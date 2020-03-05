the-burden-of-an-olympic-victory

It all happened very quickly. From zero to a hundred. Until 2016 Jan Vandrey was not even in the senior national team of the German Canoe Association (DKV), when he was allowed to go to the Olympic Games. And in Rio, the Canadian KC Potsdam canoeist and his club colleague Sebastian Brendel even managed the sensational two-man victory over 1000 meters. “It was a moment that changed everything,” says Vandrey in retrospect. “But he didn't make it easier for me.”

2016 the Swede, who was born, presented himself well as a newcomer to the World Cup. But a starting place for the summer games was not certain at first. Only because of doping offenses by other canoeing nations did Vandrey move up briefly with Brendel in pairs. And suddenly the 1, 88 meter tall athlete stood together with the Canadier icon in the golden spotlight. “The attention was huge – and I enjoyed it,” he says. Vandrey celebrated the triumph extensively. He “took everything I could get”. Because he was “honest with myself”. “It was clear to me: Maybe it won't work again with such great success – but then I would like to have really savored one.”

In fact, it did not go as desired afterwards. “Also because sometimes the last percentage points were missing in training – I'm also honest.” He did win 2017 World Cup gold and 2019 -Silver, but only in the non-Olympic Canadier four, in which he 2018 also took fourth place in the world title fights. Vandrey was no longer able to compete internationally in the duo with triple Olympic champion Brendel, which was so beloved because Peter Kretschmer / Yul Oeltze always prevailed in the internal DKV comparison. “It annoys me that Basti and I have always been number two in our own country since Rio,” says the chief fire officer of the Brandenburg Fire Service Sports Promotion Group.

The light-heartedness was lost

This season he wanted to start a new attack. The foundation stone must be laid next month at the national sightings. The World Cup will then decide on the nomination for Tokyo in May. “The competition is tough,” says the Potsdam native. Kretschmer / Oeltze 2017 and 2018 each became world champions. Last year it was only enough to finish fourth in the World Cup. “We believe in our chance to be Germany's best,” says Vandrey.

The rapid rise of his protégé four years ago brought challenges, said trainer Ralph Welke. Suddenly everyone in Vandrey just saw the Olympic champion. “The expectations in training and competition were accordingly,” says the coach. If things didn't go smoothly, Vandrey came under criticism and had to justify why he wasn't among the top Olympic champions. “Before, everything was carefree for him, now he was always put to the test. That was difficult for him. ”At public events, Vandrey likes to give the comedian, the entertainer, who creates the mood with relaxed sayings. “Jan is also good for everyone in training. But the pressure has meanwhile made him a bit calmer, more thoughtful, “reports Welke.

But the right-wing paddler has developed personally through a lot of self-reflection. “He is much more mature than back then,” says the Canadier national coach from Potsdam. He also attests to Vandrey that the training content is now “more and better”. Nevertheless, the fight for the Olympic ticket would be “very, very difficult”. Only the one and two over 1000 meters are part of the program of the Summer Games for the Canadier men. “If we also had a foursome like the kayak, Jan would be right on schedule,” says Welke. “But unfortunately that's not how it is.” That is why Vandrey will need top performances. “I will give everything for it,” he confirms. And his trainer hopes: “2016 Jan surprised us all – 2020 we are happy to be surprised again.”

