would be released would then be used abroad and we would need coal power from Poland.

What are the concerns of German SMEs with regard to climate policy?

I recently met with ceramic and textile entrepreneurs. They are all very concerned about the new Emissions Trading Act, which will introduce a carbon price in the transport and heating sectors.

The main cost point for the companies is the process heat and it mainly runs on gas, the consumption of which is more expensive. So it does not help them if the federal government wants to relieve the rising electricity price through the EEG. If no compensation is found for them, many companies will ask themselves whether they have to move production capacity abroad.

The threat the migration is always on the table quickly. In addition, rules are also provided in the new emissions trading to relieve the burden on companies.

I would not underestimate the risk of emigration.

The companies that are already subject to European emissions trading today are strictly against a rapid expansion of the system. You would have to provide the emission reductions in the first place.

The moment in Since there is only one CO2 price for all industries, the ton of CO2 would always be reduced where it costs the least. In the beginning, this may be even more the power plant and industrial sector. But in anticipation of rising prices, innovations in the transport and heating sectors would be launched quickly.

How are you looking at the next legislative period? ? You may have to settle in a black and green federal government.

With the Depending on the area, I see greens a few intersections. We have more overlaps in pension and social policy than we currently have with the SPD. In terms of the climate, we can get together through the emissions trading instrument. Where the Greens and the Union are very far apart is the question of whether you want to achieve individual behavior changes through bans or incentives, through regulatory law or a market economy.

Is there anything you could look for in the climate from the greens?

The Greens are pretty closed on the subject of climate, they have a concept and pursue it, even if it is not always consistent. We have to oppose the concept of the Greens with a coherent concept and show that we are also closed.