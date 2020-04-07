the-capitals-and-the-finish-in-flip-flops

The Deutschlandhalle groaned under the noise of ice hockey fans, although only a quarter of the aged arena was filled with spectators. The professionals of the Berlin Capitals came to the ice in the standing curve with their children on their hands and flip flops on their feet. The frustrated could be comforted. Shortly before, they had lost the crucial relegation game in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) against the Schwenninger Wild Wings. 5: 7. And with a fuselage. Several players had left the club before the relegation round, the team had not received a salary for two months.

April 7 2002 in the Deutschlandhalle was a farewell, the final of a demise with announcements. The end of an era. This Sunday the rest of the heart of West Berlin ice hockey was buried. Because whatever the clubs from the west of the city were called, they have stood for success for almost a century: Especially the 20 – former German ice hockey champion Berlin Ice Skate Club, then BSC Preussen and finally the Berlin Capitals.

Gunnar Leidborg, coach of the Capitals, said after the last game: “At least most of the players showed character – in contrast to some of the others here.” One of the players who held out until the end was Lorenz Funk junior, son of the sports director at the time, Lorenz Funk. The junior stood that season 60 times for the capitals on the ice. Funk remembers today: “The season was up and down. Often we players thought that it was over, but then it continued the next day. “

The club had its heyday, the big years in the ice rink on Jafféstrasse, 2002 long behind. In the 1980s, the Prussians had been number one in professional sports in western Berlin, even before the then third-division soccer team Hertha BSC, but now they have been in free fall under their new name Capitals for years.

It stood before the season 2001 / 2002 after the decision to demolish the hall on Jafféstraße, which had to make way for the exhibition center, the long-awaited move to the Deutschlandhalle by the club. But the joy was rather subdued, shortly before the start of the season in the DEL the highly indebted capital stood there without a license.

No fun at the job. Coach Gunnar Leidborg in the last game of the Capitals. Photo: Olaf Wagner / Imago

Main partner Egon Banghard was able to turn the lever at the last second, the entrepreneur from the real estate scene succeeded with the help of an old friend from the south, Dietmar Hopp. At Hopp, Banghard had appeared in despair. Hopp, partner at league competitor Adler Mannheim and patron of the still underclass football club TSG Hoffenheim, was said to help out.

Shortly before the season, the capitals got their license back from the DEL – their main partner had loosened eleven million marks. In the shadow of this triumph, Banghard found it easy to move to the agenda. As if nothing had happened, as if dozens of employees at Capitals had not waited in vain for months for their guaranteed remuneration. Sure, it was “a sad story,” said Banghard. But it was also sad for him, who already “15 Put billions of marks into the city. ”

Banghard promised“ a black zero ”for Capitals GmbH at the end of the season, and manager Olle Öst and sports director Lorenz Funk quickly became a team gathered together, which stumbled into the season with many defeats, but caught up in between, as Funk junior remembers: “The mood in the team was very good at the beginning. It was something special for me to be able to play again in the west of Berlin anyway. ”

Funk's father had won the ice skating club twice in the 1970s. Later he had helped build the Prussians, the west of Berlin was for a long time the only location besides the teams from North Rhine-Westphalia that could stand up to the clubs from the Bavarian ice hockey strongholds. To date, the ice skating club is the German record champion.

Many professionals went prematurely due to a lack of salaries in the last weeks of the season

There were no titles for the Prussians and the Capitals, in the last season the excellence was no more dream. The situation around the team became increasingly diffuse. Many self-proclaimed rescuers were thrown into the race by the increasingly overwhelmed Banghard. In the end, the team staggered towards the end of the season. “When our coach Leidborg spread bad mood, it was over,” recalls the player Lorenz Funk.

Many professionals joined early due to lack of salaries in the last weeks of the season In a game in Munich, the team was only able to step onto the ice thanks to guest players who were obliged to play overnight. The Capitals became the grubby child of the league. In the end there was the descent. But there were still ice hockey enthusiasts who saw failure that season as an opportunity. Under the new managing director Michael Wuscher, the restructuring of the indebted capital should be tackled. Instead of Bangard's promised “black zero”, the GmbH had 4.5 million euros at the end of the season in April 2002 Debt.

At the end descent. The Capitals (in white) lost their last game in the first division against Schwenningen 5: 7. Photo: Olaf Wagner / Imago

The renovation project failed. After 15 years, the club not only had to say goodbye to the top division , also the name Berlin Capitals was history. However, Lorenz Funk senior said: “It continues. In the second league or in the upper league. ”There was no license for the second league, after a year in the regional league and an advancement under the name Preussen in the third class with first-class dreams of re-promotion – until that was forbidden. The Deutschlandhalle was demolished.

Today, the Charlottenburg ice hockey is playing in a small new hall on Glockenturmstraße, under the name ECC Preussen. Currently in the fourth division, there are always dreams of more. But the DEL is, as of now, unreachable. It takes place today in Berlin in the arena at Ostbahnhof, with the polar bears, which after the political change were the smaller club in Berlin's ice hockey.

Today this is hardly imaginable. Whereby the sinking of the Capitals could find current parallels: 2002 nobody in the club at the time suspected which sad one Relevance would be April 7th. Even before the current crisis, many clubs in professional sports had no idea how difficult it would be to survive soon.