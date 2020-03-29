World
The beard stays on! PC Labrie extended
The beard stays on! Labrie stays
He was not only popular with fans and colleagues, but also convinced on the ice. And because currently no German player wants to become Florian Busch's successor in terms of entertainment value, the 33 year old Canadian PC Labrie (20 Points in 51 Play) also deserves the new contract. So, for another year in Berlin. Polar Bear Sports Director Stéphane Richer says: “PC has not only brought us a good deal further with its gates and its presence, but also on the ice.”
The best player of the season is … MARCEL NOEBELS!
The DEL Gala is running, but the result is already there. Marcel Noebels has been elected MVP of the league, and he is also striker of the year. Maybe that's a little consolation given the abrupt end of the season. By the way: the future Berlin Mathias Niederberger was chosen as the best goalkeeper. Congratulation!
Marcel Noebels den @Eisbaeren_B was at the EISHOCKEY GALA 2020 as “striker of the year” 2020 excellent. With 49 points, Noebels was the clever fit top scorer of the capitals and fourth best point collector of the #DEL. #gala #rule #awards
– German Ice Hockey League on Twitter (@deloffiziell) https://twitter.com/DELoffiziell/status/1243968516648243201
Will Marcel Noebels be elected MVP today?
At least he should have chances if the Awards for the season. Today, 19 clock is ready. Whereby, the DEL gala ends a little differently today:
This has never been done before. The annual DEL ice hockey gala will take place on the Internet as a digital highlight this year. On Saturday (28. 03.) from 19. 00 o'clock the best players and the coach of the season will be honored live via Instagram. More: 👉 https://t.co/uUhlLBDTrZ 👈
– German Ice Hockey League on Twitter (@deloffiziell) https://twitter.com/DELoffiziell/status/1241012982706036739
Sheppard leaves the polar bears … towards Cologne
This is a bitter loss for them Berliner, because Sheppard was again one of the top performers last season. He harmonized magnificently in the series with Marcel Noebels and Leo Pföderl, so now he is going west, in Cologne he should have a contract with his old coach Uwe Krupp until 2022 receive:
We didn't care, James Sheppard! Thank you for the one or the other goal, the one or the other check, cool songs on the guitar and funny trashtalk with the opponent. You'll forgive us if we don't wish you too much success … #ebb @jimmysheppard 15
– Eisbären Berlin on Twitter (@eisbaeren_b) https://twitter.com/Eisbaeren_B/status/1243489724700000257
Two entrances from Bremerhaven –
Polar bears bring Norwegian Espeland and experienced German Striker Zengerle
The Eisbären Berlin confirm the commitment of defender Stefan Espeland and striker Mark Zengerle. Both come from Bremerhaven, but Espeland actually has a Norwegian passport and therefore plays as a foreigner. The American Zengerle, on the other hand, is German, uh, and does not fall under the quota. This creates space for a German player in the Fischtown Pinguins squad. All young players from Bremerhaven will be happy to have this opportunity.
There are official quotes from the polar bears. “Espeland is a defender who fits the polar bears with very good offensive abilities both in game setup and on the blue line,” says polar bear sports director Stéphane Richer. “Zengerle is a very talented, versatile striker, good playmaker and bully player.”
Fan sheet – at least that moves
There is no play- offs and also not the permission to meet in a cozy round to analyze the victory – but of course there is hope that the fan arch at the new location can be inaugurated accordingly at some point:
Interview with Peter John Lee
“The main thing is that we are all healthy”
We spoke to the managing director about the current situation:
Peter John Lee, 64, has been 1995 at the Eisbären Berlin. First he played as a striker for the club from the German Ice Hockey League (DEL). He later worked as a trainer and manager. The Canadian-born Canadian is now the managing director of the Berlin club.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
It's quick with the team planning
In addition to captain André Rankel will also leave at least five other players the polar bears after the canceled season. Louis-Marc Aubry, Florian Kettemer and the three goalkeepers Sebastian Dahm, Marvin Cüpper and Justin Pogge say goodbye, as the polar bears announced on Friday. PC Labrie, Landon Ferraro, James Sheppard and Vincent Hessler currently have no ongoing contract with the Berliners, but there are still negotiations with the quartet about further cooperation. How the career of the 17 Years old talent Lukas Reichel, will decide at the earliest at the end of June with the NHL draft, it said. Most recently, the polar bears announced both the farewell of long-time leader Rankel and the signing of goalkeeper Mathias Niederberger from Düsseldorfer EG. (Dpa)
“Every single player gave everything for the polar bears,” says polar bear sports director Stéphane #Richer. “We would like to thank those who leave us for their dedication and passion in our jersey.” #ebb #DankeJungs To the whole article: https://t.co/R2tFUxAuwW
– Eisbären Berlin on Twitter (@eisbaeren_b) https://twitter.com/Eisbaeren_B/status/1241012925961207810
Niederberger: “I'm full of anticipation”
The polar bears showed clear interest early on and gave me a good feeling. I had great experiences when I was with the polar bears for the first time. Berlin is a traditional club that is successful and ambitious and therefore suits me very well. I am full of anticipation and look forward to what the future holds in Berlin for me.
