the-bike-is-calling!-the-asphalt-is-not-always

Technical progress does not stop at us cyclists either. Nevertheless: Real mountains and real wind still feel different.

by MICHAEL WIEDERSICH

The subject of e-sports is now omnipresent even among ambitious cyclists. Modern people “tweak”, do “indoor cycling”, sweat in the “pain cave”. The crowd of those who improve their fitness on the racing bike at home is steadily increasing. When it is dark outside, you can still indulge in your hobby. And there is no danger of being overlooked by a driver in traffic. This year there will even be a virtual world championship of the UCI world cycling association for the first time. But that wasn't always the case.

Back then, in the analogue period, when the winters were still long and cold and the computers were as big as Closets were, cycling in the four walls was a joy-free affair. Your own racing bike was placed on a frame consisting of three wheels. Then it took a little skill, overcoming and a good sense of balance to be able to hold onto it permanently.

It was important, in any case to keep the rollers moving. Of course there was also a bracket, but everyone who kept something on himself drove without this aid.

When you finally got the basic course had successfully completed roller-skating training for two hours or more was not a real pleasure. At the latest after 15 minutes the sweat poured and the seat turned dead. If you didn't want to stare at the wall all the time, turn on the TV and let yourself be taken by series, films or The best way to motivate a cycling transmission to longer training sessions.

In addition to being boring, roller-skating was one thing above all, and quite loud. The melange of the roll noise when pedaling and the television set to far above room volume was sometimes a real hardness test for the tolerance threshold of the neighbors. Between November and February, training on the roll was only used by particularly ambitious racing drivers.

But of course, technical progress is also ahead of us Cyclists do not stop. The latest craze are ergo trainers, some of which are reminiscent of an Imperial Shuttle from Star Wars. Your own racing bike is clamped there without the rear wheel, and off you go on a wild ride. If you are looking for a challenge, go for a training session with like-minded people in virtual worlds or take part in bike races. On gradients, the braking performance of the mountain is automatically simulated, and when you drive over cobblestones you notice a slight shake. The training is no longer just sweaty, but also demanding.

Of course, I also went with the times and call them Utensils my property. When it storms and rains outside, I'm drawn to the Ergo-Trainer. Equipped with a laptop, tablet and projector, I set up my personal training center in the wifi-optimized basement. Fans are also mandatory. They provide the heated body with a little cooling.