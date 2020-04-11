World
The bike is calling! The asphalt is not always
Spreeradweg:
Environmentalists protest against asphalting
Planning for the new major Berlin airport began 1992. At the time, the idea for a continuous cycle path from Charlottenburg to Spandau was already eleven years old. The district of Spandau had the 1981 initiated at that time, the Spreeradweg would finally reach the mouth of the Havel and elegantly connect the Spandau district for cyclists to Berlin's city center.
Daily mirror | Jörn Hasselmann
The bike is calling!
Bicycle lobby demands: More cycle paths and speed 30 for cars in corona crisis
ADFC and BUND are committed to temporary restrictions on car traffic so that cyclists and pedestrians can comply with the distance rules
Although people too Should stay at home and the streets of Berlin are currently relatively empty, bicycle and pedestrian associations are demanding more bike paths and a restriction of car traffic during the Corona crisis.
Now new bike paths and more space for pedestrians would have to be created quickly for the transition, speed was also necessary 30 for cars on main roads, the bicycle lobby association ADFC, the environmental association BUND and other associations asked on Tuesday in one open letter to the Senate and the boroughs.
The reason given was that only in this way could cyclists and pedestrians comply with the distance rules and cover their routes as contagiously as possible. (dpa)
ADFC causes confusion and lack of understanding
By Michael Wiedersich
In the Berlin cycling community, the press information from the ADFC cited in the entry above caused confusion and incomprehension on Sunday (see https: // www.adfc.de/pressemitteilung/ostern-corona-adfc-raet-von-langen-radtouren-ab/). It was about the opinion expressed by ADFC legal adviser Roland Huhn that long bike tours are not desired and that extensive cycling should no longer take place outdoors. But is that correct?
The current version of the “Regulation for the containment of the corona virus in Berlin” regulates what reasons there may be that allow you to leave the apartment. There it says, among other things, that “sport and exercise in the fresh air, alone, with members of your own household or with another person, without any other group formation, is allowed.” There is neither a spatial nor a temporal limitation of the sporting activity The same applies to sports and exercise in the fresh air also for Brandenburg, which is why the ADFC recommendation is not clear.
Here again the corresponding regulations for reading:
For Berlin:
https://www.berlin.de/corona/massnahm/verordnung/#headline_1_ 12
For Brandenburg:
https://bravors.brandenburg.de/verordnung/sars_cov_2_eindv#4, here part 3, § 11, (3), 2 . i.)
ADFC advises against cycling tours
Even if Easter and nice weather are just around the corner: Cyclists are better off doing long tours outdoors or cycling training in the wake of the corona pandemic.
Necessary trips to work or to shop – many use this in corona virus times her bike. This is also allowed in all federal states, reports the General German Bicycle Club (ADFC).
According to its legal opinion, a small group of houses should also be owned the permitted workload if you do it alone, in pairs or with your family members. But long tours by bike or extensive cycling outdoors should no longer take place.
On the bike tour for some fresh air and exercise you should but do not go to any popular destinations or routes. There it will be particularly difficult to keep the distances between people. And cyclists should now also have an ID document with them to be able to prove their place of residence, advises Roland Huhn, ADFC legal adviser. (dpa)
How a bike keeps me a bit of freedom
When the corona crisis escalates , our author thinks one thing at a time: I need a bike before the shops close. The story of a relief.
By Caspar Schwietering
The tires slap on the asphalt. They are perfectly inflated. The power is ideally transferred to the road. With every kick I get far. A feeling of happiness spreads in me. A feeling that I had actually postponed indefinitely. My bike was stolen from me over the years. When I came back to Berlin on New Year's Day and entered my back yard in Neukölln, I saw from the corner of my eye that something was wrong. My bright orange bike was gone. A shock.
I crossed the Alps with this bike, was in Bohemian Switzerland, in the Giant Mountains and in the Sudetes. I mourned the next few weeks, I just didn't want to replace it. I would no longer park a new expensive bike here. I would leave this house first, move in with my girlfriend and then I would go to the bike dealer. Plans from another time.
For me on Wednesday, the 11. March, everything changed.
Read more here .