Mathias Niederberger according to the polar bear press release
According to the association, the 27 year-old national goalkeeper signed a multi-year contract with the Berliners.
In the future – as before his intermezzo in Düsseldorf – he will use the 35 on the Jersey. The number had been reserved for Niederberger since he left, the club said. The native of Düsseldorf had in the season 2014 / 15 played twelve DEL games for the polar bears before he switched to DEG.
Mathias is an absolute top goal in the DEL. He has grown steadily over the past five years and this season was not only the league's best goalkeeper.
Sports Director Stéphane Richer
It's official: Mathias Niederberger is a polar bear again!
Eisbären Berlin has managed to bring goalie Mathias Niederberger back to Berlin from the Düsseldorf EG. Of the 27 – year-old already played 2014 / 15 11 DEL games for the capital club. Niederberger signed a multi-year contract with #ebb. # WelcomeBack #MN 35
– Eisbären Berlin on Twitter (@eisbaeren_b) https://twitter.com/Eisbaeren_B/status/1240631024754798592
DEG announces farewell to Niederberger …
… and the polar bears want to report further personnel decisions today. Let's see what's coming.
Mirko Pantkowski is coming! Hendrik Hane stays, Mathias Niederberger leaves The Düsseldorfer EG will in season 2020 / 21 on the goalkeeper position. All information and detailed statements are available here: https://t.co/oxhT6YnnsK
– Düsseldorfer EG on Twitter (@duesseldorfereg) https://twitter.com/DuesseldorferEG/status/1240606788527042561
I had great years in Düsseldorf and will always carry this club in my heart (…). At some point, however, I needed planning security about my future. Unfortunately, the timing with DEG was not right. Now I'm looking forward to a new challenge and future games with my new club in Düsseldorf!
Mathias Niederberger on the DEG homepage
“The departure of Mathias Niederberger is of course a loss. Unfortunately, at the time when Mathias had to make a decision about his sporting future, we were able to no offer corresponding to its market value. That is why he decided to switch despite being very close to DEG, “said sports director Niki Mondt in a statement on the club's website.
Incidentally, the Rhinelander are now betting on a young German goalkeeper duo: U 20 – National keeper Hendrik Hane (19) and the freshly signed from Mannheim Mirko Pantkowski (21) form. Let's see if DEG is more lucky with the project than the polar bears last …
André Rankel about Hohenschönhausen:
“I am at home here”
A good three years ago, André Rankel, who was born in Friedenau, told us why he likes being with the polar bears:
Even athletes have a very normal job. One they go to every morning. Where they experience joy and sometimes frustration. With whom they associate a lot. And that is the base camp for your career. In our series, Berlin athletes present their workplaces. André Rankel sits in the “Wellis”.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Farewell to the number 24
An appreciation:
It is almost 18 years ago. Then Lorenz Funk rumbled as president of the then only third-class capital, a change of his best young striker to East Berlin to the polar bears was nonsense. The André Rankel was not yet ready, claimed Berlin's ice hockey idol and was therefore thoroughly – wrong.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
André Rankel is no longer a polar bear
Incredible but true, the polar bears and the long-time captain André Rankel go their separate ways. It remains to be seen whether the paths cross again.
Captain @Ranks 247 leaves the #ebb. Of the 34 – year-old will not play for the capital club in the coming season. Rankel won 7 championships with the polar bears, took 2008 won the cup and won 2010 the European Trophy. To the entire article: https://t.co/WPHaYwEZUN #AR 24
– Eisbären Berlin on Twitter (@eisbaeren_b) https://twitter.com/Eisbaeren_B/status/1240266223868395520
We have the impression you report past reality.
– Düsseldorfer EG (@DuesseldorferEG) March 17, 2020
Now also play break in the NHL
This is particularly bitter for Leon Draisaitl, whose record season maybe now ends very bitterly.