the-biggest-attraction-in-the-history-of-hertha-bsc

Last season, when he was still Hertha BSC coach, Pal Dardai once indulged in superlatives. It was Marko Grujic, the loan player from Liverpool FC. Since he had been with Hertha for more than 20 years, Dardai said, he had seen no better midfielder in this club than Marko Grujic.

And what about Marcelinho? Dardai was then asked.

Marcelinho, actually Marcelo dos Santos Paraibo, got from 2001 to 2006 played for Hertha BSC. In 155 Bundesliga appearances, he scored 65 goals, more than any other Hertha player at that time. Marcelinho was numbered 10, he was the playmaker of the Berlin Bundesliga club. Or not? “He was more of a striker than a midfielder,” said Pal Dardai.

It was in Tagesspiegel when the first rumors came in April 2001, that Hertha could sign the Brazilian: “Marcelinho, 25 years old and 1, 74 m tall, is a striker. ”Shortly afterwards, the left foot was committed as a potential left winger, but slipped more and more into the role of the tens.

Marcelinho was above all a free spirit

Midfield player? Striker? Marcelinho was above all a free spirit, on and next to the soccer field. And so he just took the freedom to keep playing. Yes, also because he had to keep playing for financial reasons, but above all because he wanted to.

But now, almost exactly three years after his official farewell game in the Berlin Olympic Stadium, it is probably really over. Two months before his 45. Birthday, after a total of 29 years in professional football, Marcelinho played his last game for Desportiva Perilima in the regional championship of the Brazilian state of Paraiba against CSP Joao Pessoa on Sunday . In the future, he will work as an assistant coach for his previous club.

Marcelinho has played for more than twenty clubs in his long career, but he is identified with none as much as with Hertha BSC. He stands for a better footballing time when Hertha seemed to be a real number in German football, when qualifying for a European competition was the rule and not the exception – thanks in particular to Marcelinho and his goals.

The Brazilian nibbled the free kicks exactly into the corner with almost frightening precision, he hit volley and once from the center circle. No one played more joyfully, no more spectacular. Because of Marcelinho, children have become Hertha fans.

The Brazilian always just wanted to play football – that was his greatest strength and perhaps his greatest weakness at the same time. Marcelinho was an instinct footballer; someone who didn't care about training plans or walking routes – and who often played his own game.

Shrill hairstyles, wild parties – that too was Marcelinho

In his time in Berlin, Marcelinho celebrated carnival until half past four in the morning – after the team just finished the Uefa Cup was eliminated. He drove drunk over the Kaiserdamm – at 120 kilometers per hour. He slapped Captain Arne Friedrich in the face because he had put him on the defensive – and the next day was half an hour late for training as a sign of remorse. He often did not come on Sundays because he had reported sick. Or he brought his two children with him, who romped around on the training ground.

In the summer 2006 Marcelinho moved from Hertha BSC to Trabzonspor in Turkey. He had previously expressed very clearly and not too subtly that he was tired of his previous club: Marcelinho returned to Berlin from his summer vacation in Brazil at the time, ten days late. And so there was some relief in the disappointment with his departure. “The heart says: It gave us great moments. Nobody has forgotten here, ”said Hertha's then manager, Dieter Hoeneß. “But he also had big problems. Rationally there was no other decision. “

After half a year he was back in the Bundesliga

Even after his time in Berlin it was seldom quiet and boring with Marcelinho. In Trabzon, he only endured half a year before moving back to the Bundesliga – to VfL Wolfsburg. Even from distant Brazil, stories came up again and again that had nothing to do with his gifted left foot. Marcelinho was just able to avert a sentence of 30 days for outstanding alimony. The allegation of rape against him turned out to be a lie and ultimately unsuccessful attempt at blackmail.

The shrill hairstyles, the wild parties, the extravagant life – this is what Marcelinho identified. And yet he deserves to be remembered above all as an extravagant footballer.