And if necessary the ergotrainer helps
Our columnist is also from the Corona Crisis affected. But cycling could help – and that gives him hope .
By Michael Widerich
Today, this is also an exception to the coronavirus pandemic. This nasty virus is literally taking your breath away from almost the whole world. Of course, the common cyclist is also affected.
The cancellations of the famous spring races in Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands are probably still that slightest problem for cycling fans. When you're in quarantine, you can't even watch cycling on TV. The virus knows no borders. Perhaps the spring classics will at least become autumn classics due to successful postponements. And those who have a great longing can comfort themselves with records of epic races from the past.
Continue reading…
Cycle away the corona virus – at least a little –
A lot will depend on it to flatten the infection curve now. Which means of transport Berliners now use could play an important role.
By Richard Friebe
Riding a bike is considered healthy. Because of the movement. But maybe cycling was never as healthy as it is today – or would it be if more people would do it.
However, the reason for this would be more likely not movement, but the prevention of movement – namely that of the corona virus.
The reasoning is simple, or triple: Whoever rides a bicycle is riding not in public transport. Firstly, he or she has a much lower risk than catching a respiratory virus there.
Secondly, there are cyclists who may not sick, but already infected, then there is no risk of infection for those who cannot or do not want to do otherwise and still travel by public transport.
In buses and trains it gets less tight
Thirdly, it becomes less cramped in buses and train carriages, which limits the freedom of movement for the virus. Because the less closely you are with the fewer people in a room, the less likely it is to be transmitted. This is not only because of the greater decency, but also because there are fewer infected people in a car on average.
“Bicycle for everyone who is able, ”is a simple intervention, has that triple effect and is therefore“ probably highly effective, ”says the epidemiologist and former head of the German Cochrane Center in Freiburg, Gerd Antes. He was “completely incomprehensible, why it is not constantly driven into the heads.”
There is more here
About the sense and nonsense of analysis tools
Our columnist has a tendency to self-optimization when it comes to cycling and health – but of course only a tiny bit! Click here for the column “Abgefahren” with Michael Wiedersich.
Friedrichstrasse becomes car-free
Friedrichstrasse remains from the beginning of June to the end of November Reserved for pedestrians and cyclists. That is twice as long as originally planned. More in the text by my colleague Stefan Jacobs.
Daily mirror | Stefan Jacobs
Highway to Hellersdorf
What is the name of the new cycle expressway?
By Ingo Salmen
38 kilometers of bike path from 2024: The Senate is looking for a name for the new route to Marzahn-Hellersdorf. Your ideas, please!
This is a great project, what the Senate Department of Administration did: 38 kilometers, the quick bike connection from Spandau through the city center to the subway station Hönow should be long, 13 kilometers of it will be through Lichtenberg and Marzahn-Hellersdorf to lead.
“This creates a the longest fast cycling connections in Germany, “said State Secretary for Transport Ingmar Streese (Greens). Above all, it should connect residential and working quarters and be a convenient route to the center, on which pedals are slowed down as little as possible. The preferred route is based on these requirements.
The Senate is now looking for a name for the route in the east. Well, that can't be that difficult. We can think of something. “Highway to Hellersdorf” for example (thanks, BVG advertising!), Maybe also “Spandau-Marzahn-Magistrale” or simply: “transit route”?
Do you have an idea? Send us your email your suggestions to the Tagesspiegel newsletter for Marzahn-Hellersdorf – we will also forward you to the traffic administration. And don't think too small: at the Hönow underground station there is a connection to the Europaradweg R1 and thus to St. Petersburg.
To the entire article by Ingo Salmen and the graphics:
This is a great project, which the Senate Department of Transport got there: 38 kilometers should be Quick cycle connection from Spandau through the city center to the Hönow underground station, 13 Kilometers of it will lead through Lichtenberg and Marzahn-Hellersdorf. “This creates one of the longest fast cycling connections in Germany,” said State Secretary for Transport Ingmar Streese (Greens).
Daily mirror | Ingo Salmen
What safe bike paths can look like
In Berlin, almost three kilometers are more protected Cycle paths ready – painted green and polled. What are they good for? Food for thought from all over the world.
