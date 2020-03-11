the-br-volleys-and-the-minus-business

Coronavirus also affects top sports. Games are postponed or canceled and fans have to stay away. It has now been particularly bitter for the BR Volleys. The schedule wanted the current German volleyball champions to play a home game against VfB Friedrichshafen this Sunday.

The games of the Berlin against the club from Lake Constance have been a highlight in the German volleyball calendar for decades. The game will also take place on Sunday, only there will be no spectators in the Max-Schmeling-Halle due to the corona virus.

“This is a big loss for us,” says Volleys manager Kaweh Niroomand on Wednesday. “With the proceeds from the ticketing and sponsorship money, that would have been the greatest income that we would have ever earned from a game.” Before empty ranks, however, the game becomes a minus business for the Berlin volleyball club, which has been the average across Europe in recent years had the most viewers.

For the Volleys there would also have been the possibility of playing the game in front of up to 1000 viewers. This would still meet the requirements of the Berlin health administration. “But for us this is not an ideal solution,” says Niroomand. “We want to be consistent and responsible. There is also a danger with 1000 people. ”In addition, you had to make a selection. “All in all, we therefore decided to play a ghost game.”

Difficult times are about to dawn

For the volleys, as for many other sports clubs, there are serious ones Dawn. Financial cuts are difficult to cope with, especially in sports in which the clubs in Germany have to squeeze their not too generous budget year after year. Especially in handball, basketball and – even more so – in volleyball, the TV money cannot even begin to absorb the ticketing and sponsorship proceeds.

So everyone involved now hopes that they can solve the crisis through this Get through the virus lightly. “If the ghost games went on for a long time, that would be bad,” says Niroomand. “In the worst case, we would have six top games in the Max-Schmeling in front of empty ranks in the playoffs.” Then not only would the audience revenue not be lost, but possibly also sponsorship money that booked exactly for these games.

So that things don't get that far, Niroomand wants to save time and extend the Bundesliga season. The 67 year old has in mind that the World Volleyball Federation (FIVB) cancels the Nations League scheduled for June. “Then we could let the league rest for a few weeks and finish playing it later.”

Whether the world association takes the interests of the clubs into account and defers its own, however, seems questionable. In the past, clubs and FIVB were often in a clinch. The clubs regularly complained about the crowded game calendar. But special circumstances require special measures. A targeted collaboration between clubs and associations could be a measure in volleyball.