the-bundesliga-wants-to-finish-the-season-as-planned

Despite possible ghost games due to the spread of the corona virus, the Bundesliga wants to end its season as planned by mid-May. “This is the only way for clubs and DFL to have planning security for the coming season despite difficult circumstances,” said Managing Director Christian Seifert, according to a message from the German Football League on Sunday. Ascenders and relegations as well as the participants for the international competitions would have to be determined in both divisions.

Health Minister Jens Spahn had previously recommended that events with more than 1000 To cancel participants for the time being. At the moment, this is still too timid from his point of view, the CDU politician said on Sunday to the German Press Agency.

Also games in the highest divisions in football, handball, ice hockey, basketball and volleyball could be affected

As before, the clubs would coordinate closely with the responsible authorities at the respective locations regarding the running of further match days, said Seifert. The DFL announced that it would hold a crisis meeting with the clubs at short notice. It was “a difficult situation,” said Seifert. Health is a top priority. “The goal must be to find the appropriate path between justified provision and excessive caution in different areas of life,” said the DFL boss.

Of the cancellations warned by Spahn, games could also be in the highest divisions in football, handball, ice hockey, basketball and volleyball. So far, league associations and clubs have always referred to the responsibility of the authorities and have so far avoided cancellations or games before empty.

The Bundesliga top game between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund also took place on Saturday in the immediate vicinity of the Heinsberg district most affected by the virus. 53 877 spectators were in the stadium. 550 People from the Heinsberg district made use of Gladbach's offer to get the ticket price reimbursed and not to come to the game. Already on Wednesday it will be played again in Mönchengladbach, then at the Rheinderby of the Bundesliga against 1. FC Köln.

The next week, several Bundesliga teams will play in the European Cup

It is also open under what circumstances the second division top game of VfB Stuttgart against Arminia Bielefeld will take place on Monday evening.

Spahn's recommendation could also have an impact on the upcoming European home games of the Bundesliga teams . RB Leipzig hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Tuesday. Eintracht Frankfurt will play FC Basel at home in the Europa League on Thursday, VfL Wolfsburg will host Shakhtar Donetsk. (dpa)