In June Berlin's mobility law will be two years old. The road map for a safe bicycle city has so far not reached the streets. Rather, bad accidents give reason to rethink cycling in everyday life. People are hit on the bike with shocking regularity and seriously injured. Five cyclists have already died this year.
has just under three kilometers of the promised protected cycle paths the Senate should be ready by February, but with these few visible results of the new policy, some questions arise.
Read more here
Indoorcycling – You can also overdo it!
Technical progress does not stop at us cyclists either. Nevertheless: Real mountains and real wind still feel different.
by MICHAEL WIEDERSICH
The subject of e-sports is now omnipresent even among ambitious cyclists. Modern people “tweak”, do “indoor cycling”, sweat in the “pain cave”. The crowd of those who improve their fitness on the racing bike at home is steadily increasing. When it is dark outside, you can still indulge in your hobby. And there is no danger of being overlooked by a driver in traffic. This year there will even be a virtual world championship of the UCI world cycling association for the first time. But that wasn't always the case.
Back then, in the analogue period, when the winters were still long and cold and the computers were as big as Closets were, cycling in the four walls was a joy-free affair. Your own racing bike was placed on a frame consisting of three wheels. Then it took a little skill, overcoming and a good sense of balance to be able to hold onto it permanently.
It was important, in any case to keep the rollers moving. Of course there was also a bracket, but everyone who kept something on himself drove without this aid.
When you finally got the basic course had successfully completed roller-skating training for two hours or more was not a real pleasure. At the latest after 15 minutes the sweat poured and the seat turned dead. If you didn't want to stare at the wall all the time, turn on the TV and let yourself be taken by series, films or The best way to motivate a cycling transmission to longer training sessions.
In addition to being boring, roller-skating was one thing above all, and quite loud. The melange of the roll noise when pedaling and the television set to far above room volume was sometimes a real hardness test for the tolerance threshold of the neighbors. Between November and February, training on the roll was only used by particularly ambitious racing drivers.
But of course, technical progress is also ahead of us Cyclists do not stop. The latest craze are ergo trainers, some of which are reminiscent of an Imperial Shuttle from Star Wars. Your own racing bike is clamped there without the rear wheel, and off you go on a wild ride. If you are looking for a challenge, go for a training session with like-minded people in virtual worlds or take part in bike races. On gradients, the braking performance of the mountain is automatically simulated, and when you drive over cobblestones you notice a slight shake. The training is no longer just sweaty, but also demanding.
Of course, I also went with the times and call them Utensils my property. When it storms and rains outside, I'm drawn to the Ergo-Trainer. Equipped with a laptop, tablet and projector, I set up my personal training center in the wifi-optimized basement. Fans are also mandatory. They provide the heated body with a little cooling.
Police protect cyclists
With special checks of parked wheel tracks and dangerously turning cars, the Berlin police try to help drivers sensitize.
Daily mirror | Jörn Hasselmann
Pankow plans new bike roads up to 2023
Do you live in Pankow? Then you could soon be a resident of a bicycle street. Especially in city locations, they should now be set up – we have the list.
How to cycle safer
There are a lot of accessories that the To increase the safety of cyclists on the road. But not everything makes sense – and some things are even forbidden.
A monster stipulates what makes a bicycle fit for the road: the Road Traffic Licensing Regulations, or StVZO for short. It says that, for example, a “light-colored bell” must be installed or, in addition to lighting and “two brakes acting independently of one another, also various reflectors.
Business around the bike is booming, the variety of models is increasing and that of accessories with more and more safety features. Thus, turn-on turn signals for the back of the hand appear on the net, which are supposed to serve as direction indicators like blinking gloves or small rear-view mirrors, which fit on the forearm like a fitness bracelet. “For me, a lot of what you can get is gimmicky,” says David Koßmann from the Pressdienst-Fahrrad (pd-f). Much can make cycling safer.
As a small all-rounder, manufacturer Livall markets the BH 51 M Neo (approx. 170 Euro). Illuminated all around, for example, it can blink. To indicate the direction of travel via LEDs on the back, simply press a button on the handlebar remote control. Built-in speakers reproduce navigation announcements, music or calls from the cell phone. When braking, the rear light on the helmet lights up brighter.
