the-berlin-polar-bears-make-you-want-more

At the 29. September was the big ice hockey world in the arena at Ostbahnhof. The polar bears received the Chicago Blackhawks from the National Hockey League (NHL) for the test game. At 1: 2, the Berliners did well, even though they had somewhat failed to start the season in the domestic German ice hockey league (DEL) Ranks for coach Serge Aubin, who were directed to sports director Stephane Richer. Another epidemic season like that in the season 2018 / 19 the club could not have endured without further ado.

The Berlin polar bears win easily and easily

A little more than five months later, the small ice hockey province from Schwenningen was a guest on Tuesday evening. The Wild Wings, table bottom of the DEL, came to Berlin-Friedrichshain to make up for the league game, which was originally on that 29. September should take place.

The polar bears won in front of 9511 spectators by hitting twice Leonhard Pföderl, Austin Ortega, Landon Ferraro and Lukas Reichel loose and easy 5: 1 (1: 0, 4: 0, 0: 1). Thanks to the three points, they are fourth and secure the home advantage in the play-off quarter-finals. The first goal of the season has been reached, and Corona wants it to be the last success report this season.

“We want to make Berlin proud” and “Many people will be surprised at how good our talents are are ”, had the new coach Aubin before the start of the season 2019 / 20 said, and both have at least partially succeeded. In fact, the spectators not only flock to the large arena in droves, they also do so with pleasure.

Best entertainment: The Berlin polar bears regularly fill their arena. Photo: Andreas Gora / dpa

The entertainment program that the polar bears mostly offered to their fans in recent months was quite impressive. Except for Bremerhaven, every team was defeated at least once in the main round at home, and the Fischtown Pinguins come to the 52 on Sunday afternoon. and the last game before the play-offs to Berlin again.

The young talents were indeed surprising – but ultimately so many were not deployed. First of all, of course, here is Lukas Reichel, who with his 17 years the interest of many scouts from the NHL has drawn in and who also liked it again on Tuesday evening. Sebastian Streu also got stuck in the team and was even able to look forward to a first international match including goal in February.

The situation regarding the position of the goalie has finally calmed down. Justin Pogge has been consistently solid for a few weeks now and is number one that Berliners can count on in the crucial weeks of the season.

In the upcoming play-offs, which are on 17. Starting in March with a home game, the polar bears will most likely encounter either the Düsseldorfer EG or the Fischtown Pinguins. Then the Berliners for their top scorer Marcel Noebels will have to put at least a shovel over the game against weak Schwenninger. They can be trusted, and that is definitely good news after the messed up pre-season.