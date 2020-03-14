the-big-whine-of-the-bundesliga

Rudi Völler's famous speech about cheese-rubbish-shit 2003 is not only extremely entertaining. It even turns out to be quite prophetic. The fact that Völler, as team manager of the German national soccer team, complained that “a still lower low” was still being diagnosed, almost reads like a description of the current situation.

Because it is just two weeks that a large coalition of television stations and officials located German football at a new low because in the stadium of TSG Hoffenheim there were posters in the bend with the fans of FC Bayern Munich. Past. In the meantime, football has already arrived “in the greatest crisis in its history”. At least, that's how Hans-Joachim Watzke, the managing director of Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, put it. And he expressly did not mean the constant dilation of the football functionary caste in times of Corona.

On Friday afternoon, the Presidium of the German Football League announced after long hesitation and hesitation that the upcoming two match days in the First and second division will be suspended for now. This was a decision that had to be respected, Watzke said, “regardless of the fact that there would have been other approaches”.

The strategy of the DFL: Rumble, play for time, adjourn

Oh! And what approaches should that have been, please? That German football, despite the corona virus, continues largely as if nothing had happened? That games take place while public life is coming to a standstill across the country?

How far do you have to be from normal life to take such a step seriously?

“Professional football is at the end of the day also about finances, ”said Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. As CEO of FC Bayern Munich, Rummenigge is something like the natural opponent of Hans-Joachim Watzke; in times of need, however, he now turns out to be his brother in spirit. “There is still a high payment from TV broadcasters. If this payment were not made, it would be expected that at least many small and medium-sized clubs would face financial problems, ”said Bayern's chief executive. “There is a large three-digit million amount in the fire for the entire league. This must be considered.”

Yes, professional football is an industry in which, by the way, not only millionaires work, but – in fan shops or branch offices – also normal employees. And yes, it is legitimate that the Bundesliga also thinks about its own interests, that it worries about the continued existence of its existence – just as an infinite number of companies and employers in Germany and all over the world are doing these days and weeks. Have to do. Is the impression wrong? Or is there really no one to hear such a loud wail as from professional football?

In any case, professional football has not left a good impression lately: has been playing around and playing for time, postponing decisions and, above all, keeping an eye on his finances, television contracts and audience revenue, and not the big picture. A little more empathy in the times of Corona, a little more insight into social needs and a little less striving for profit – that would have been good for this industry, which sees itself as the last campfire of our society.

Constant growth as the natural law of professional football

In this context you only have to remind Dirk Zingler: The President of the 1st FC Union A few days ago, Berlin threatened to claim damages in the event that the health authorities would not allow spectators for the home game against Bayern.

Professional football is experiencing a situation that it apparently no longer knows and which is perhaps why it makes him react so awkwardly to the challenges of the crisis. It's called: entrepreneurial risk. What is that? Asks professional football, for whom there has been only one direction in recent years: upwards. Constant growth has been declared the natural law of football, and the knowledge that there can be setbacks in economic life, even through no fault of one's own, due to force majeure, has apparently been lost.

The last crisis that German football has experienced was more than a decade and a half ago. In the year 2002 the empire of the media entrepreneur Leo Kirch crashed. As a result, the Bundesliga suddenly lacked a few hundred million euros in television money, at that time there was talk of an existential crisis. Since they have been overcome, however, the Bundesliga has more or less put one sales record after the other. Professional football boasts of its growth rates that other industries do not even dare to dream of. Economic dents, financial crises, even real crashes? He doesn't know. Not for a long time.

The alarmist statements made by leading officials such as Watzke and Rummenigge show that professional football apparently no longer has a worst-case scenario, as it did in the first years after Kirch Crisis was the case. You have to be able to afford something like that. Football obviously can't at the moment.