A similar product is the Lumos helmet (approx. 250 Euro) from the USA with customizable matrix taillight, which can also be used as a direction indicator. Even the backpack with direction indicator is already available – from Roadwarez (approx. 230 Euro).
Such helmets can also weaken dangerous rotational forces.
Trek Marketing Manager Guido Anderwert
The helmet companies emphasize a certified protective function of their products. Trek-Bontrager wants to have improved them again with a newly developed honeycomb structure inside the helmet, called WaveCel. “Such helmets are not only able to absorb the straight-line impact energy in the event of a fall, but can also weaken dangerous rotational forces,” says Trek Marketing Manager Guido Anderwert. The WaveCel helmets (from 150 Euro) would offer greater protection against concussion.
Many products are real light miracles. Laser light reflectors are a kind of modern variant of the old fold-out pennant for the luggage rack, says Koßmann, “an attention gadget.” The often compact parts are fixed to the rear of the bike and project lines onto the floor to provide a safe space for the cyclist on the road to mark. Several manufacturers offer such laser projectors.
In general, battery-operated lighting systems can now be used on all bicycles. However, all the illuminants attached need a test number consisting of a wavy line, the letter “K” and a sequence of numbers. “If the bike is not properly equipped and traffic safety is significantly impaired, there is a risk of fines,” informs the Allgemeine Deutsche Fahrrad-Club (ADFC) on its website – in violent cases up to 80 euros and a point in Flensburg.
Caution is advised with turn signals that are fixed to the bike, such as the Winglights from Cycl (from 20 Euros), which are inserted into the ends of the handlebar, or displays for the seat tube. Turn signals are only allowed on multi-lane bicycles, for example recumbent tricycles. But “additional lighting on the helmet, backpack or bags is allowed and may also flash”, says the pd-f.
Legally speaking, reflector surfaces on cycling clothing, leg warmers, overshoes or backpacks do not replace the prescribed reflectors, but they can be similar or have better function. With the Commuter Daypack from Ortlieb (approx. 200 Euro) an all-around reflective yarn over a large area for good visibility in the dark. Another fully reflective backpack is the Luminant Bag from Oak 25 (approx . 130 Euro).
One of the accessories that should prevent accidents is the Trigger Bell (approx. 12 Euro), which enables simultaneous ringing and braking with one hand movement and is intended to shorten the braking distance. Or Garmin's distance radar, which shows traffic on the rear of the handlebar display or compatible bike computer.
Even a cell phone holder, such as Quad Lock or brass beater in the program increases safety. Because holding and using the devices while driving carries risks like in a car – and is prohibited.
The Livall helmet mentioned at the beginning can also make an emergency call. Such functions are provided by special sensors that register movement, inclination, acceleration and falls. Appropriate technology is also used by the Hövding airbag helmet or the B'Safe airbag vest from the Helite brand (approx. 690 Euro). In the event of an accident, the air cushion of the vest should inflate at lightning speed and protect the upper body from the impact energy.
Half e-bike, half plane
It looks like you're pedaling across the water with a bike. A futuristic vehicle comes from New Zealand, the “Hydrofoil Bike”. Behind it is the inventor Guy Howard-Willis. He is said to have had a dream: to cycle between the dolphins in the sea. Together with the bike designer Rolando Alonzo, he further developed the idea.
After eight years with prototypes and various models, there is the water bike too to buy. The minimalist wheel with wings and propeller is almost half an e-bike, half an airplane. It lifts out of the water while pedaling. The glide is reminiscent of the boats at the “America's Cup”.
According to the manufacturer, the bike can be used in lakes, rivers and at sea. “It takes some practice and discipline, much like cycling,” explains Howard-Willis. In other words: First you fall into the water, as can be seen in a video. The whole thing costs a multiple of normal bikes: In Europe around 6600 Euro . It should be delivered from April, the first batches are already sold out according to the manufacturer's website. (dpa / LL)
The weather, a topic in itself
Our columnist is committed to a pronounced rain allergy. Nevertheless, it can sometimes not be prevented that he gets wet on the bike. That's why he provides.
All year round under power
With these tips you can safely get through the winter on the e-bike.
