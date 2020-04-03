the-boundless-greed-in-the-premier-league

Mesut Özil, a very fine but no longer outstanding footballer in the Premier League, is said to be around 400. 000 Earn euros at Arsenal. The same applies to some of his colleagues from England's top football league. For example, for the very good, but also not outstanding goalkeeper David de Gea from Manchester United. Incidentally, these are not annual or monthly salaries, but weekly salaries.

It is nothing new that things are changing somewhat on the island of Great Britain, especially in football. Nor is it surprising that football is morally malevolent where a lot of money is at stake.

Given the coronavirus epidemic with many infected and dead people in Great Britain, too, it is somewhat stunned, what was going on around the Premier League until Thursday evening.

Players continued to be paid, but not the non-football staff

While the players in the top leagues in Germany, Spain and Italy have long foregone wages on a large scale, the league could not agree with the British player union PFA on such a waiver. The PFA also did not agree to a cut because it suspected that the club owners would even want to make a profit in the crisis through personnel savings.

So weekly salaries of up to

. 000 euros over the table, while at the same time some clubs employ a large number of their non-football-playing and comparatively poorly paid staff transferred the compulsory vacation. There, employees receive a maximum monthly rate of 2850 paid by tax money from the state aid program

In view of the economic hardship of large parts of the British population, the process is a scandal in these times of crisis. After all, negotiations on a waiver of wages were negotiated again on Friday. There was talk of 25 percent drop in salary. Mesut Özil would then probably have to live with 300. 000 euros per week. This will help you make ends meet.