Despite the cold, ice and snow: more and more people use the bike in winter . This also applies to electric bikes. Basically there is nothing to be said against cycling at freezing temperatures. On the contrary, and with these tips you can also get through the winter on an e-bike.
Be especially careful when starting off
What The same applies to motorists, and cyclists should not neglect either: road conditions in winter are sometimes tricky and require an appropriate driving style. Especially when starting off, the motor support on a damp or icy road can cause the driven wheel to slip faster, says René Filippek from Allgemeine Deutsche Fahrrad Club (ADFC). “Careful starting is particularly important here – possibly even with the engine switched off.”
In addition, the speed should be reduced will. Because pedelecs can generally be accelerated and braked more powerfully by the motor support. “This is not a good idea in winter and can lead to falls more quickly,” says Filippek. A defensive and forward-looking driving style with a well-dosed brake is therefore even more important in the cold season.
Meanwhile there is also ABS for e-bikes
Technical support can be provided by an anti-lock braking system (ABS), which is now also available for e-bikes. “The control unit of the anti-lock braking system is located on the front of the handlebar and works in a similar way to that of motorcycles: it regulates the braking force in slippery road conditions,” explains Tamara Winograd from Bosch. According to a study by Bosch accident research, 29 percent of all accidents with pedelecs are prevented, if all e-bikes were equipped with ABS.
diving suit for the battery
The heart of the electric bike is the electric motor and battery. So that enough electricity is available for the journey, the motto for the winter is: keep warm. “Because an e-bike battery is sensitive to temperature and can therefore lose capacity, it should always be kept at room temperature and only used again shortly before the next trip,” advises Winograd. The battery should also be charged better in the warmer living room than in the cold garage, because this way the full battery capacity can be used and the optimal service life is preserved.
The “comfortable temperature” of an e-bike battery is between 10 to 25 Degree. In order to get close to this temperature range even in winter, David Koßmann from the Press Service Fahrrad (pd-f) recommends the use of a good protective cover, such as that in weatherproof neoprene quality for around 20 euros there. “With these protective covers, you can protect the battery from dirt and moisture and help it to reach and maintain the ideal operating temperature.” In this way, the loss of capacity can be reduced at least a good bit. Neoprene protectors are also available for the bare contacts of the battery holder, good when parking or transporting the bike with the battery removed.
The following applies to the engine: less is more
When it comes to engine support, a gear should be shifted down in winter. “For reasons of traction alone, it is not recommended to start in turbo mode. Moderate support also saves electricity, which in turn also benefits the range, ”says Koßmann. Most electric bikes have their motor in the middle, which is less problematic for traction. Pedelecs with a front hub motor in particular should only be used with extreme caution on slippery and slippery surfaces.
With less Pressure and special tires
You are also safer in winter when the saddle is set a little lower. Because if you slip, your feet will be on the floor faster. However, if you drive many kilometers in winter, you risk knee problems – and because of the routine, you usually do not need this measure. Another tip from the specialist: slightly reduce the air pressure in the tire. “This ensures a larger contact area and more grip on the road,” says Filippek. However, the minimum pressure specified on the side of the tire should not be fallen below.
In addition, winter tires for pedelecs are a good way to increase driving safety. Here Koßmann has the same recommendation as for motorists: O to O, i.e. October to Easter. “The winter tires have a coarser profile and, above all, have a cold-resistant rubber compound. On a regular e-bike up to 25 km / h are too Spike tires allowed. ”However, it is not easy to replace the tires or complete wheels, as pedelecs fall under the machine directive, according to which many parts must be certified by the manufacturer as suitable for e-bikes. It is therefore advisable to always consult a specialist workshop when changing tires.
Exercise and care are better
Experts especially advise casual riders to undertake safety training on the e-bike in any case. “Cyclists can gain a lot more safety and self-confidence through such technical courses,” says Koßmann. If the first snow falls, it is also helpful to do a trial round in a in the traffic-calmed area.
Incidentally, the care of the e-bike is particularly important in winter. If the bike is wet and heavily soiled after riding on winter roads, it is essential to remove mud and salt residues with water, the ADFC recommends. The bike should then be parked in a dry and warm place. (Claudius Lüder, dpa)